Minnesota State

Nothing Scary About Southern Minnesota Halloween Forecast

There's nothing scary about the weekend and Halloween weather forecast for southern Minnesota (unless you're hoping for rain). The expanding and deepening drought across the southern part of the state is serious business, and we really need some significant rounds of precipitation -- but it doesn't look like that's coming any time soon.
Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate

Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
Five SE Minnesota Residents Among Newest State Troopers

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five residents of southeast Minnesota are among 35 state troopers to graduate from the agency’s 65th training academy. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Public safety says the graduating class is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. The new class took the oath of office during a ceremony in St. Paul on Tuesday.
Minnesota DNR Reminds Hunters to Make Deer Stand Safety a Priority

Minnesota deer hunters will soon be hitting the woods in force, with firearm season beginning Saturday, November 5 across the state. While hunters know to be extremely careful when it comes to handling a firearm, one aspect of the hunt can get overlooked: deer stand safety. That's why the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to remind hunters to also make deer stand safety a priorty.
MN Fish and Wildlife: Watch for Bears While Driving at Night

The Minnesota Fish and Wildlife page on Facebook is warning drivers of an increased risk of seeing bears on the road this time of year. Right before the cold of winter sets in bears are getting ready to go into their dens for hibernation, but first they go into hyperphagia. During this period, bears sleep less and eat more, and become much more active as they seek out more food to pack on extra fat before hibernating.
$9 Million In Frozen Meat Stolen in Midwestern States

OMAHA, NEB. (WJON News) -- Authorities say $9 million worth of meat was stolen in a number of Midwestern states - including Minnesota - by an organized crime ring. Officials began investigating a report of several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef in Nebraska in June. The initial investigation estimated the total loss was $1 million.
This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest

It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
New Gym for Women Opening Soon in Rochester

There are a ton of great gyms in the Rochester, Minnesota area but if you haven't found your favorite yet, a new gym is opening up on Monday, October 31st! And women, this one is just for you!. New Gym for Women, [Switch] Fitness, Opening Soon in Rochester. Quite a...
The Most Unique Place You Can Now Get a Free Caribou Coffee In Minnesota

Caribou Coffee locations can be found all over Minnesota, but there's one place you probably haven't a cup of Caribou Coffee...yet. Caribou Coffee is a proud Minnesota company, having been founded here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes by John and Kim Puckett 30 years ago in 1992. The Caribou website says their corporate headquarters and roastery are still here in the North Star State, though there are over 700 Caribou locations across the world, and you can get Caribou products in all 50 states.
The Unusual Things Minnesota Pet-Owners Do When We Leave Our Pets Home Alone

For most of us in Minnesota, our pets are a beloved part of our families-- and we do some interesting things for them when we head out the door and leave them home alone. One of the more pronounced changes brought about when we were all spending a lot of time at home during the early stages of the pandemic was the increase in pet adoptions. But now that many of us have headed back to work in person in Minnesota (at least some of the time), those pets are now spending some serious time home alone.
Minnesota’s Most Expensive Home Costs Selling For $15 Million

If you have $15,000,000+, you can buy this cozy little lake cottage, and live in the most comfortable comfort right on the lake!. With all the windows, and the decks right outside so many rooms, this home is Mood Lake, 100%! It has five bedrooms, 6 full and 1 partial bathroom, and a lot of spacious rooms for relaxing, cooking, etc. On 2.89 acres you get a home with 9,016 square feet!
Man Accused of Shattering Door of Mayo Clinic Building

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is facing a felony property damage charge after prosecutors say he threw a rock that shattered a door at a Mayo Clinic building in downtown Rochester. Charges filed Tuesday against 37-year-old Matthew Walters say police responded to the report of a shattered door at...
