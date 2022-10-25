Sullivan High School seniors service the community

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It was PSAT day for sophomores and juniors at Sullivan High School.

While those students took their exams, seniors spent the day helping out in the community. They took part in a variety of community service projects. We caught up with a group that helped clean and organize at “Our Father’s Arms,” an organization that provides food and clothing to people in need.

A student at Sullivan High, Maddie Hurst, says she enjoyed this opportunity.

“I’ve never been in here. I know a lot of people have never been in here. I mean, I knew this was here but I didn’t realize how much good they were doing until we were in here sorting clothes.”

Sullivan High School teacher, Diana Lightizer, commented “I think they’re surprised at everything and they’re surprised at the need in our community and most of them just want to dive in. I think their sense of organization takes over and they just want to make a difference. They want to make it look great.”

Other volunteer opportunities took place at the city pool, the ag center, the Carlisle Ambulance Barn, and the Merom Conference Center.

