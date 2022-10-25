Read full article on original website
Boost Mobile Targets Underbanked Consumers With OmniMoney
Boost Mobile is entering the financial service sector with the launch of OmniMoney, a tool that offers underbanked consumers a free digital money account and debit card. “We’re looking to provide basic services for historically excluded communities — where 60 million Americans are underbanked,” Boost Mobile CEO Stephen Stokols said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 27).
FinTechs Deliver Enterprise-Level AP/AR to SMBs as Economy Softens
Owners of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have to wear more than one hat — sometimes, it’s three, four or five. And to manage their financial responsibilities while staying abreast of the competition, they’re increasingly looking for enterprise-level capabilities in terms of platforms and payments. “SMBs want...
Raisin UK Migrates to ClearBank Embedded Banking Platform
Investment and savings platform Raisin has migrated its United Kingdom platform to banking infrastructure provider ClearBank. In this new collaboration, ClearBank will underpin the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS)-protected account used by Raisin UK customers and will provide access to payment rails through its embedded banking platform, ClearBank said Thursday (Oct. 27) in a press release.
TCH Sees ‘Mindset Shift’ Driving Integrated Instant Payments Gains
As much as COVID-19 gave digital tech and payments a boost, many industry experts think the next three years may hold similarly grand advancements, particularly when it comes to faster payments. For Peter Davey, senior vice president and head of product innovation at The Clearing House, the road to 2025...
51% of Merchants Invest in Tech to Track Omnichannel Purchases
Loyalty is the glue that binds consumers to their merchants. It’s what keeps consumers spending online or in-store, even during inflationary times. And for the merchants themselves, in-store experience that is both convenient and personalized is critical for keeping themselves front and center in consumers’ consciousness, and in capturing wallet share. To boost loyalty, retailers must follow their consumers across channels and anticipate where they may want to spend next — by knowing where they’ve been spending in the past.
PayPal Clarifies Misinterpretation of Acceptable Use Policy
Two weeks after a widely reported furor over reports of a policy that threatened to fine users for sharing what the company determined to be misinformation, PayPal has issued a statement clarifying its position on “appropriate behavior” and fines. In a statement emailed to PYMNTS, the California-based FinTech...
CFPB Looks to Give Consumers More Control Over Their Data
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is looking at ways to give consumers more control over their financial data. Under the options the CFPB is considering, consumers would be able to more easily and safely. “walk away from companies offering bad products and poor service” and toward businesses offering alternative...
JPMorgan Expands Merchant Services Offering in APAC
Global financial services firm J.P. Morgan is expanding its merchant services capabilities in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and will be offering them in seven markets in the region by the end of the year. Already offering its acquiring solution in Australia, India and Japan, the firm recently expanded to New Zealand, Singapore...
Worldline Acquires SoftPos to Tap Into Contactless Payment Demand
French payments services firm Worldline has purchased a 55% stake in SoftPos, a Polish FinTech, the company announced Wednesday (Oct. 26). Founded in 2019, Warsaw-based SoftPos offers technology that “converts regular Android devices into secure payment terminals,” helping merchants accept card payments with no need for added hardware, Worldline said in a news release.
Center Raises $15M to Expand SMB Expense Management Offerings
Expense management software company Center has raised $15 million in a Series B round and said it will use the new capital to expand its product offerings and support the evolving needs of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). This funding round brought the company’s total capital raised to $110 million,...
OCC to Open Office of Financial Technology
Noting the rapidly changing banking landscape, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has announced it will establish an Office of Financial Technology next year. The new office will include the existing Office of Innovation, which the OCC established in 2016, and will build upon its efforts to support “responsible financial innovation,” the OCC said Thursday (Oct. 27) in a press release.
CFPB Says Surprise Overdraft Fees Are Likely Illegal
Getting hit with an unexpected overdraft fee might be annoying, but according to America’s top consumer advocate, it’s probably also illegal. As part of its ongoing campaign against “junk fees,” the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) published guidance Wednesday (Oct. 26) about two such practices it says are “likely unfair and unlawful under existing law.”
Subscription Merchants Tweak Business Models to Keep Consumers
As subscription commerce moves from the pandemic sign-up wave to consumers being more selective and wanting more control, subscription providers are enhancing business models to deliver more value at a time when many subscriptions must pass the “nonessential” test. Speaking with PYMNTS for the “Subscribe and Scale” series,...
This Week in Payments: Money20/20 Attendees Talk of Industry Trends
The news in the payments world this week was all about Amazon, Money20/20 and the topics discussed at that global FinTech event in Las Vegas: “embedded everything,” compliance, fraud and access to capital. Treasury Prime Co-founder and CEO Chris Dean joined PYMNTS’ Karen Webster to discuss these topics...
Four Countries Test Multi-CBDC Arrangement
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) on Wednesday (Oct. 26) published a report on Project mBridge, a four-nation collaborative pilot for cross-border central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Bank of Thailand, the Digital Currency Institute of the People’s Bank of China and the Central Bank...
Treasurers Will Have ‘Cloud Moment’ as Real-Time Payments Gain Traction
As Modern Treasury Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Matt Marcus sees it, over the next few years, the payments sector will see seismic shifts as transactions make the leap to near-instant settlement and widespread usage. Speaking with PYMNTS, Marcus said he’s grown used to rapid change, especially in the four...
Zero Hash Helps Nium Meet Demand for Crypto Payments
Global money platform Nium has teamed with B2B2C crypto infrastructure platform Zero Hash in a partnership that lets Nium’s U.S. customers leverage crypto to fiat payment solutions. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 26) news release, the collaboration will also let Nium customers buy and sell crypto and is made...
39% of US Consumers Now Use at Least One FinTech Service
Neobanks, nonbanks, and a host of other constructs fall under the heading “FinTech,” and while broadly popular with the digital-first economy, specific user profiles emerge on closer examination. PYMNTS analyzed this in “The Disbursements Satisfaction 2022: The Role of FinTechs,” a collaboration with Ingo Money, and part of...
CFOs Juggle Needs of In-House Teams and External Customers
At any company today, but especially at a startup, chief financial officers (CFOs) must be ready to do several jobs, help teams throughout the organization and partner with customers. “Even if you’re at a large Fortune 100 company, a CFO’s role these days is not just, I hope, to balance...
Trading Not Part of Singapore’s Crypto Hub Ambitions
In the latest sign that Singapore is looking to shake off its reputation as a regulatory haven for the crypto industry, Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said he was more interested in protecting investors than attracting crypto firms with lax rules. “We have to...
