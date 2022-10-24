Read full article on original website
Josephine Melville, respected actor and director, dead at 61
Josephine Melville, a respected British actor and director, died backstage after appearing in a production of “Nine Night” in Nottingham. She was 61. The Nottingham Playhouse said in a statement that Melville had just performed as Auntie Maggie on Thursday night when she collapsed and died backstage. First aid staff and an audience member rushed to help. All performances of the play were canceled after Melville’s death. Melville was lauded by colleagues as a well-loved and respected performer, director, producer and writer. She appeared on the BBC soap “EastEnders” as Tessa Parker in the mid-1980s.
digitalspy.com
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline- Heat One
Thanks to everybody who put in nominations for their favourite soap storylines. As mentioned, there'll be five heats containing tens storylines. The two with the most number of votes in each heat will go through to the final. The heats have been completely selected at random. This heat will close...
digitalspy.com
EE who remembers this awful storyline?
Wonder if Freddie will find out. A lot of people say kat and Alfies first stint was perfect and the toxicity started when she returned pregnant with Alfies cousin. I wondered which one you were going to choose. Posts: 16,846. Forum Member. ✭✭. 28/10/22 - 10:28 #3. It was a...
digitalspy.com
Charles : Our New King - twice
C4 are running a 2 part series starting Saturday, ITV also running a 2 parter of the same name on Wednesday. I can see it’s played havoc with my EPG. Having set the C4 one to record (for my other half you understand 😉) the ITV episode is showing I’ve recorded it before and the programme description is word for word the same.
digitalspy.com
Radio shows you hated when you were a child
.. but couldn't avoid as your parents listened. I nominate, all from Light Prog/Radio 2, Sing Something Simple, the Clitheroe Kid (Scottish comedy which really didn't travel well) and Tony Brandon (always kept calling listeners "viewers" I recall). ... but couldn't avoid as your parents listened. I nominate, all from...
Antiques Roadshow guest stunned as expert refuses to value item for very personal reason
ANTIQUES Roadshow expert Ronnie Archer-Morgan refused to value two hot combs his visitors presented him with on the latest episode of the BBC programme. The popular show returned to BBC One on Sunday afternoon and it was filmed in Clissold Park, in London. Viewers saw antiques expert Ronnie Archer-Morgan refuse...
British TV, Theater Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performance
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died
Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon's finale death proves Aemond is nothing like we thought
House of the Dragon finale spoilers follow. Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) has always had villain potential. He's just drenched in Tywin Lannister, Joffrey Baratheon vibes with just a dash of Ramsay Bolton for good measure. Up until now though, he's merely skirted the edges of the dark side. He wished...
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
digitalspy.com
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE debut on NXT
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut on NXT - in a very unexpected way. Simone, who now goes by the name Ava Raine, has been training at the WWE Performance Center since she signed with the company in February 2020. She made her NXT live debut back in July.
Robbie Coltrane, comedian and Harry Potter, James Bond actor, dies at 72
Veteran Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, known for his roles in the Harry Potter and James Bond film franchises, has died. He was 72. Coltrane’s agent confirmed to Deadline that the actor died at a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland, after dealing with health issues for the last two years. His agency, WME, also confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks producer a hypocrite
Does anyone else think Hollyoaks producer (Lucy Allan) is a hypocrite for axing actress Sarah Jayne Dunn who played Mandy for her online account? when the show screen nudity like shirtless and this evening's first look episode (October 27), Romeo was completely naked (But I am not complaining haha) when Prince came in.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Lola Pearce learns she has cancer
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce has discovered her brain tumour is cancerous in EastEnders. Earlier this week, Lola received the life-changing diagnosis that a tumour had been found after she collapsed at daughter Lexi's recital with a seizure. Wednesday's (October 26) episode saw Lola undergoing more tests to determine the...
digitalspy.com
ED Exit Spoiler
Https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20234986/emmerdale-star-to-quit-itv-soap-after-3-years/. It's been obvious for a while he would be leaving but the Sun have finally confirmed Al is going, do we think he's getting killed off? I certainly hope so. Although quite a lot of exits at the moment. Although quite a lot of exits at the moment. Yeah...
digitalspy.com
Is Stephen the worst killer in soap history
The whole storyline is just terrible and it does not help that the actor who plays Stephen is so poor. Also he is not very good at covering his tracks by trying to put Jenny off the scent. We know he will be found at soon and i know he has not killed before but they could least make him more sinister like Richard Hillman.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - Stacey & Eve’s friendship
Anyone else in agreement that they are just THE BEST? They always have each other’s backs, ugh I love them 😍. Danielle used to be my favourite friend of Stacey’s but Eve has topped her, it’s great that Stacey has found a best friend that she’ll never fall out with over a man.
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who’s Mandip Gill would return to the show following exit
Doctor Who star Mandip Gill has revealed that she would be open for a return to the beloved series. Sunday evening's episode, 'The Power of the Doctor', was a big episode for the sci-fi series, ending the storylines of both Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor and Mandip Gill's companion Yaz. However,...
digitalspy.com
Corrie's Dame Maureen Lipman returns from break
It has been confirmed that Coronation Street star Dame Maureen Lipman who plays Evelyn Plummer will be back filming next week. This is great news,. Evelyn is a great addition to the show: https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/coronation-street/a41792372/coronation-street-maureen-lipman-evelyn-absence/. Posts: 58,514. Forum Member. ✭. 27/10/22 - 20:34 #2. Jack_bauer24 wrote: ». It has been confirmed that...
