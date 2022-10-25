CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman’s Ave Maria Grotto recently received a grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts to begin the historical preservation of the works of Brother Joseph Zoettl, beginning with Die Wald Kapelle (Chapel in the Woods). The Grotto is filled with miniatures buildings, shrines and monuments handcrafted by Brother Joseph, a Benedictine monk who was born in Landschutt, Bavaria-Germany in 1878 and came to Cullman in 1892 to “pursue monastic life at Alabama’s only Benedictine Abbey.” Until he was 80 old, Brother Joseph crafted famous parts of the world in miniature on the grounds of what...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO