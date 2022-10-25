Patriots rookie QB Bailey Zappe didn't know when he'd be entering game vs. Bears

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick's decision to play both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe under center during the team's "Monday Night Football" loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 7 has already grabbed many headlines.

On Tuesday morning, the longtime New England Patriots head coach confirmed that the decision to play both signal-callers was pre-planned, and in classic Belichick fashion, he refused to name a Week 8 starter.

Later on in the day, during an appearance on WEEI, Zappe said that he didn't know when he'd be coming off of the bench to take over for Jones.

The Alabama product got the start -- making his first appearance since he suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 3 -- and went just 3-for-6 for 13 yards, while throwing one interception, before being replaced by the rookie after three offensive possessions.

Zappe got off to a fast start by helping lead the Patriots to a pair of touchdown drives, but struggled in the second half, finishing the night 14-for-22 for 185 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, while coughing up one fumble as well.

In four games (two starts) this season, Zappe has gone 65-for-92 for 781 passing yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions and has fumbled four times (losing three of them). Across four games (all starts), Jones has gone 67-for-103 for 799 passing yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions, while adding 17 carries for 61 yards and a score and losing his only fumble this season.