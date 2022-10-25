ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Water investigations said to test Biden racial equity pledge

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jylUF_0imG18Cw00
1 of 8

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Federal investigations into public spending on the failing water system in Mississippi’s majority-Black capital city are a test of President Joe Biden’s commitment to racial equity, one of his congressional allies told hundreds of people at a town hall meeting hosted by the NAACP.

“President Biden has made a fundamental policy in his administration to talk about equity. And this is an issue of equity and fair treatment about the citizens of Jackson,” Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson said Monday night at Jackson’s New Hope Baptist Church — the same spacious sanctuary where Biden spoke during the 2020 campaign.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that it is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies have discriminated against Jackson by refusing to fund water system improvements in the city of 150,000, where more than 80% of residents are Black and about a quarter of the population lives in poverty.

Thompson said the EPA civil investigation is expected to take about four months. The federal agency could withhold money from the state if it finds wrongdoing — potentially millions of dollars. If the state agencies don’t cooperate with the investigation, the EPA could refer the case to the Department of Justice.

Thompson’s congressional district includes most of Jackson. He is chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee — one of two congressional committees that also are investigating how Republican-led Mississippi is spending federal money for water system improvements, and whether some of the money will go to Jackson.

Biden spoke at Jackson’s New Hope Baptist Church during a worship service in March 2020 as he was seeking the Democratic nomination for president. Biden was fresh off a win in South Carolina’s Democratic primary, where Black voters gave him a crucial boost — and Thompson introduced the former vice president at New Hope as the “Comeback Kid.”

“If I’m the Comeback Kid, there’s only one reason I’ve come back — the African-American community all around the country,” Biden told the mostly Black congregation in Mississippi. He also pledged to look out for people who had been marginalized, isolated and oppressed.

Speaking of Biden on Monday, Thompson said: “I’m going to continue to make him a man of his word. He sat right here on the front pew and asked people to support him, and a lot of us did. And so now, it’s a matter of making sure that promises made are promises kept.”

Jackson has struggled with water system problems for years, and most of the city lost running water for several days in late August and early September after torrential rainfall exacerbated problems at the main water treatment facility. Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared an emergency Aug. 29, and the state health department and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency have been overseeing operations and repairs at the facility since then.

By the time Reeves issued the emergency order, Jackson residents had already been told for a month to boil their water to kill possible contaminants. Volunteers and the National Guard had distributed millions of bottles of drinking water. Although the boil-water notice was lifted in mid-September, many residents remain skeptical about water safety.

In a federal complaint Sept. 27, the NAACP said Mississippi officials “all but assured” a drinking water calamity by depriving Jackson of badly needed funds to upgrade its infrastructure. The organization asked the EPA to investigate the state’s alleged pattern of steering money to majority-white communities with less need.

NAACP national president Derrick Johnson, who lives in Jackson with his family, said Monday that the state needs to direct federal money toward “clean, safe drinking water for every citizen of this city.” He also said the system needs to remain in city control and not be turned over to private contractors or a regional governing board.

“When you consider how water systems are funded in this state, it’s from federal funds,” Johnson said. “And in 25 years of the state of Mississippi receiving federal funds for water, the city of Jackson only received funds three of those 25 years. That’s an inequity that this administration said they were going to address.”

The AP reported in September that years before Reeves became governor, he touted his own track record of fiscal conservatism by citing his opposition to spending state money for Jackson’s crumbling water and sewer infrastructure. The EPA is not investigating Reeves.

___

Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus.

Comments / 9

coolbreeze1981
3d ago

Then Tater Tot blames the Mayor's for misusing the money when he wad making sure very little was sent.

Reply(3)
6
Christy Chambers
3d ago

Funny how ole Bennie jumps on the bandwagon now and never brought up the problems before

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAPT

Mississippi governor to push for full elimination of state income tax

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves promised to push for a full elimination of the state’s income tax during the 2023 legislative session. The move would make Mississippi the 10th state with no income tax. Mississippi’s Republican-controlled legislature passed legislation in 2022 that already eliminates the state’s...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Briefings filed in case that could determine Jackson mayor’s veto powers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Briefings have been submitted in the supreme court case that could determine whether Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba can veto a negative vote of the city council. Attorneys for the mayor submitted their briefings on October 10. The council’s briefings were filed on October 26, according...
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case. Liburdi concluded that “while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment.” The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
ARIZONA STATE
WLBT

Jackson city councilman says he and local pastor resolved slander suit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says he’s resolved a lawsuit with a local pastor that sued him for defamation. “Despite the process of litigation, we met as brothers in Christ and have resolved our differences, without the exchange of money,” Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said in a statement released Friday morning.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi lawmakers hold hearing on early childhood intervention

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi lawmakers finished up the latest hearings in the Senate Study Group on Women, Children and Families. On Wednesday, senators heard from pediatricians and professors about how the state can better care for children through early intervention. Early intervention is the process of identifying and remedying developmental delays in children. Services […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Leaders host town hall on EPA investigation into Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and the president of the NAACP discussed the EPA’s investigation into Jackson’s water crisis. Hundreds and hundreds of people showed up to a town hall to discuss the recent developments with the water infrastructure and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) investigation into Jackson’s water crisis. The […]
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi Link

Jackson’s Water Crisis Town Hall meeting at New Hope Baptist Church (with overflowing crowd) – Features Congressman Bennie Thompson and NAACP President Derrick Hall

On October 17, 2022, Congressman Bennie Thompson (chairman – Committee on Homeland Security) and Carolyn B. Maloney (chairwoman – Committee on Oversight and Reform) penned their letter referencing the recent water crisis in Jackson to Governor Tate Reeves. The letter charged negligence of funding distribution to the City of Jackson. “Generational disinvestment in majority-Black cities” has soared for decades and plunged into a “disaster.” Consequently, Jackson has been deprived of critical federal funding by the state of Mississippi. New water systems have been installed among neighboring communities, whilst “pipes under Jackson have not been properly maintained since the 1950s.”
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson approves pay raises for police officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has approved pay raises for the Jackson Police Department (JPD), which is a pay raise years in the making. “We think it’s high time that we’re able to give our first responders, particularly police officers, a raise,” said City Council President Ashby Foote, Ward 1. On Tuesday, […]
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy