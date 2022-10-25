Read full article on original website
Local artist’s work featured in Gainbridge Fieldhouse
TERRE HAUTE. Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local artist, whose creative footprint has been expanding throughout the state, is now featured in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Becky Hochhalter is a Terre Haute native and has been creating art since she was a child. You’ve probably seen murals of hers around the...
Blues at the Crossroads takes its final bow
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Blues at the Crossroads reportedly, has come to an end. According to a release posted by festival organizer Connie Wrin, poor attendance in the last two years combined with other factors has led to the decision to end the festival. While anticipation was high for the 2022 festival, bad weather contributed to lower attendance numbers.
Over 20 arsons being investigated in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As of October 27, around 22 arsons are being investigated according to the Terre Haute Fire Department. “That number is a little bit higher than usual,” Assistant Chief of Investigations, Preventions and Inspections, Scott Boyed said. This year to date, there have been...
