Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
40 county sheriffs across Minnesota endorse Republican AG candidate
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Republican attorney general candidate Jim Schultz has secured endorsements from 40 county sheriffs across Minnesota, which analysts said is unusual for a group that tends to stay out of the political fray. Schultz said it represents a broad base of support all around Minnesota. “Minnesotans...
kfgo.com
Minnesota HS playoff volleyball scores
(KFGO/KNFL) Here are scores from Minnesota high school volleyball playoff action. Hawley over Fergus Falls 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-17) Perham over Frazee 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-12) DGF over Pelican Rapids 3-1 (19-25, 25-21, 25-11, 25-12) Thief River Falls over Crookston 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-17) Park Rapids over Warroad 3-1...
kfgo.com
St. Cloud boy facing felony charges after bringing gun on bus
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A 17-year-old St. Cloud boy is facing felony charges for allegedly bringing a handgun onto a school bus on Wednesday. According to police, around 3:30 p.m. the Mckinley student was seen with a gun on the bus. Police said the boy had the gun...
kfgo.com
Charges filed in deadly shooting outside St. Cloud business
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a coworker in St. Cloud. He’s accused of shooting her in the neck outside their workplace. Michael Carpenter of St. cloud is charged with 2nd-degree murder for the shooting of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond in the parking lot of Dubow Textile early Monday morning. Hammond was found next to her vehicle in the parking lot with a puddle of blood around her head.
Comments / 0