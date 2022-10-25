ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ribbon cut on Waypoint Youth Resource Center and Emergency Shelter on Hanover Street

MANCHESTER, NH — Waypoint President & CEO Borja Alvarez de Toledo and Major Joyce Craig were joined by approximately 125 staff, donors, architects, construction workers, politicians and interested Manchester citizens to celebrate the ribbon cutting at 298 Hanover St. on a 14-bed Youth Resource Center and Overnight Emergency Shelter. Seven of the beds are considered nightly while seven are available on a two-week basis. It is the only emergency shelter for youth and young adults in the state and will serve the age range of 12 to 24. The facility will be open 24/7.
NH Chronicle: Broadcasting legend Natalie Jacobson

Tuesday, November 1st — Tonight, Natalie Jacobson was the first woman to anchor the evening news in the Boston market. Now the famous UNH grad has written a book "Every Life a Story." Erin Fehlau met up with her on the Durham campus where she shared memories of her college days in The Granite State and breaking the glass ceiling by breaking into the TV news business.
These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives

When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has become a national phenomenon, thanks not just to its food, but its reality show of the same name. With franchises located as far south as Florida and as far north as Canada, it won’t belong until there are as many Wahlburgers as Wahlbergs.
That Unmistakable New Hampshire Feeling in Harrisville

Give me peace and quiet, a scenic pond, church with tall white steeple, rows of historic homes, mountain views and a quaint general store and my New Hampshire heart starts beating again, most healthfully and joyfully. Harrisville provides all of those scenes, as well as that internal regenerative bliss without...
CMC recognized among America’s 50 best hospitals for cardiac surgery

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Catholic Medical Center (CMC) announced Thursday that it was named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. “We are humbled and honored to receive this distinction from Healthgrades,” said CMC...
NH Chronicle: The plight of the New England Cottontail

Friday, November 4th — Tonight, an effort to save an endangered species. Biologists from NH Fish and Game are tracking the New England Cottontail. This is not the same bunny you see every summer nibbling in your garden, and Audrey Cox says, you might be surprised at how you can help.
Halloween spirit takes over during downtown Trick-or-Treating

MANCHESTER, NH – In advance of actual Halloween revelers of all sizes and ages descended on the downtown for Friday’s Halloween festival. Several local businesses participated in an early celebration of the season with candy and other treats for those who showed up in costume. It was a good trial run for Monday night’s Halloween festivities.
Wide receiver breaks school receiving record

History was made at Lancer Park on Friday, October 21 when varsity wide receiver, senior Andrew Kullman broke Londonderry’s long held receiving record, previously held for 37 years. Kullman is excited to have this new record under his belt, and notes how achieving this accomplishment has been a long-time...
One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
