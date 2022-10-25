Read full article on original website
Long COVID prevalent in U.S. adults with prior COVID-19 infection
Nearly 15 percent of U.S. adults with a prior positive COVID-19 test reported current symptoms of long COVID, according to a study published online Oct. 27 in JAMA Network Open. Roy H. Perlis, M.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues estimated the prevalence of and sociodemographic factors associated...
Study shows temporary isolation wards provided effective protection against health care-associated COVID-19 transmission
Temporary isolation wards utilized to house COVID-19 patients at a large Singapore hospital during the global pandemic allowed for safe management of COVID-19 cases over an 18-month period, without health care-associated SARS-CoV-2 transmission. The study finding, published today in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), suggests that these wards can provide a safe option for managing patients during future pandemics caused by a novel respiratory pathogen.
New study updates evidence on rare blood-clotting condition after COVID-19 vaccination
A study published by The BMJ today sheds further light on the risk of developing a very rare blood-clotting condition known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after vaccination against the COVID-19 virus. Based on health data from five European countries and the US, it shows a small increased risk...
Dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight, but bariatric surgery has several advantages
Individuals with severe obesity often reward themselves with food. Recent research shows that dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight. However, bariatric surgery has several advantages. One reason for severe obesity is that we eat even when we're not hungry. We do this to satisfy other needs. Often...
Study shows some health care workers produced a low response to COVID-19 vaccinations
A subset of health care workers vaccinated against COVID-19 had unexpectedly low responses to the immunizations, according to Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings of the new study are published in iScience. In a matched control study, investigators compared the vaccine responses among a group of Cedars-Sinai health care workers who were...
Scientists discover essential step in recharging the eye's light-sensing retina
Scientists have discovered a mechanism by which an area of a protein shape-shifts to convert vitamin A into a form usable by the eye's light-sensing photoreceptor cells. A previously uncharacterized area of the protein known as RPE65 spontaneously turns spiral-shaped when it encounters intracellular membranes, or thin structures that surround different parts of a cell.
After rehab for opioids, nearly half of Medicaid beneficiaries do not receive follow-up care
Despite strong evidence for the importance of outpatient care after inpatient residential treatment for opioid use disorder, nearly half of Medicaid beneficiaries are not receiving follow-up care or medication-assisted treatment within a month of discharge, according to a new analysis led by University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health scientists.
Wearable device study in 88,000 people shows the heart health benefits of more intense physical activity
Increasing physical activity of any intensity is beneficial for health, but new research published today in the European Heart Journal shows that there is a greater reduction in cardiovascular disease risk when more of that activity is of at least moderate intensity. The study, led by researchers at the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Leicester Biomedical Research Center and University of Cambridge, analyzed wrist-worn accelerometer-measured physical activity data from more than 88,000 UK Biobank participants.
Diverticular disease associated with cancer outside gastrointestinal tract
Through the ESPRESSO cohort, researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, University of Newcastle, Australia, University of Washington, Seattle, and Karolinska Institutet examined the risk of cancer among 75,000 patients with a diagnosis of diverticular disease and colorectal histopathology. The paper is now published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
Cancer therapy shows potential to treat severe COVID-19 in pre-clinical trials
An article published in Science Advances suggests that a type of cancer treatment known as immune checkpoint blockade may be beneficial in certain cases of severe COVID-19. The creators of this therapy, which can successfully activate the immune system to fight cancer, won the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.
Short bursts of vigorous activity linked with increased longevity
Two-minute bursts of vigorous activity totaling 15 minutes a week are associated with a reduced risk of death, according to research published today in European Heart Journal. "The results indicate that accumulating vigorous activity in short bouts across the week can help us live longer," said study author Dr. Matthew N. Ahmadi of the University of Sydney, Australia. "Given that lack of time is the most commonly reported barrier to regular physical activity, accruing small amounts sporadically during the day may be a particularly attractive option for busy people."
Disempowered, shut off and less able to afford healthy choices: How financial hardship is bad for Australian health
Australia is facing a cost-of-living crisis. Rising costs of rent, fuel, food and power have increased financial stress for many households. While financial pressures are now being felt by a broader section of society, for many Australians, such pressures are constant. The health costs of such socioeconomic disadvantage are startling....
Respiratory viruses are catching up to kids after years of COVID precautions
Now that masking rules have been relaxed and school schedules have largely returned to their pre-pandemic normals, children are finally catching the viruses they hadn't previously contracted, health experts say. Pediatric health care systems reported high levels of respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, and influenza over the last month...
Experimental drug to treat liver cancer shows evidence of activity with manageable side effects
A new drug that inhibits an enzyme playing a crucial role in cell division and growth has shown signs of anti-cancer activity with manageable side effects in liver cancer patients who have been treated unsuccessfully previously with up to three lines of treatment. Presenting the findings on Friday at the...
A new device for early diagnosis of degenerative eye disorders
Researchers at an EPFL lab have developed an ophthalmological device that can be used to diagnose some degenerative eye disorders long before the onset of the first symptoms. In early clinical trials, the prototype was shown to produce images with a sufficient degree of precision in just five seconds. Research...
Does traffic-related air pollution increase risk of dementia?
Higher exposure to a certain type of traffic-related air pollution called particulate matter may be linked to an increased risk of dementia, according to a meta-analysis published in the October 26, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Researchers specifically looked at fine particulate matter, PM2.5, which consists of pollutant particles of...
Black Americans' COVID vaccine hesitancy stems more from today's inequities than historical ones
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the vaccination rate in the Black community lagged well behind that of whites, a gap many in the media speculated was the result of fears based on historical health-related injustices like the infamous Tuskegee Syphilis Study. But new research by UCLA psychologists shows that vaccine...
Gender-related differences in coding contribute to lower incomes for women plastic surgeons
Why do female plastic surgeons earn less than their male colleagues? Differences in billing and coding for procedures performed may partially explain this income gap, according to a study in the November issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery,. Gender-related differences in income may also be related to a lower overall...
How taxing sugary drinks in Canada reinforces weight stigma
By Anne Katherine Anderson Waugh, Andrea Bombak, Kerstin Roger, Natalie Diane Riediger and Patty Thille, The Conversation. Newfoundland and Labrador made history in September as the first Canadian province to implement a sugar-sweetened beverage tax. Sugar-sweetened beverage taxes also exist outside of Canada, including in Mexico, Philadelphia, Penn. and the United Kingdom. In Newfoundland and Labrador the tax amounts to 20 cents per liter of sugar-sweetened beverage.
Chinese medicine ingredients found to generate autophagic flux to suppress tumor progression in gastric cancer
A diet of fresh fruits and vegetables may reduce the prevalence of cancers, including gastric cancer (GC). In addition, clinical studies have found that certain biologically active dietary molecules can inhibit multiple steps in the pathways associated with carcinogens. Piceatannol (trans-3,4,3ʹ,5ʹ-tetrahydroxystilbene), an analog of resveratrol, is a naturally occurring polyphenolic...
