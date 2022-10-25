TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Blues at the Crossroads reportedly, has come to an end. According to a release posted by festival organizer Connie Wrin, poor attendance in the last two years combined with other factors has led to the decision to end the festival. While anticipation was high for the 2022 festival, bad weather contributed to lower attendance numbers.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO