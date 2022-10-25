ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Make Surprising Uniform Decision For Week 8

By Alek Arend
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZCKT_0imG1At900

© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are making a surprising uniform decision for this Sunday's game at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys will reportedly wear their navy uniforms with silver pants for this weekend's bout vs. the Bears of Chicago.

Such a chance is typically only reserved for special holiday games, but the Cowboys will be implementing it for Week 8.

A surprising change by the NFC East franchise.

"The Cowboys will wear their navy jerseys with silver pants Sunday against Chicago at AT&T Stadium. A rarity for a non-holiday/primetime game," said Todd Archer.

Perhaps the Cowboys are treating the Bears with some respect. The last thing Dallas wants to do is overlook Chicago.

The Bears are coming off a big Monday night win over the Patriots of New England.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, beat the Lions 24-6 on Sunday. Dak Prescott had 207 yards passing with one touchdown in his return from injury.

Prescott and the Cowboys will be rocking their navy uniforms this Sunday vs. the Bears.

