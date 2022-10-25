Read full article on original website
ctexaminer.com
Middletown Teacher’s Video Prompts Complaints, Questions by Public School Administration
MIDDLETOWN — A video posted on Facebook on Monday by the district’s supervisor of mathematics for grades 6-12, Yvonne Daniels, has caught the attention of the district administration, and prompted complaints from parents, teachers and staff. The video of Daniels described a conversation with other teachers, who she...
SCSU faculty wrong in their reaction to Southington high school race issue
It is not an established fact that America today is systemically racist, favoring whites over people of other races, and that all whites are complicit in this.
UC Daily Campus
State News: Misinterpreted text message about Connecticut State Rep., Bristol Police officers passing and CSCU board increasing tuition
A text message was sent to East Windsor and Enfield voters claiming Republican State Representative Carol Hall voted to help “prosecute women in other states for having an abortion,” according to the CT Mirror. The text message was sent by a political action committee that is controlled by...
ctexaminer.com
Teacher Shortage, Richer Neighbors Leave New London Public Schools Pressing to Compete for Hires
NEW LONDON — A recent report released by the human resource office for New London Public Schools shows that a growing number of teachers in the district have five years or less experience teaching in local public schools — more than 60 percent of teachers this year compared with about half of teachers last year.
WTNH.com
Albertus Magnus-What Matters: The Community Garden-Students Supporting Local Food Banks
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Did you know that National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week is November 12-20? Food insecurity is real and challenging for many of our friends and neighbors. Students and faculty at Albertus Magnus College have been giving back to the community by planting, maintaining, and harvesting their Community Garden, which was established back in 2017 as a way to support local food banks.
One school’s policy for stoned students: Send them to the hospital
Officials at Amistad High School in New Haven could call for an ambulance if students high on marijuana need 'urgent medical attention.'
University of New Haven, Sacred Heart University students killed in Massachusetts crash
Two University of New Haven students and one Sacred Heart University student died in a crash in Massachusetts Tuesday morning.
New Britain Herald
Republican Registrar of Voters in New Britain defends character after Confederate flag was seen in his office
NEW BRITAIN – Republican Registrar of Voters Peter Gostin defended his character this week after it was called into question by visitors to his office in City Hall. In an article published Wednesday, the New Britain Progressive reported that Central Connecticut State University student Taina Manick discovered a Confederate flag in Gostin’s office when she came to pick up voter registration cards for students Monday.
Consultant gives cybersecurity tips after Connecticut real estate attorney loses $300K to a hacker
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford cybersecurity consultant is warning people to on alert after a real estate attorney recently lost more than $300,000 to a hacker. Eric Buhrendorf, the CEO of Evernet Consulting, said being proactive is key. “The problem is he didn’t have a trusted IT that was actively and proactively managing his […]
Raising Cane’s plans to set up shop in Connecticut
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — For a long time, the iconic chicken-based fast food chain, Raising Cane’s, was a luxury that mostly the southern states could enjoy. But to all of us in Connecticut who love a good, fried chicken sandwich, our time is here. Raising Cane’s has announced its plans to open a new restaurant […]
At Long Last, Coliseum Redo Set To Start
Hundreds of new apartments, a retail “laneway,” a parking garage, and a medical lab and office building are one big step closer to coming to a Ninth Square surface parking lot — now that the city has officially conveyed the former Coliseum site to a Norwalk-based developer.
darientimes.com
$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Connecticut is still unclaimed
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold to a Connecticut resident and drawn on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The ticket was purchased at the Big Y Express on 140 West Road in Ellington. According to the Connecticut Lottery site, the ticket had the winning numbers of 19 - 36 - 37 - 46 - 56, a Powerball number of 24 and a power play score of 2x.
The Top 5 Chillingly Haunted Places in Connecticut
It's exciting to read about ghosts, hauntings, and unexplained phenomena but do they exist? For example, have you ever seen the White Lady at Union Cemetery or witnessed an apparition inside a creepy abandoned building?. In this article, I will highlight five Connecticut locations that are rumored to be haunted,...
NBC Connecticut
$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Ellington; Jackpot Grows to $800 Million
No one won the huge Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but one ticket sold in Connecticut won $1 million and three tickets sold here won $50,000. The estimated jackpot for Saturday night is now $800 million. The cash value is $383.7 million. The winning numbers Wednesday night were 19, 36, 37,...
zip06.com
Police Incident Report for Oct. 27
The North Haven Courier publishes a Police Incident Report to inform residents of incidents, criminal activities, and police responses occurring in town. As those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the report does not include names. It may be edited for space and content. Wednesday, Sept. 28. No arrests...
Eyewitness News
Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill announced it was closing earlier this month. Sandi Rose, the...
Connecticut DOT demonstrates LED-flashings technology
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently demonstrated the effectiveness of wrong way LED-flashing technology to stop a wrong way driver. For the demonstration, CTDOT closed the off-ramp on Queen Street in Southington. “This year has been by far the deadliest year in recent memory, with 22 wrong way fatalities occurring on the highways,” CTDOT […] The post Connecticut DOT demonstrates LED-flashings technology appeared first on Transportation Today.
Groton Man Accused Of Leaving Wife With No Heat, Food
A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly leaving his wife without heat, food, or money. The arrest took place in New London County on Friday, Oct. 21 in Groton. On Thursday, Sept. 29 Ledyard officers initiated an investigation into Robert Barnett, age 58, of Groton, after receiving a complaint from his wife in a case regarding her being physically removed from her Ledyard home, said Capt. Kenneth Creutz, of the Ledyard Police.
Connecticut receives over $13 million in 2nd payment of opioid settlement money
CONNECTICUT, USA — The second payment from a landmark $26 billion opioid distributor settlement has arrived in Connecticut. Attorney General William Tong announced that this second payment for the state was $13.5 million. The first payment, $11.1 million, was paid in July and was used to help support opioid treatment and prevention in the state.
Accusations, Debts Mount In Clock Shop Debacle
Grand visions of a new community rising from the ashes of the old Hamilton Street clock factory have disintegrated into a foreclosure lawsuit — and finger-pointing between an Oregon-based developer and the Elicker Administration about why it all fell apart. Those are the latest legal twists and turns with...
