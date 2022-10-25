Read full article on original website
Mother of man killed by Lawrence Police officer after chase wants answers
LAWRENCE, Ind. — The mother of the man shot and killed by a Lawrence Police officer Thursday is looking for answers. The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim is 36-year-old Carlos Trotter. The coroner said his cause of death is a gunshot wound. A viewer sent us a video of the scene. It showed […]
WISH-TV
Person stabbed near Indiana University campus, search for suspect underway
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Bloomington are searching for a suspect they say stabbed a person near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. The Indiana University Police Department posted on social media saying that the stabbing occurred at around 1 a.m. near 425 N. Dunn Street. IU Police said that the suspect fled on foot and is described as a “white male, shoulder length curly brown hair, blue flannel, beanie.”
bloomingtonian.com
Halloween weekend intruder stabs man early Saturday near Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana; Police searching for suspect
Editor’s note: This was not a random attack. The story has been changed to reflect that information. A male was stabbed by an intruder to an apartment in the 400 block of North Dunn around 12:35 a.m. in Bloomington, Indiana. Police were still looking for a suspect early Saturday.
WTHR
Teen shot at apartment complex
Speedway Police are investigating a shooting right now at Eagle Creek Court Apartments. They tell us a teenager was shot.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County deputy conducts traffic stop and makes drug arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy noticed him commit a traffic violation on State Road 27, south of Doc Hamilton Boulevard on Thursday. The driver of that vehicle was 39-year-old William Kriete Jr. While speaking with Kriete the officer detected...
wbiw.com
Tip leads to active warrant arrest with new additional drug charges
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received information that 26-year-old Cody Powell, who was warranted on two active warrants was at a home in the 6000 block of State Road 60 West. When police arrived at the home they were told...
WIBC.com
Mother Of Teenager Stabbed On Bus Is Suing IndyGo
INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of a teenage girl is suing IndyGo after her daughter was stabbed and nearly died on an IndyGo bus. Back in September Daian Manns, 17, was riding home from school on an IndyGo bus near 21st and Olney. According to IMPD, 32-year-old Dominique Bailey stabbed Mann while they were riding. It’s not clear exactly what led to the stabbing.
wdrb.com
Woman arrested in connection with boy's body found in suitcase claims to be a 'healer'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One day after police announced a major break in the case of a boy found dead in a suitcase in Washington County, Indiana, new information is being learned about the woman currently behind bars in connection with the case. Dawn Coleman is in jail in San...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Bloomington man accused of torturing and severely injuring his girlfriend in January this year sentenced to more than a decade in prison
Bloomington, Indiana – Meontay Wheeler, a 23-year old Bloomington resident, was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for the incident that happened early this year when he beat his girlfriend for an extended period of time, resulting in serious injuries. Our team has been closely following this...
WAND TV
Coroner identifies man found unresponsive at workplace in Paris
EDGAR COUNTY (WAND)- The Edgar County Coroner has released details on the death of a man who was found unresponsive at his workplace in Paris. According to the coroner, a call came into the Edgar County 911 dispatch center at 4:54 am. Thursday, October 27, from an employee at Cadillac Products Packaging stating a male employee had been found unresponsive on the floor near his work station.
wbiw.com
Couple found dead in Monroe County home in what police say is a murder/suicide
BLOOMINGTON – According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Department a Monroe County couple was found dead after a deputy made a welfare check at a home on Woodyard Road, northwest of Bloomington. An acquaintance called the police concerned that the couple had not been seen in a while and...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County traffic stop leads to arrest of a Bedford woman
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m. the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section), was patrolling a rural area in Lawrence County. ISP Sgt. Greg Day and Trooper Chance Humphrey were traveling south on Old US 50 in Lawrence County when...
wbiw.com
Bedford man flees on foot and hides from police in basement
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Sunday after a Bedford Police officer stopped his vehicle for being a habitual traffic offender. The officers spotted 51-year-old Donald Harrison driving a gray Ford Escape on 17th Street. The officer followed Harrison as he turned south on J Street. The officer then learned Harrison was also wanted on a warrant.
Appeals court drops attempted murder conviction for man accused of shooting at Bargersville officer
INDIANAPOLIS — A state appellate judge has overturned an attempted murder conviction for a man accused of shooting at a Bargersville police officer in 2020. According to a ruling in the Court of Appeals of Indiana, the trial court in the 2021 trial of Andrew McQuinn gave the jury instructions “that invaded the province” to […]
wbiw.com
Police Log: October 28
4:05 p.m. Nichole Terrell, 28, Mitchell, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 3:40 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 400 block of 15th Street. 5:54 a.m. Medical emergency in the 2000 block of 30th Street. An IU Lifeline ambulance responded. 6:07 a.m. Medical emergency in the 2000 block...
WISH-TV
Man arrested for stealing woman’s car after forcing her to withdraw money from bank
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 52-year old man has been arrested and charged with armed robbery and other counts related to a carjacking that happened at a Dollar Tree Monday afternoon, according to the Lawrence Police Department. George Landy was arrested Tuesday and charged with preliminary charges of armed robbery,...
Video shows 213 mph drive along Indy highway; Suspended driver still behind the wheel
INDIANAPOLIS — In a town known as the Racing Capital of the World, it’s commonplace to see speeds exceeding 200 miles per hour inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But Indiana State Police say they were caught off guard to discover a car racing that fast on the city’s busiest highway.
iustv.com
Bloomington man arrested and charged with kidnapping wife
A Bloomington man faces charges of kidnapping, domestic battery, and intimidation after police say he allegedly kidnapped his wife who later jumped out of a moving vehicle. Wade Jackson, 61, is accused of taking his wife from an apartment and beating her after she told him she wanted a divorce.
Over 20 arsons being investigated in western Indiana
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As of October 27, around 22 arsons are being investigated according to the Terre Haute Fire Department. “That number is a little bit higher than usual,” Assistant Chief of Investigations, Preventions and Inspections, Scott Boyed said. This year to date, there have been 112 fires in Terre Haute. Generally, arson […]
wbiw.com
Observant Mitchell Police officer identifies man wanted on warrants and makes arrest
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Saturday after a Mitchell Police officer was patrolling in the area of Camelot Court and noticed 29-year-old Anthony Nash walking. The officer knew Nash was wanted on several outstanding warrants. The officer rolled down the window of the patrol car and asked...
