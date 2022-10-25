Read full article on original website
Monroe man arrested for multiple rape charges, police say
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 28, 2022, the Monroe Police arrested 32-year-old Terrell D. Jones for two counts of First-Degree Rape and Second-Degree Rape. The arrest stems from an approximate two-week investigation. Jones was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.
Monroe man accused of raping 13-year-old family friend in 2020; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 10, 2021, West Monroe Police responded to a reported sex crime that allegedly occurred at a residence on Olympic Boulevard in West Monroe, La. According to police, the victim was a 13-year-old who reported that they were raped by a family friend in December 2020 who identified as Jamarkus Dewayne Arnold.
Driver swerves minivan while eating pizza; arrested for gun and drug charges
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a minivan traveling on Swartz School Road in Monroe, La., crossing the white fog line multiple times. Authorities conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, 51-year-old Barry Gene Jinks, and the passenger, 36-year-old Randal E. Jinks Jr.
Authorities searching for suspect who allegedly burglarized Union Parish private school
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is currently seeking information and searching for the suspect who is wanted for the burglary of the Union Christian Academy Sports Complex on Highway 15. The burglary occurred on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, around 7 PM. According to authorities, the suspect...
Passenger dies and driver suffers life-threatening injuries after Caldwell Parish crash
CALWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 27, 2022, just after 5 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 126 at Cut Thru Road in Caldwell Parish, La. According to officials, the crash claimed the life of 66-year-old Robert Holden. The investigation revealed that...
Grambling State ensures safety for 2022 Homecoming Week after 2021 on-campus fatal shootings
GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After experiencing multiple shootings on campus during Homecoming Week in 2021, Grambling State University and its police department ensured that they are better prepared for the safety of students, staff, faculty, alumni, and visitors for the 2022 Homecoming Week. The university has partnerships with the Louisiana State Police, Louisiana National Guard, Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Deputies issue arrest warrants for Carroll High head football coach and two assistant coaches after football game altercation
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office have obtained arrest warrants for Carroll High School head football coach and two assistant coaches after a physical altercation took place on October 20, 2022, at a football game against Franklin Parish High School. According to officials, warrants have been issued for the following coaches:
Project to widen I-20 bridge to take bids next Fall
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development held a legislative public hearing at the Monroe Civic Center as part of its annual ‘Road Show’ to review highway construction priorities for the fiscal year as well as projects in the future. Deputy Secretary of...
