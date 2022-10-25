Read full article on original website
Two new Macon County restaurants now serving customers
Diners have two new restaurants to visit in Macon County. The Cancun restaurant is now open in Warrensburg. The authentic Mexican cuisine is similar to the menu served in the North Main Street restaurant in Decatur. The staff began serving customers on Wednesday at the new location, 125 Illinois Route 121.
Decatur says goodbye to Fire House 3
DECATUR — Keith Wilson and his siblings were a few of the young family members allowed to roam through Decatur’s Fire Station 3 near Fairview Park nearly 30 years ago. “We were here quite often, since we lived on this side of town,” he said. The Wilson...
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 29
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (14) updates to this series since Updated 14 min ago.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Decatur: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
State's attorney making time again to talk about your Macon County traffic tickets
DECATUR — If you feel like talking about your latest speeding ticket or other moving violation, the Macon County State's Attorney's Office is willing to lend you an ear. Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, and continuing every Monday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the office is resuming its “traffic walk-in” sessions.
Decatur memorial party ended in murder, police say
DECATUR — A memorial party last year after the death of a Decatur street gang member erupted in violence and Antwane L. McClelland Jr. was cut down in a hail of bullets, a court heard last week. Kaylen M. Smith, 26, is pleading not guilty to three alternate murder...
More legal problems for man charged with crash involving St. Teresa teacher
DECATUR — The driver accused of injuring a St. Teresa teacher in an April crash is facing more legal troubles. Rashean D. Vorties was arrested Thursday after the Decatur Police Department received a DNA profile linking him to a Glock and a Smith and Wesson handguns seized from a Decatur home.
OUR VIEW: Exemplary work by law enforcement
Police camera footage looks significantly different when it’s on a street you know and may also involve people you know. This week, body camera video footage shows Decatur police officers and a Macon County Sheriff's deputy in a shooting incident that resulted in two wounded officers and a suspect killed after opening fire on the officers.
Macon County sees write-in treasurer challenger while board incumbents battle
DECATUR — Macon County voters will see just one contested countywide race this election. But only one of those candidates’ names will be on voters’ ballots. Republican Macon County Treasurer John Jackson is officially running for his position on the ballot for the first time after being voted into the position by the Macon County Board last year following the resignation of Ed Yoder, a Republican, after more than 10 years leading the office.
Funerals pending for Oct. 29
GOODALL, Thomas William, 60, Decatur, died Wednesday (Oct. 26, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. HARLAN, Mark, 69, Pana, died Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. NEWBERN, Ethel M., 74, Decatur, died Tuesday (Oct. 25, 2022). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. TAGUE, Marvon, 84, Mount Zion, died Thursday (Oct....
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Check out all the high school football playoff matchups in Round 1 from around Central Illinois
Ten Decatur-area teams are in action Saturday as the football playoffs begin. No. 4 Pana (8-1) and No. 1 Decatur Lutheran School Association/Mount Pulaski (9-0) played Friday night. Here is a look at Saturday's games:. CLASS 1A. No. 13 Brown County (5-4) at No. 4 Tuscola (7-2) WHEN: Sat. at...
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin unloads on Spring Valley Hall 55-6
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-6 win over Spring Valley Hall in Illinois high school football on October 28. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Spring Valley Hall after the first quarter. The Cyclones registered...
View from above: Breese Central's quick lead takes Mt. Zion out of its game 21-18
Breese Central broke in front early and tripped Mt. Zion for a 21-18 win in an Illinois high school football matchup. Breese Central drew first blood by forging a 14-3 margin over Mt. Zion after the first quarter. Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter. The dynamic...
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond nips Vandalia in taut scare 41-34
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond chalked up in tripping Vandalia 41-34 in Illinois high school football action on October 29. Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond opened with a 14-13 advantage over Vandalia through the first quarter. The Knights registered a 27-19 advantage at halftime...
Jacksonville Routt Catholic takes victory lap past Villa Grove 41-15
Jacksonville Routt Catholic stomped on Villa Grove 41-15 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High on October 29 in Illinois football action. Recently on October 15, Villa Grove squared off with Kansas Tri-County Coop in a football game. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream,...
Belleville Althoff Catholic's authoritative start keys victory over Shelbyville 38-34
Belleville Althoff Catholic broke in front early and tripped Shelbyville for a 38-34 win in an Illinois high school football matchup. Belleville Althoff Catholic opened with a 31-8 advantage over Shelbyville through the first quarter. Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter. Shelbyville took the lead 34-31 to...
ALAH football depending on Kaden Feagin's rushing attack to give them 1st playoff win since 2013
ARTHUR — Last season, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond football was just happy to be in the playoffs. The Knights started off the year 0-3 and won five of their last six games to make the Class 2A playoffs for the second consecutive season. The team had been decimated by injuries and headed...
Illinois basketball opens season with 87-52 exhibition win over Quincy
CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men’s basketball team had newcomers front and center in an offseason overhaul, but it was a pair of returnees that shined in the team’s exhibition. Coleman Hawkins and RJ Melendez each had a game-high 15 points in the Illini’s 87-52 win over Division...
No. 15 Wheaton overpowers Millikin football
WHEATON -- The Millikin football team lost to No. 15 Wheaton College 69-3 on Saturday in Wheaton. The Big Blue stayed close to the nationally ranked Thunder, trailing 7-3 after one quarter. After Wheaton went up 7-0, Millikin senior defense end Alexander Perkins stopped a Thunder drive deep in Millikin...
