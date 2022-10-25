Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York has the largest population of homeless students in the countryVictorNew York City, NY
Related
Police: Chocobar restaurant latest target in South Bronx burglary pattern
Police are searching for suspects believed to be involved in a string of South Bronx burglaries.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Bridgeport double stabbing; suspect sought
One person has died following a double stabbing in Bridgeport's South End neighborhood.
Police: 23-year-old man fatally stabbed in Bridgeport, suspect in custody
A 23-year-old man was killed in a fatal stabbing overnight in Bridgeport's South End neighborhood.
Police: Man charged in connection to East Fishkill home burglary
A man has been charged for attempting to burglarize a home in East Fishkill.
Police: Newburgh man critically injured in shooting
Police say shots were fired in a home near City Terrace and Van Ness Street around 10 p.m.
Newark police seek woman suspect linked to home invasion
Officials in Newark are requesting the public's help in identifying a female suspect in connection with a home invasion.
Investigators: Driver in fatal Hyde Park tractor-trailer crash had drugs in his system
Police say Craig Allen Dickson, of Hopewell Junction, slammed into Junior's Lounge.
News 12
Police chase ends with 3 arrests in Milford
A car chase ended near Peck Lane after a police used tire deflators to stop the car, but that didn't necessarily stop the suspects. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday. Police say the suspect vehicle they were after was involved in two armed carjackings. The chase started on I-95 South...
Stony Point domestic dispute, allegedly involving firearms, results in one arrest
One man was arrested in Stony Point Thursday after an alleged domestic dispute that triggered a multi-agency police response.
Wanted rape suspect was ‘principal witness’ in case against convicted Middletown cop shooter
Authorities confirmed wanted rape suspect Jesus Torres, 31, was a “principal witness” who testified in the 2020 attempted murder case against Middletown cop shooter DeSean Owens.
Police: DWI crash injures officer in West Babylon
A police officer was injured Friday night in an apparent DWI crash in West Babylon.
Charges dropped against Harlem teen in fatal subway stabbing
Charges have been dropped against a Harlem teen in a fatal subway stabbing case that occurred last summer, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.
Police: Suspects wanted for stabbing woman, slapping another in Brooklyn
A suspect is wanted for two assaults that took place Wednesday night in Brooklyn, police say.
Police: 23-year-old man fatally shot in Montclair
Police say James Peters was shot multiple times.
Police: Three men broke into Great Neck home Thursday morning
Detectives say early Thursday morning three men broke into a Great Neck home while people were sleeping inside.
Police: Woman busted with drugs in the Town of Poughkeepsie
Authorities say Cali Hamilton was arrested Thursday for criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
2 brothers arrested following street fight outside Yonkers bar
Jonathan Teelin, 26, of Mount Kisco, and his brother, Felix, 22, of Hastings, were charged with felony assault.
Florham Park woman wanted for questioning in Newark shooting case
Police say they want to speak with Kisha Rose about a shooting that injured nine people on the 200 block of Clifton Place last June.
Yonkers police caution drivers 'Dump on Yonkers = Get Fine + Walk Home'
One driver found out the hard way that police in Yonkers do not take kindly to illegal dumping.
Police respond to shots fired in New Rochelle
Officials say the incident occurred on Brook Street and Horton Avenue.
Comments / 0