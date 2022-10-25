State investigation finds ‘probable cause’ that suspended PAB chief was discriminated against by City of Rochester, former chair

HILTON, N.Y. — The debate over switching ambulance providers in the Village of Hilton continues. The Hilton Fire Department held an informational meeting and things got heated during public comment. This meeting in the firehouse was to help clear up confusion and let people know, first, what’s happening, what the options are and what they can expect, but it ended up in back and forth between the community, fire department and village leaders.

HILTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO