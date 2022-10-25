Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State
Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
This Former Upstate New York Asylum Is Considered One of the Scariest Places in the World
It has been called the most haunted place in the entire state of New York as well as one of the scariest places in the world, and if you dare, you can be placed on a three-hour psych hold within its walls. Opened on January 1, 1827, the Rolling Hills...
hwy.co
Your Guide to Turning Point Park in New York
Located in the big city of Rochester, N.Y., you’ll find a quiet, serene, beautiful outdoor space where visitors can enjoy the outdoors. Turning Point Park connects to the Genesee Riverway Trail that ends up at Charlotte Pier on the shores of Lake Ontario. Let’s learn more about what makes...
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
North Star Coffee on the move in Canandaigua
CANANDAIGUA -- North Star Café, a division of The Arc Ontario, will be hosting a grand opening at its new location Saturday, during the annual Fall Into Canandaigua festival in downtown Canandaigua. North Star, which had been located up north on Route 332 and is now operating at 92...
These Imposter Ladybugs Are Back and Invading New York Homes
Ping, ping, ping. That’s the sound of what my son calls “imposter ladybugs” flinging themselves against the siding of my house what feels like all day long. If your house has been taken over by what look to be adorable little ladybugs, it probably hasn’t. Back again and with a vengeance are Asian lady beetles that are pretty decent dupes for harmless ladybugs.
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
newyorkalmanack.com
Kudzu Found in 14 Counties in New York State
Kudzu, a fast-growing invasive vine originally native to Asia, has been found in 14 counties in New York State, entirely in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island. Due to control efforts, 1/3 of all known kudzu sites in New York currently have no kudzu vines. 27 sites are considered eradicated, having no plants found for 3 years, and 37 have had no plants found for 1 or 2 years and are still being monitored.
newyorkupstate.com
DEC researchers net giant 154-pound lake sturgeon in Cayuga Lake
A team of New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) researchers recently netted an enormous lake sturgeon as part of on ongoing study to monitor population levels of the rare fish in Cayuga Lake. The massive sturgeon measured 77.6 inches in length and weighed 154 pounds, almost twice the...
Early Voting locations in the Southern Tier
Early Voting in New York State starts today; political officials are encouraging everyone to head to the polls. 18 News has confirmed with the Steuben County Board of Elections there has been a poll location change for Corning from the USWA Local 1000 Union Hall to the Corning Senior Citizens Center.For the Southern Tier, all […]
Illegal Kill In Upstate NY! Hunters Charged After Killing This Momma Bear!
According to the New York State DEC, you are currently allowed to hunt black bear through much of the state as long as you are bow hunting. In the Hudson Valley, for example, you aren't currently allowed to use a Crossbow and regular hunting season does not begin until November 19th in most places. So, how did this group of hunters in Ulster County end up with a black bear kill without bow hunting?
Missing Upstate New York Man Found Stealing Plant ‘Creating Wild West’
A missing New York State man likely didn't want to be found. That's because he was allegedly illegally harvesting a plant that's creating a new "wild west." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a missing New York man who " may not have wanted to be found."
justshortofcrazy.com
Finger Lakes: Don’t Miss These Three Short Hikes with Incredible Views
If you love the outdoors, you’re going to love these hikes in the Finger Lakes. I found three short hikes that all had incredible views, and I’m pretty sure you’ll want to see them. The waterfalls alone are enough to get me back to this area, and...
Your Odds of Hitting a Deer in the Southern Tier Just Went Up
New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Environmental Conservation have an important message for motorists, be extra careful of deer on the roads. While deer are a common nuisance on the roadways in the Southern Tier, your odds of running into one just went up. According to the New York State DMV and DEC, October, November, and December are the worst months statistically for deer and moose-related accidents.
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: Wellsville home has heated garage, large pole barn, awesome views
Country Home with Garage and Barn on 32 acres in Wellsville NY. This well-maintained country home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths sitting on a poured concrete foundation featuring an open concept with several updates including a brand new roof. Enjoy the beautiful country setting from the wrap-around deck with pleasant views and a new retractable sun setter awning. Sitting next to the home is a two-story, 30 x 36 insulated garage. It has existing electric, water, and is set up for radiant heating. Down from the home, just off State Route 248, is the 40 x 60 pole barn.
Missing Upstate NY Man Found in the Woods Illegally Harvesting This
What started off as a mystery, has now ended with the victim in handcuffs. This is the type of story that you'd expect to read about in books or see in the movies. But believe it or not, it's happening right here in your backyard. Recently, multiple police agencies were...
theshelbyreport.com
Tops Markets Celebrates Store Renovation In Greece, NY
Tops Friendly Markets is celebrating the grand reopening of its location at 3507 Mount Read Blvd. in Greece, New York. This store serves a cross population of the community, with convenient access to Lake Ontario, local schools, parks, Greater Rochester International Airport and The Seneca Park Zoo. This renovation marks...
happeningsmagazinepa.com
“Upcountry” Pennsylvania’s Stone Walls
New England’s stone walls are emblematic of the entire region. They have been publicized in magazines and newspapers and depicted on postcards and calendars. However, not everyone is aware that stone walls can also be found in northeastern Pennsylvania that rival those of Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can see these Pennsylvania stone walls in Wayne County, an area that has historical roots with several New England states and resembles New England topographically.
Rare Video: Tree-Dwelling Predator Caught On Camera By DEC
Another amazing video was caught by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) of an elusive animal rarely been seen by anyone living in the Hudson Valley. Predators in New York State. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black...
Comments / 0