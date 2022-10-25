Read full article on original website
Related
Nothing Scary About Southern Minnesota Halloween Forecast
There's nothing scary about the weekend and Halloween weather forecast for southern Minnesota (unless you're hoping for rain). The expanding and deepening drought across the southern part of the state is serious business, and we really need some significant rounds of precipitation -- but it doesn't look like that's coming any time soon.
Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate
Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
20+ Times Minnesota Was Part of a Jeopardy Question
Alex Trebec was the host of Jeopardy! since 1984, and claimed to know most of the trivia. Here are 25 times Minnesota was part of the clue or answer. You can watch Jeopardy! weekdays at 4:30 PM on KARE-11, and you can play Jeopardy! anytime you want with the help of Alexa.
Five SE Minnesota Residents Among Newest State Troopers
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five residents of southeast Minnesota are among 35 state troopers to graduate from the agency’s 65th training academy. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Public safety says the graduating class is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. The new class took the oath of office during a ceremony in St. Paul on Tuesday.
Two Bucks Found Floating Dead In Minnesota Lake With Locked Antlers
Boy, this is sad to see. Two bucks were found with their antlers locked together, dead, floating in a lake in Minnesota. I traced down who took the photo to get the story of how this happened, and what took place after. Warning, these images could be graphic to some readers.
Minnesota DNR Reminds Hunters to Make Deer Stand Safety a Priority
Minnesota deer hunters will soon be hitting the woods in force, with firearm season beginning Saturday, November 5 across the state. While hunters know to be extremely careful when it comes to handling a firearm, one aspect of the hunt can get overlooked: deer stand safety. That's why the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to remind hunters to also make deer stand safety a priorty.
MN Fish and Wildlife: Watch for Bears While Driving at Night
The Minnesota Fish and Wildlife page on Facebook is warning drivers of an increased risk of seeing bears on the road this time of year. Right before the cold of winter sets in bears are getting ready to go into their dens for hibernation, but first they go into hyperphagia. During this period, bears sleep less and eat more, and become much more active as they seek out more food to pack on extra fat before hibernating.
$9 Million In Frozen Meat Stolen in Midwestern States
OMAHA, NEB. (WJON News) -- Authorities say $9 million worth of meat was stolen in a number of Midwestern states - including Minnesota - by an organized crime ring. Officials began investigating a report of several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef in Nebraska in June. The initial investigation estimated the total loss was $1 million.
Ten Little White Lies We Tell Ourselves to Survive Here in Minnesota
Minnesota is not the easiest place to live. From the weather to our sports teams, the Land of 10,000 Lakes has created a resilient bunch of people (out of necessity). Sometimes we even need to tell ourselves little lies to get through it all. Ten Lies Minnesotans Tell Themselves to...
Was Your Vehicle Covered In A Dirty Film After The Rain Minnesota Got Sunday? Here’s Why
After an unseasonably warm weekend across the region, a round of thunderstorms swept through Sunday night and into Monday morning. Usually, rain will wash a lot of dirt and grime off your vehicle. This round of rain did the opposite for many. So, even if you went to bed last...
Minnesota Neighbor is One of the Most Haunted States in the US
Do you believe in ghosts? Have you ever seen a ghost? I personally have not seen a ghost but it sounds like plenty of people have because a recent study ranks how haunted each state is based on the number of ghost sightings. One of Minnesota's neighboring states is actually one of the 15 most haunted.
This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest
It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
New Gym for Women Opening Soon in Rochester
There are a ton of great gyms in the Rochester, Minnesota area but if you haven't found your favorite yet, a new gym is opening up on Monday, October 31st! And women, this one is just for you!. New Gym for Women, [Switch] Fitness, Opening Soon in Rochester. Quite a...
The Most Unique Place You Can Now Get a Free Caribou Coffee In Minnesota
Caribou Coffee locations can be found all over Minnesota, but there's one place you probably haven't a cup of Caribou Coffee...yet. Caribou Coffee is a proud Minnesota company, having been founded here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes by John and Kim Puckett 30 years ago in 1992. The Caribou website says their corporate headquarters and roastery are still here in the North Star State, though there are over 700 Caribou locations across the world, and you can get Caribou products in all 50 states.
The Unusual Things Minnesota Pet-Owners Do When We Leave Our Pets Home Alone
For most of us in Minnesota, our pets are a beloved part of our families-- and we do some interesting things for them when we head out the door and leave them home alone. One of the more pronounced changes brought about when we were all spending a lot of time at home during the early stages of the pandemic was the increase in pet adoptions. But now that many of us have headed back to work in person in Minnesota (at least some of the time), those pets are now spending some serious time home alone.
Minnesota’s Most Expensive Home Costs Selling For $15 Million
If you have $15,000,000+, you can buy this cozy little lake cottage, and live in the most comfortable comfort right on the lake!. With all the windows, and the decks right outside so many rooms, this home is Mood Lake, 100%! It has five bedrooms, 6 full and 1 partial bathroom, and a lot of spacious rooms for relaxing, cooking, etc. On 2.89 acres you get a home with 9,016 square feet!
St. Paul’s ‘Most Mysterious House’ Might be Haunted and You Can Spend the Night
You might want to start gathering your paranormal investigating gear, there's an Airbnb in St. Paul, Minnesota that might be haunted! The host says the home (that looks like a castle) is about 10 minutes from MSP and was at one point named the 'most mysterious house' in St. Paul.
Minnesota Lottery: Powerball Soars to Its 2nd Highest Jackpot Ever
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to its second highest total ever, and the fifth highest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, increasing the jackpot to at least $800 million for Saturday tonight's drawing. Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $64 million dollars.
Man Accused of Shattering Door of Mayo Clinic Building
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is facing a felony property damage charge after prosecutors say he threw a rock that shattered a door at a Mayo Clinic building in downtown Rochester. Charges filed Tuesday against 37-year-old Matthew Walters say police responded to the report of a shattered door at...
Rochester Police Issue Warning For Parents of Trick or Treaters
Thousands of costumed kids will be roaming around on Monday night. If you're a parent of one of those kids there are some things you need to know including details on Rochester's Halloween Curfew and which neighborhoods are the best to trick or treat in. The Rochester Police Department also...
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0