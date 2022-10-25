ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland DOE Announces Child Care Provider Program

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland State Department of Education announced Friday the Child Care Provider and Employee Bonus Program. This program requires MSDE to distribute $16 million to child care providers to provide bonuses to those eligible child care providers and members of their respective staff on a first-come, first – serve basis as required by the law. Designed to help uplift and sustain the child care community, the bonuses recognize the contributions of existing child care workers and new hires into the child care field, and also support child care recruitment and hiring.
Baltimore to reveal squeegee worker plan; BPD commissioner believes residents will be 'quite impressed'

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's new policy for squeegee workers will be announced next week, a city representative said at a hearing for the Baltimore police consent decree Thursday morning. WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren was present at the hearing and reports the representative said that how the city enforces the law is just as important as whether the law is constitutionally enforceable, and that the new policy won't just be about removing washers from public visibility. Judge James K. Bredar, who oversees Baltimore City's consent decree, called police after an encounter with squeegee workers in Bolton Hill earlier this month. He...
Homeless encampment beneath JFX offered housing, will leave area, advocates say

BALTIMORE -- A conflict that has been going on for a month may finally have a resolution.The residents of a homeless encampment beneath the Jones Falls Expressway will leave the area after a month of clashes and negotiations with Baltimore City. "My brother told me, 'Look at that sign," and it said the 28th and I was like, 'Wow,'" David Briggs, who lives under the bridge, said.Nuwave Health Services, a Baltimore-based nonprofit, has offered to provide temporary housing and resources to the approximately 14 residents of the encampment, co-owner Angel Brown told WJZ. The lead advocate for the group, Christina Flowers, has been...
Outside investors are buying up homes in Baltimore’s low-income and Black neighborhoods

Brian Leibowitz eyes the newcomers on the courthouse steps with skepticism. They come every Thursday to bid on foreclosed homes at public auctions, pulling up properties on their cellphones and raising their hands if they see a deal that looks good on paper. Leibowitz, the director of acquisitions for a Baltimore real estate company, knows that making money here takes more than just adding up ...
At concert outside Baltimore plant, musicians protest Maryland pharmaceutical company’s Narcan prices

Joined by harm-reduction advocates, local musicians performed outside a Baltimore drug manufacturing facility Wednesday afternoon to protest the price of the overdose-reversing drug Narcan sold by pharmaceutical company Emergent BioSolutions. Demonstrators parked a flatbed truck adorned with signs demanding broader access to Narcan outside the Carroll-Camden Industrial Area plant on Paca ...
Judge concerned about 'critical' Baltimore officer shortage at police reform hearing

BALTIMORE - Baltimore leaders and the federal judge overseeing the consent decree to reform the city's police department tackled several hot-button issues from squeegee workers to staffing at a hearing Thursday."No city has attempted to comply with a decree so vast as this one," said Judge James K. Bredar.He said the consent decree process is entering a new phase of evaluating reforms put in place over the past several years. "This is a very different police department than what it was just a few short years ago," BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren during a break in the...
Hopkins v. CareFirst: A resolution has been reached, but not before significant damage was done | COMMENTARY

Imagine for a moment that you were one of the several hundred thousand Marylanders who gets their health insurance coverage from CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and you received a letter from Johns Hopkins Medicine informing you that your longtime provider may no longer accept your coverage because the two entities have thus far failed to reach a deal on certain payments. This clash of the titans ...
Judge rules Angelos law firm bank accounts prevented from being frozen

BALTIMORE -  The latest chapter in the Louis Angelos lawsuit against older brother, John Angelos, chairman and CEO of the Baltimore Orioles, and their mother, Georgia Angelos, played out Thursday in Baltimore County Circuit Court.Judge Keith Truffer agreed on three individuals authorized to sign checks at the Law Offices of Peter G. Angelos through the next court hearing, scheduled November 9.The order will prevent the firm's bank accounts from being frozen during the civil case. Louis Angelos brought the lawsuit against his mother and brother in June, alleging they are trying to squeeze him out of team control and threatening...
