Laramie County, WY

Victim Identified in Fatal Laramie County Shooting

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting near Burns as 41-year-old Cheyenne resident Alexander Frederick Papin II. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says the shooting took place at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/27/22–10/28/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne police seek help to ID larceny suspects

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is turning to the public to help with information related to a series of catalytic converter thefts at the Tyrrell Honda and Chevrolet dealerships. Security footage shows two suspects crawling under parked vehicles to remove and steal multiple devices, Crime Stoppers said...
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/28/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Brandon W. Clark, 34 –...
Cheyenne police seek public assistance regarding burglary this week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking assistance regarding a burglary that occurred this week. The burglary occurred on the 3100 block of Dillon Avenue, where security footage shows a suspect entering a detached garage and stealing outdoor power equipment. Police believe the suspect was able to...
Reward Offered in Cheyenne Catalytic Converter Theft Case

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Tyrrell Auto Centers for information leading to the arrest of two individuals who stole catalytic converters from multiple vehicles at their Honda and Chevrolet dealerships. Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the thefts occurred between 12:35 a.m. and...
Cheyenne police seek public’s help with rash of window shootings

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking the public’s help in its investigation of recent window shootings with BB guns. In a social media post, the department said there’s been a surge of this vandalism in the northeast area of Cheyenne. “As of today, we...
Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Girl

The Cheyenne Police Department in a Facebook post on Friday said Simones has been found. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a runaway girl. According to a department Facebook post, Riley Simones was last seen wearing a red Central hoodie and blue jeans. The...
Laramie County divorce filings (10/19/22–10/27/22

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Fort Collins police looking for missing woman last seen alone

Fort Collins police crews are searching for a 21-year-old woman who did not come home after a night out at bars Monday night.Winter Ryan was out in Old Town Fort Collins alone at several bars. She was seen sleeping near Oak Street Plaza at 10 p.m. Monday, appearing disoriented. Her keys, ID, phone and other personal items were turned in to staff at a bar at 11:20 p.m. Monday. When officers brought the items to Ryan's house, they were told she never came home. Surveillance footage shows Ryan getting a ride downtown and going to several bars by herself. Police have checked with local hospitals and shelters for her, but they say she is not at any of them. Police say they are especially concerned about her given last night's freezing temperatures. She is 5-foot-8, 140 pounds, and has long brown hair and was wearing a white hoodie under a black jacket with ripped jeans and light-colored shoes. FCPS has called in the Larimer County Search and Rescue team to help in their search. Anyone with info on where Ryan may be is asked to call Fort Collins Police at 970-221-6540 and press 7.
Colorado motorcycle passenger dies as result of Wyoming crash

CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle passenger from Colorado died and the driver was injured as the result of a crash in Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified Colorado resident Angela Mills, 41, as the...
Cheyenne to have various trick-or-treat locations this weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With Halloween approaching, Cheyenne is getting ready for all the trick-or-treaters that will be going around the city this weekend. Check out where to get the best candy this weekend in Cheyenne!. Connections Cheyenne at 2142 W. Lincolnway will be having its 2nd Annual Trunk or...
Snow Possible Between Cheyenne And Rawlins Wednesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is possible today for an area of southeast Wyoming between Rawlins and Cheyenne, with the heaviest snow expected in the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Here's a look ahead for the...
