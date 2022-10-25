Mike Florio, Chris Simms Give Credit to Eberflus, Fields for Dominant Run Game in Win Over the Patriots

The 6-1 North Carolina Tar Heels are set to hit the field Saturday night to take on 4-3 Pitt, but Stephen A. Smith throws some shade their way before they do. Despite UNC riding a three-game win streak and being ranked in the Associated Press Poll Top 25, Smith went with Pitt to win tonight on college game day. On the other hand, his reasoning came off more as a jab at Pitt, picking them comedically. Smith, known for his loud sports takes, did not hold back on why he picked Pitt to win by saying, “Somebody in Pittsburgh has to win.” Three points favor North Carolina in this ACC Coastal showdown as they look to continue their impressive season. Stephen A. Smith picks Pitt over #UNC. pic.twitter.com/QhjFvMYpjY — Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) October 29, 2022 Kickoff is set for 8 pm in Chapel Hill as it’s a sold-out game for the Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

