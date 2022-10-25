ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers Sends Clear Message To Packers Players Making Mistakes

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

The Green Bay Packers lost their third consecutive game on Sunday to fall to 3-4 on the season.

While many NFL analysts have offered reasonings for the Packers' struggles, quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes he knows what's going wrong in Green Bay.

Appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show" this morning, Rodgers said Green Bay is making too many mistakes and the Packers need to "start cutting some reps" from players making such errors.

"Aaron Rodgers says on @PatMcAfeeShow that the Packers are routinely making double-digit mental errors in games this season when, in past seasons, that number was, at most, seven. 'Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing. Gotta start cutting some reps'," said Rodgers today, according Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

This isn't the first time in Rodgers' career that he's "called out" his teammates, and it isn't even the first time this season, either.

Before the season, the Packers' quarterback received criticism for publicly bashing his young wide receivers.

Rodgers was quoted in August saying, "The young guys, especially young receivers, we’ve got to be way more consistent... You keep dropping the ball, you’re not going to be out there."

Green Bay will need to turn things around quickly, as a matchup with the AFC-leading Bills awaits the Packers this Sunday.

