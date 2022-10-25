ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon County, IA

DEA Announces the 23rd Take Back Day: October 29th

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Audubon Co) With opioid overdose deaths increasing, the Drug Enforcement Administration announces its 23rd Take Back Day scheduled for October 29th from 10am – 2pm.

At its last Take Back Day in April 2022, DEA collected 360 tons (721,093 pounds) of unwanted drugs. Over the 10-year span of Take Back Day, DEA has brought in 7,995 tons of prescription drugs. With studies indicating a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets, clearing out unused medicine is essential.

The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office says the public can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications at the Sheriff’s Office located at 318 Leroy Street. Please enter through the Sheriff’s Office door on the South side of the Audubon County Court House. In addition to the special Take Back events; The Sheriff’s Department drop box is available to the public all year around within the Sheriff’s Office.

DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop off locations, however, the lithium batteries must be removed.

