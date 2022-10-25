ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

WTNH.com

Albertus Magnus-What Matters: The Community Garden-Students Supporting Local Food Banks

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Did you know that National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week is November 12-20? Food insecurity is real and challenging for many of our friends and neighbors. Students and faculty at Albertus Magnus College have been giving back to the community by planting, maintaining, and harvesting their Community Garden, which was established back in 2017 as a way to support local food banks.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Republican Registrar of Voters in New Britain defends character after Confederate flag was seen in his office

NEW BRITAIN – Republican Registrar of Voters Peter Gostin defended his character this week after it was called into question by visitors to his office in City Hall. In an article published Wednesday, the New Britain Progressive reported that Central Connecticut State University student Taina Manick discovered a Confederate flag in Gostin’s office when she came to pick up voter registration cards for students Monday.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Raising Cane’s plans to set up shop in Connecticut

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — For a long time, the iconic chicken-based fast food chain, Raising Cane’s, was a luxury that mostly the southern states could enjoy. But to all of us in Connecticut who love a good, fried chicken sandwich, our time is here. Raising Cane’s has announced its plans to open a new restaurant […]
ENFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

At Long Last, Coliseum Redo Set To Start

Hundreds of new apartments, a retail ​“laneway,” a parking garage, and a medical lab and office building are one big step closer to coming to a Ninth Square surface parking lot — now that the city has officially conveyed the former Coliseum site to a Norwalk-based developer.
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Connecticut is still unclaimed

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold to a Connecticut resident and drawn on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The ticket was purchased at the Big Y Express on 140 West Road in Ellington. According to the Connecticut Lottery site, the ticket had the winning numbers of 19 - 36 - 37 - 46 - 56, a Powerball number of 24 and a power play score of 2x.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

The Top 5 Chillingly Haunted Places in Connecticut

It's exciting to read about ghosts, hauntings, and unexplained phenomena but do they exist? For example, have you ever seen the White Lady at Union Cemetery or witnessed an apparition inside a creepy abandoned building?. In this article, I will highlight five Connecticut locations that are rumored to be haunted,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Police Incident Report for Oct. 27

The North Haven Courier publishes a Police Incident Report to inform residents of incidents, criminal activities, and police responses occurring in town. As those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the report does not include names. It may be edited for space and content. Wednesday, Sept. 28. No arrests...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill announced it was closing earlier this month. Sandi Rose, the...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Transportation Today News

Connecticut DOT demonstrates LED-flashings technology

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently demonstrated the effectiveness of wrong way LED-flashing technology to stop a wrong way driver. For the demonstration, CTDOT closed the off-ramp on Queen Street in Southington. “This year has been by far the deadliest year in recent memory, with 22 wrong way fatalities occurring on the highways,” CTDOT […] The post Connecticut DOT demonstrates LED-flashings technology appeared first on Transportation Today.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Groton Man Accused Of Leaving Wife With No Heat, Food

A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly leaving his wife without heat, food, or money. The arrest took place in New London County on Friday, Oct. 21 in Groton. On Thursday, Sept. 29 Ledyard officers initiated an investigation into Robert Barnett, age 58, of Groton, after receiving a complaint from his wife in a case regarding her being physically removed from her Ledyard home, said Capt. Kenneth Creutz, of the Ledyard Police.
GROTON, CT
New Haven Independent

Accusations, Debts Mount In Clock Shop Debacle

Grand visions of a new community rising from the ashes of the old Hamilton Street clock factory have disintegrated into a foreclosure lawsuit — and finger-pointing between an Oregon-based developer and the Elicker Administration about why it all fell apart. Those are the latest legal twists and turns with...
NEW HAVEN, CT

