State investigation finds ‘probable cause’ that suspended PAB chief was discriminated against by City of Rochester, former chair

WHEC TV-10
Hochul and Zeldin speak about “dangerousness standard” that local lawmakers have proposed
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Much of the midterm discussion has been centered around bail reform in New York State. It’s been controversial since it was rolled out in 2020 in New York State and it’s been a heated topic in this year’s race for governor. We reported...
WHEC TV-10
Local lawmakers call on state leaders to enact a dangerousness standard
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Amid a jump in shootings in Rochester, some city lawmakers are imploring state leaders to make changes to how judges set bail. City Councilmember Michael Patterson and four of his colleagues want judges to be able to set a Dangerousness Standard in hopes of keeping violent defendants behind bars.
WHEC TV-10
Police investigating fatal shooting in Wayne County
NEWARK, N.Y. Police are investigating a homicide that happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Murray Street in the Village of Newark. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Newark-Wayne Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The New York State...
WHEC TV-10
Former Hilton principal, convicted of inappropriately touching students, got thousands in separation agreement
HILTON, N.Y. — Former Hilton Principal Kirk Ashton, who was found guilty on Monday of inappropriately touching 24 students, collected more than $65,000 in his separation agreement with the district. News10NBC obtained the separation agreement on Friday. The agreement said that the district paid Ashton $65,729, a five-months salary,...
WHEC TV-10
Chuck Todd from Meet the Press weighs in on races including GOP spending $27,000 on Singletary ad buy at News10NBC
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friday night starts the second to last weekend for campaigning before Election Day, and we are seeing competitive races like we haven’t seen in a long time. So, News10NBC wanted to get the insights of Chuck Todd from Meet the Press. First, the race in...
WHEC TV-10
Plans to open Planned Parenthood in Henrietta are moving forward
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Plans are now moving forward to open a Planned Parenthood in Henrietta. The Henrietta Town Board approved a special-use permit on Thursday night. It reverses a decision from the board back in June when it rejected planned parenthood’s permit application. That rejection led to a...
WHEC TV-10
Wegmans partners with local law enforcement agencies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Wegmans Food Markets is partnering with local law enforcement agencies across seven states to host community prescription medication drop-off events at 42 stores on Saturday, October 29. The event gives community members the opportunity to remove potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs from their homes. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.
WHEC TV-10
Police looking for man who may have info about suspicious incident
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department needs help in identifying a man who is believed to have information about a suspicious incident in the 600 block of University Avenue on October 18, 2022. Due to the sensitivity of the investigation, RPD is unable to release more information at this time.
WHEC TV-10
Ontario County man arrested for strangulation
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — An Ontario County man is facing a felony charge. 59-year-old Gerard Ahearn was arrested on Monday afternoon for strangling someone. Deputies say the crime happened back in May of this year. They say when the victim was strangled, they lost consciousness. Ahearn was taken into...
WHEC TV-10
Greece PD asking for help with K9 grant voting competition
GREECE, N.Y. The Greece Police Department is asking for your help to earn funding for its K9!. The 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant will award $15,000 to the top eight agencies. This money will help to create or maintain a K9 unit, purchase safety equipment or support officer training. The winners...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Man arrested after officers confiscated his ghost gun
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said a man faces charges after they confiscated his ghost gun, a self-assembled firearm that often doesn’t have a serial number. RPD officers said they stopped a car on Ernst Street just on Thursday before midnight for traffic violations and found a ghost gun loaded with 5 rounds.
WHEC TV-10
20-year-old shot inside nightclub on Central Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 20-year-old was shot inside a nightclub on Central Avenue early Friday morning. Rochester police officers responded just before 1 a.m. to what they describe as a chaotic scene at the Allure Nightclub after getting a report of gunshots. While they were investigating, they...
WHEC TV-10
Lee Zeldin campaigns in Rochester on Thursday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin was on the campaign trail Thursday in Rochester. The main focus of the event was to call out bail reform laws here in New York state. Zeldin was joined by congressional candidate and former police chief La’Ron Singletary. He says it’s important to hold people accountable for violent crimes.
WHEC TV-10
Debate over switching Hilton ambulance providers continues
HILTON, N.Y. — The debate over switching ambulance providers in the Village of Hilton continues. The Hilton Fire Department held an informational meeting and things got heated during public comment. This meeting in the firehouse was to help clear up confusion and let people know, first, what’s happening, what the options are and what they can expect, but it ended up in back and forth between the community, fire department and village leaders.
WHEC TV-10
Missing vulnerable woman: Traci Hill of Fairport
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Arc of Monroe in Fairport is asking for your help to find a missing vulnerable woman, Traci Hill. Traci lives in one of The Arc’s independent residential alternative homes, for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Arc said that she hasn’t returned to her home in Fairport since Wednesday evening.
WHEC TV-10
Police issue warning after rainbow fentanyl pills were found in Batavia gas station
BATAVIA, N.Y. — A warning ahead of Halloween. Police say rainbow fentanyl pills are in Batavia. They were recently found in a gas station bathroom before being turned over to officers. The tablets are blue and stamped into the shape of a bear. We’ve told you rainbow fentanyl is...
WHEC TV-10
Business customers having issues with RG&E too
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s not just residential customers getting walloped with giant surprise bills from RG&E, some business customers are getting hit too. News10NBC has been reporting on a new state investigation into RG&E’s billing and customer service issues following a months-long News10NBC investigation into the problems.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Oct. 30, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Mayor Malik Evans says Rochester has a growing problem of homelessness and it’s contributing to the violence. The city is partnering with local organizations and the county to provide shelter and services to those in need. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, you’ll hear what neighborhood...
WHEC TV-10
Interviews with girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer released
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We are hearing for the first time from the girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer who says she thought her boyfriend, Raymond Moody, was responsible from the start. The prosecution in South Carolina has released evidence from the case and the 2011 interview with his girlfriend...
WHEC TV-10
Cyclist killed in crash on Roycroft Drive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Rochester. It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Roycroft Drive and North Street. Police say that a man was riding his bike on North Street when a car hit him. First responders attempted...
