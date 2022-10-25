Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Ribbon cut on Waypoint Youth Resource Center and Emergency Shelter on Hanover Street
MANCHESTER, NH — Waypoint President & CEO Borja Alvarez de Toledo and Major Joyce Craig were joined by approximately 125 staff, donors, architects, construction workers, politicians and interested Manchester citizens to celebrate the ribbon cutting at 298 Hanover St. on a 14-bed Youth Resource Center and Overnight Emergency Shelter. Seven of the beds are considered nightly while seven are available on a two-week basis. It is the only emergency shelter for youth and young adults in the state and will serve the age range of 12 to 24. The facility will be open 24/7.
Bob Marley Crosses The Maine Border To A ‘Secret’ N.H. Location
Anytime you cross the state line from Maine to New Hampshire, there is one special place, a nirvana if you will, that sits in Portsmouth. Of course we are talking about the New Hampshire State Liquor Store, where lots of Mainers like to visit to pick up their favorite libations, without paying a state tax!
WMUR.com
First overnight emergency shelter for young people opens in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A nonprofit focused on services for young people experiencing homelessness in New Hampshire said one resource they've never had in the state for kids is an overnight emergency shelter, until now. Waypoint is the only nonprofit in the state focused on those services for young people....
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Broadcasting legend Natalie Jacobson
Tuesday, November 1st — Tonight, Natalie Jacobson was the first woman to anchor the evening news in the Boston market. Now the famous UNH grad has written a book "Every Life a Story." Erin Fehlau met up with her on the Durham campus where she shared memories of her college days in The Granite State and breaking the glass ceiling by breaking into the TV news business.
Popular Kelly’s Roast Beef Just Launched Its First-Ever Shop in New Hampshire
Many people in Salem, New Hampshire, and the surrounding areas are doing their happy dance right now. That's because Kelly's Roast Beef is finally open in Salem, New Hampshire. The franchise is at 181 South Broadway, which was formerly Burger King. There are so many people excited about this Boston-based...
These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives
When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has become a national phenomenon, thanks not just to its food, but its reality show of the same name. With franchises located as far south as Florida and as far north as Canada, it won’t belong until there are as many Wahlburgers as Wahlbergs.
This 282-Year-Old Hotel in Hampton, New Hampshire, is Not Haunted
Located in downtown Hampton, Lamie’s Inn was built in 1740, according to its earliest known documents. Having been there many times in my life, I can tell you that, especially at this time of year, it is not haunted. Originally a residential home, the building was purchased in 1760...
The Night the Martian ‘Death Ray’ Missed Haverhill; ‘War of the Worlds’ Airs Saturday
Editor’s Note: This is an update of earlier versions of this story. Marking the 84th anniversary of the historic broadcast, 97.9 WHAV airs the original “Mercury Theater on the Air” presentation of the “War of the Worlds” after Haverhill’s trick or treat, at 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, with an encore three hours later at 1 a.m.
visitingnewengland.com
That Unmistakable New Hampshire Feeling in Harrisville
Give me peace and quiet, a scenic pond, church with tall white steeple, rows of historic homes, mountain views and a quaint general store and my New Hampshire heart starts beating again, most healthfully and joyfully. Harrisville provides all of those scenes, as well as that internal regenerative bliss without...
Bagel Connoisseurs Claim This Dover, NH, Deli Has the Best of the Best
Growing up in a Jewish household, bagels are basically part of my DNA. My go-to is an everything bagel with veggie cream cheese topped with lox, red onion, and capers. I know what you are thinking: "Dang, girl! Your breath must be kicking after that!" It sure is. But is it worth it? Abso freakin' lutely!
manchesterinklink.com
CMC recognized among America’s 50 best hospitals for cardiac surgery
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Catholic Medical Center (CMC) announced Thursday that it was named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. “We are humbled and honored to receive this distinction from Healthgrades,” said CMC...
Lots of Women Report Being Drugged at a Popular Boston Music Venue
It just opened this fall of 2022, already garnering praise as an outstanding music venue, and this. Multiple women have reported being drugged while seeing concerts, on separate occasions, at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. According to NewsCenter 5, these women have told Boston police about their various incidents...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: The plight of the New England Cottontail
Friday, November 4th — Tonight, an effort to save an endangered species. Biologists from NH Fish and Game are tracking the New England Cottontail. This is not the same bunny you see every summer nibbling in your garden, and Audrey Cox says, you might be surprised at how you can help.
manchesterinklink.com
Halloween spirit takes over during downtown Trick-or-Treating
MANCHESTER, NH – In advance of actual Halloween revelers of all sizes and ages descended on the downtown for Friday’s Halloween festival. Several local businesses participated in an early celebration of the season with candy and other treats for those who showed up in costume. It was a good trial run for Monday night’s Halloween festivities.
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
lancerspiritonline.com
Wide receiver breaks school receiving record
History was made at Lancer Park on Friday, October 21 when varsity wide receiver, senior Andrew Kullman broke Londonderry’s long held receiving record, previously held for 37 years. Kullman is excited to have this new record under his belt, and notes how achieving this accomplishment has been a long-time...
One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
WMUR.com
DHART helicopter strikes bird on approach into Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A DHART medical helicopter struck a bird on final approach into the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Thursday night. A spokesperson for Dartmouth-Health said DHART2 struck a bird on final approach to the airport and the base for the helicopter. The Federal Aviation Administration said they are...
Pizza Shop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s West End Satisfies Even the Snobbiest NY Pizza Lovers
My husband Steven is from the tri-state area (Jersey!), so I'm therefore constantly reminded that when it comes to pizza, my standards are far too low. And you know what? Maybe they are! But you don't know what you don't know, right?. If we're being honest with each other, the...
