Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 northbound near exit 322 in Falkville on Thursday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the area of the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and injuries have been reported.
WHNT-TV
Talk of the Valley: Cullman Used Car Blowout Sale
Editor’s Note: We have updated this article to reflect Johnny’s proper name: Johnny Taylor. The video could not be edited. Blair Davis sat down with Johnny Taylor, Sales Manager from Billy Ray Taylor Auto Sales. The two discussed the upcoming Cullman Used Car Blowout Sale, which will take place at the Cullman County Fairgrounds October 26-31. The sale will consist of six car dealers coming together with their entire inventory to offer one big sale.
WAFF
One dead, one injured in Morgan County crash
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County Friday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Benson Sergiles, 42, a passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, was taken to Huntsville Hospital after the crash but later pronounced dead.
Florence Police investigating body found on Trade Street
The Florence Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on Thursday.
WAFF
Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-car crash on Wednesday afternoon claimed the lives of two Crane Hill people. Charles Johnson, 71 and Connie Johnson, 74 were fatally injured when their Chevrolet Cruze was struck by a Hyundai Sonata, driven by Monica Williford, 24. The Johnson’s were pronounced dead on...
Government Technology
Alabama Utility Takes Steps Toward Public Internet
(TNS) — Decatur Utilities took a step toward a public fiber-optic broadband internet system this week when it hired a consultant to do a financial analysis of the project. It was one of several expenditures the board approved Monday, including the replacement of a 64-year-old wastewater lift station. The...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 28
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 28, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $35. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $52. October 27. harassment; Main Ave. S.W. leaving...
Two killed in Cullman County crash
Two people were killed in a crash in Cullman County on Wednesday afternoon.
WAAY-TV
Whataburger coming to Florence
Get ready, Florence. Whataburger is coming. The revelation came in an announcement focused on Tuesday’s restaurant grand opening in Athens. (Read more about Athens here) At the end of the release is a list of other locations “set to open through 2027 in partnership with MWB Restaurants, LLC, Whataburger’s local franchise group.”
mynwapaper.com
Winston FOP starting from scratch this year for Toys for Tots
WINSTON COUNTY - The Toys for Tots program is starting from scratch collecting toys for children in need this holiday season since last year’s supply has been depleted. New, unwrapped toys or monetary donations are gladly being accepted for this year’s program, since the toys remaining after last year’s giveaway went to help children facing a greater loss in another state, pointed out Jacob Eward, vice president of the Winston County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51, which sponsors the drive.
Historical preservation underway at Ave Maria Grotto
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman’s Ave Maria Grotto recently received a grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts to begin the historical preservation of the works of Brother Joseph Zoettl, beginning with Die Wald Kapelle (Chapel in the Woods). The Grotto is filled with miniatures buildings, shrines and monuments handcrafted by Brother Joseph, a Benedictine monk who was born in Landschutt, Bavaria-Germany in 1878 and came to Cullman in 1892 to “pursue monastic life at Alabama’s only Benedictine Abbey.” Until he was 80 old, Brother Joseph crafted famous parts of the world in miniature on the grounds of what...
Search ongoing for missing 51-year-old Vinemont man
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities continue to search for a missing 51-year-old Vinemont man who was last seen on October 25 headed to Bangor Cave in Blount County. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Jackie Hale was believed to be on the way to Bangor Cave with his dog around 5 a.m. Tuesday. […]
2 children involved in golf cart accident in Madison
Two children were involved in an accident on Monday when a car hit a golf cart in Madison.
Jury duty? Muscle Shoals Police says that’s a scam!
If you get a call saying you missed jury duty, the Muscle Shoals Police Department warns you to be skeptical and ask the right questions.
$2M bond set for Alabama man charged with manufacturing fentanyl-laced drugs
A man has been arrested and charged with trafficking and manufacturing drugs in connection to multiple overdoses linked to fentanyl-laced synthetic cannabinoids.
Tuscumbia man arrested in connection to string of Shoals burglaries
A Tuscumbia man has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries in the Shoals that happened between September and October, according to police.
Alabama couple killed in two-vehicle wreck, state troopers report
An Alabama man and woman were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash that injured two other people, state troopers report. Charles H. Johnson, 71, and his passenger Connie C. Johnson, 74, both of Crane Hill, Alabama, were killed when their 2018 Chevrolet Cruze struck a 2018 Hyundai Sonata Wednesday afternoon on Alabama 157 near West Point, state troopers said.
WAAY-TV
Events set up across North Alabama for Halloween
Here are some events coming up this weekend and on Halloween that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!. Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com. OCT. 29. ATHENS. The Limestone Ministerial Coalition is hosting a Hallelujah Night Trunk or Treat...
5 ghost towns of north Alabama
There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama.
Alabama 8-year-old killed in Interstate accident, state troopers report
An Alabama 8-year-old died after an Interstate accident Sunday night, Alabama troopers reported. The juvenile, an 8-year-old from Alabaster, Alabama, was a passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that reportedly rear-ended a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage, state police said Monday. The driver of the truck, Reginald E. Jones, 33, of...
Comments / 0