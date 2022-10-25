GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After experiencing multiple shootings on campus during Homecoming Week in 2021, Grambling State University and its police department ensured that they are better prepared for the safety of students, staff, faculty, alumni, and visitors for the 2022 Homecoming Week. The university has partnerships with the Louisiana State Police, Louisiana National Guard, Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

