Morris, MN

Former Minneapolis officer no longer appealing Floyd conviction

MINNEAPOLIS – Ex-Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng is no longer appealing his federal conviction for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. A motion filed Thursday says Kueng “agrees that his best interests are not served by the appeal and that he no longer seeks to pursue it.” A judge granted his withdrawal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Explosives topple former coal-fired power plant in Minnesota

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. — A decommissioned coal-fired power plant in western Minnesota crashed to the ground with a thunderous boom Thursday morning as part of a planned implosion that marks the end of an era in Granite Falls. Xcel Energy — the utility company that owns the Minnesota Valley...
GRANITE FALLS, MN
Anoka celebrates Halloween in a big way in its 102nd year

ANOKA, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – It’s the biggest weekend of the year in the self-proclaimed Halloween Capital of the World. No, it’s not anywhere in Transylvania, and its own Elm Street may not be the reason, but Anoka has called itself that for more than 100 years. The...
ANOKA, MN
Wahpeton couple injured, cow killed in northern ND crash

YORK, N.D. (KFGO) – A Wahpeton couple suffered non-life threatening injuries after hitting a cow on Highway 2 northwest of Devils Lake Tuesday night. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the couple was traveling east on Highway 2 when they hit the cow. The driver, a 60-year-old man, and...
WAHPETON, ND

