ROBERT KIRKWOOD
3d ago
people just don't value life or freedom until it's too late. Good luck rotting in prison.
14
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
fox2detroit.com
Wyandotte police upset parolee arrested after chase with rap sheet allowed bond
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A high-speed pursuit of a parolee ended in Downtown Detroit last week, but it's what happened after officers arrested the driver, that has the Wyandotte Police Department fuming. "On the 23rd that's when he was arraigned in front of Magistrate Rodney Johnson and ultimately a...
Dearborn police are searching for the driver of this vehicle in pedestrian hit-and-run
The Dearborn Police Department has released a photo of the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian. Investigators are hoping someone in the public can help them ID the driver.
'She was everything to all of us': Prayer service will honor Eastpointe woman who was killed while working as a Lyft driver
A prayer service has been announced by the family of Dina May Terrell, an Eastpointe woman who was murdered by a customer while working as Lyft driver.
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of shooting at 2 strangers during Detroit carjackings
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities say shot at two victims during carjackings in Detroit earlier this month. Jamiel Carothers, 33, is charged with carjacking, attempted carjacking, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and felon in possession of ammunition. Authorities say Carothers allegedly...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seize $12K worth of drugs in Metro Detroit narcotics investigation
DETROIT (WILX) - A pound of crystal methamphetamine and 24 grams of cocaine were seized Monday by Michigan State Police. According to authorities, The County of Macomb Enforcement Team conducted a detail in Detroit, which resulted in the seizure of drugs. Police said the suspect fled from troopers and attempted to enter multiple homes to escape custody.
Flint PD searching for suspect in fatal stabbing
FLINT, MI — Flint police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stabbing another man to death last week. The suspect, a 39-year-old who authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and domestic violence, according to police. MLive-The...
fox2detroit.com
Traffic stops lead to guns, bag of oxy in Wayne County - MSP says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said two different drivers pulled over for common traffic problems were both caught with illegal weapons. According to MSP, one man in Highland Park who ran a red light and was found with a bag believed to be oxycodone pills and a loaded 10MM.
fox2detroit.com
Warren police credit license plate readers with helping solve rapes, murders, other violent crimes
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - After installing license plate readers around the city nearly a year ago, Warren police are praising the technology. The Flock cameras help police find suspect vehicles. "I just saw a car speeding away, it's a Dodge, white, with a bumper sticker," Sgt. Brandon Roy said.
Man suspected of killing Lyft driver in Pontiac faces judge
Family members and friends have set up a memorial in Pontiac to honor Dina May Terrell, who was killed tragically while working as a Lyft driver.
The Oakland Press
Prayer vigil, balloon launch Sunday for slain Lyft driver, Dina Terrell
As family and friends mourn the loss of Dina May Terrell — an Eastpointe woman shot to death in Pontiac last week while working as a Lyft driver — a memorial gathering and balloon launch is planned for this Sunday, in her honor. The event, which will also...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen charged with killing Lyft driver in Oakland County by shooting her in head from back seat
PONTIAC, Mich. – A teenager has been charged with killing a Lyft driver in Oakland County by shooting her in the back of the head while riding in her car, officials said. Deputies were called around 5:15 a.m. Friday (Oct. 21) to the corner of West Rundell Street and Putnam Avenue in Pontiac.
Community Stunned After No Leads in the Murder of 19-Year-Old Detroit Woman
A 19-year-old teenager who had a bright future ahead was slain last month, leaving a Detroit community mourning and in search for answers. On September 20, Nataja Boleware was seated in a vehicle with a friend when a Chrysler 300 pulled up alongside them and opened fire. Boleware was shot seven times and pronounced dead on the scene.
Woman tied to Facebook live murder to be released on bond
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman who is one of six people charged in a conspiracy plot that resulted in the slaying of a man live on Facebook to settle an online beef is being released from jail on a personal recognizance bond. Martita Bonner waived her preliminary examination...
Man allegedly fires 4 shots at fleeing woman after she pushes gun away during carjacking
DETROIT – A Detroit man allegedly fired four shots at a woman as she fled from him after he held a gun to her head in an attempted to carjack her earlier this month, authorities announced. That was the second of two alleged carjackings in 24 hours, according to...
Man arraigned in fatal shooting of Lyft driver in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Lyft driver in Pontiac.Kemarrie Phillips was arraigned Tuesday on open murder and gun charges, the Oakland County sheriff's office said.Dina Terrell, 49, of Eastpointe suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head and was found about 5:15 a.m. Friday. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.Sheriff's deputies were told that a man was seen running from the site where the Lyft vehicle crashed against a utility pole, about 31 miles (49 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.Investigators located Terrell's cellphone and a Lyft app with directions to an address on the northeast side of Pontiac. Phillips was identified as a suspect and later arrested.He was being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail pending a Nov. 3 probable cause conference and Nov. 10 preliminary examination.The Associated Press could not determine Tuesday evening if Phillips has an attorney.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pontiac woman wants justice after family member was killed while driving for Lyft
PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac woman wants justice after her family member was killed while driving for Lyft. The incident occurred Friday (Oct. 21), and a 19-year-old is facing charges. Raven Brantley is still asking why 19-year-old Kemarrie Phillips would allegedly shoot her aunt, 49-year-old Dina May-Terrell, in the...
Body found in vehicle involved in Roseville crash, police investigating
Roseville police are investigating after a person was found dead in a vehicle involved in a crash on Thursday. One of the drivers involved fled the scene.
abc12.com
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of deadly stabbing in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 39-year-old man accused of stabbing another man to death last week in Flint. The Flint Police Department is looking for Charles Michael Crutcher, who is charged with first-degree murder and domestic violence. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family mourns young mother killed after forklift she was driving fell on her in Sterling Heights
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Dayzia Kelly was just 25 years old when the forklift she was driving early Monday fell on top of her. Her family says she took the job at Metalsa, between 17 Mile and 18 Mile roads near Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights, to make money before going back to nursing school.
Cops search for suspect in overnight shooting on Southfield Freeway
Detroit police are investigating a freeway shooting after a suspect fired multiple rounds at a driver on northbound M-39 near 7 Mile Road. The driver of a green Chevrolet Suburban was shot at approximately ten times by a white Chevrolet Suburban.
