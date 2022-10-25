ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

Textile Sector Facing 4 Big Problems: ITMF

By Arthur Friedman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DucRT_0imFxmhl00

The International Textile Manufacturers Federation ( ITMF ) Global Textile Industry Survey, formerly known as the ITMF Corona-Survey, showed a deteriorating business situation and expectations in the global textile industry in September.

“Weakening demand, high raw material prices, high energy prices and inflation are the four major concerns of the global textile industry for the next six months,” ITMF said. “The concern about transportation costs have fallen significantly. Concerns about geopolitics, on the other hand, have increased significantly in the past two months.”

The indicators for order intake, order backlog and capacity utilization rate also fell, globally, according to the survey. The business situation was relatively worse in Asia, although improving, while all segments found themselves in negative situations.

A positive sign was that global expectations stopped falling in September, even while staying in negative territory and indicating difficult times ahead. Expectations improved in South Asia, North and Central America, and Africa.

Yarn spinners ’ situation plunged to an unprecedented level, the survey revealed. However, spinners also had better prospects for the first quarter, indicating potential relief.

Order intake fell further, in line with the weaker business situation. Companies in North and Central America, and especially in South America, saw order intake increase, while the Asian regions continued struggling with an unsatisfactory order situation. Order backlog fell on average across all regions.

Those in South America are seeing a rise in order intake. Only dyers/finishers and knitters/weavers experienced a small increase in order backlog. In all other segments, order backlog fell.

While the capacity utilization rate dropped globally in September, it increased in South America’s. Fiber producers registered a steady decrease in capacity utilization rate and home textile producers seem to have reversed their downward trend, ITMF noted.

ITMF is an international forum for the world’s textile industries, dedicated to keeping the worldwide membership constantly informed through surveys, studies and publications, participating in the evolution of the industry’s value chain and through the organization of annual conferences, as well as publishing considered opinions on future trends and international developments. Through ITMF, the textile industries cooperate at the international level with organizations representing other allied sectors.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Cotton Made in Africa Recognized by Two Sustainability Standards

Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), an initiative for sustainably grown African cotton, has been officially recognized by Green Button and has been confirmed as an accredited source of raw materials for Cradle to Cradle certification. The acknowledgement by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which administers Green Button, pertains to CmiA cotton as a sustainable natural fiber. In addition to meeting the human-rights and environmental-protection criteria of the government-run textile certification label Green Button 2.0, licensed companies must apply the meta-label approach to prove that they produce their products sustainably. This recognition means that more than 90 companies...
Sourcing Journal

Global, Traceable Supply Chains Will Help Industry Weather Adversity

The past 18 months have represented a period of extreme volatility across the retail landscape—and shoppers aren’t the only ones dealing with fiscal anxieties and budget constraints. Costs are in a state of flux for sourcing players, from labor to logistics. “I think cost has always been a challenge, irrespective of what time we are living in,” whether pre-pandemic or in a post-Covid world, Devender Gupta, co-founder of Asmara International Limited said at Sourcing Journal’s Fall Summit last week. The international manufacturing group with operations in Hong Kong, Turkey, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, China, Indonesia, Spain, Myanmar and Sri Lanka has never...
Sourcing Journal

Is Apparel Manufacturing’s Future Fragmented? Maybe

The rise of globalization in the 1980s and 1990s did wonders in delivering then-unprecedented cost efficiencies by connecting supply chains worldwide. But with the world still confronting a pandemic, ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions, skyrocketing inflation and the war in Ukraine, is today’s interwoven global supply chain still the most viable option? Greg Petro, CEO of data-driven product decision making platform First Insight, has long held the belief that the supply chain’s future—like today’s current consumer—may be better off if it doesn’t have all of its eggs in China’s or Asia’s basket. And that means deemphasizing centralized sourcing market in one, while...
Sourcing Journal

‘Worst Is Yet to Come’ for Retailers Facing Recession

Bankruptcies could pile up in the retail sector in the months ahead, according to BDO restructuring expert David Berliner. Several names in fashion and home have already run into financial trouble or seem to be flirting with a bankruptcy filing. A renovation last year couldn’t prevent 66-year-old family-owned home goods retailer Rotmans from closing its doors when CEO Steve Rotman announcement his retirement this month. In July, Altmeyer Home Stores filed for bankruptcy Chapter 7 and liquidated. Olympia Sports’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy liquidated inventory and closed all 35 stores. A continent away, a court-ordered shutdown distributed Camaïeu’s assets to pay the 40-year-old French...
Sourcing Journal

Fashion Impact Fund, Lenzing Talk Circular Textiles at UN

Fashion industry stakeholders convened for the Circular Textiles Roundtable hosted at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City earlier this month by the Fashion Impact Fund and Lenzing Fibers. Representatives from the co-founding organizations of World Circular Textiles Day (WCTD), including Circle Economy, Centre for Circular Design and Worn Again Technologies, together with Lenzing Fibers and in collaboration with the United Nations Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network hosted the Circular Textiles Roundtable with key stakeholders from across the circularity landscape, including textile collectors and sorters to brands and retailers, industry associations and policymakers. The United Nations Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network,...
Sourcing Journal

How to Survive a Shipping ‘A-Parcel-Lypse’? Unchain the Supply Chain

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. supply chain chief Shekar Natarajan drew laughs at Sourcing Journal’s annual Fall Summit when he said distribution and fulfillment inefficiencies are heading toward an “a-parcel-lypse.” But there was truth to the sentiment, all kidding aside.  Natarajan delivered a firm reality check for shippers and carriers alike when he spoke last week about the need for the industry to band together moving forward to share resources when it comes to fulfilling and shipping orders.  “For everyone who thinks they can build a supply chain, an elastic supply chain, I’ve got some bad news for you,” he told attendees. “American...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Brands Need ‘Bedrock of Data’ When ‘Challenges Keep Changing’

If “the only constant in life is change,” then supply chain challenges are exceptionally constant. “The challenges keep changing. Last year there was surging consumer demand and not enough inventory on shelves, and now we’re seeing 30 percent more inventory year over year, and a lot of the previous logistics issues have slowed down,” said Nate Fleming, chief marketing officer of multi enterprise product and supply chain platform Bamboo Rose at Sourcing Journal’s Fall Summit. “And I just learned at earlier sessions of new potential looming challenges that I wasn’t even aware of!” The truth is, no one knows what will come...
Sourcing Journal

Lenzing Joins EU Circular Textile Initiative

The Lenzing Group, a global provider of specialty fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, is reinforcing its commitment to circularity by becoming a partner in the CISUTAC (Circular and Sustainable Textile and Clothing) project co-funded by the European Union. The new consortium was established to support the transition to a circular and sustainable textile sector and, including Lenzing, the 27 consortium members consist of industry association Euratex, textile company Inditex, PVH, Decathlon and NGO Oxfam. For its part, Lenzing is focusing on the development of recycling processes for cellulose fibers in line with its own corporate strategy. CISUTAC aims to prevent,...
Sourcing Journal

Inspectorio on Supply Chain Digitization: ‘Change Is Not an Option’

To actually achieve its forthcoming sustainability goals, the industry needs both digitalization and cooperation, according to Inspectorio co-founder and managing director Fernando Moncayo. In a one-on-one conversation with Sourcing Journal’s branded content manager Lauren Parker at the Sourcing Journal Fall Summit, Moncayo said that technology is no longer simply a nice to have for supply chain management but a necessity, adding that “digitization is a commodity already.” When the software firm started out six years ago, it was focused on quality. Based on customer needs, it expanded its technology to compliance, sustainability and traceability. Today, Inspectorio has over 300 brand members and...
Sourcing Journal

Fashion Must Eradicate Fabric Waste Fast

Technology adoption in the fashion industry value chain is certainly accelerating. The Covid pandemic made it very clear that brands, sourcing houses and manufacturers needed to rapidly adopt digital processes if they stood any chance of surviving an increasingly complex and uncertain future.  Alongside the impact of the pandemic, however, there has also been a massive shift in consumer behaviour in support of people, planet, and performance. Fueled by COP26 and a rise in media attention to global environmental activism, consumers are now asking questions about how their clothes and footwear are sourced, manufactured and delivered—and brands are progressively being asked to show...
Sourcing Journal

Sick Time a Sticking Point in Rocky Rail Talks

Negotiations appear to be heading off the rails once again for the railroad union whose membership rejected a tentative agreement with carriers earlier this month as the group now pushes for more paid sick time.  The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED) said earlier this month 56.1 percent of its voting members were against ratifying the new labor contract with carriers.   The union agreed not to immediately strike as it went back to the negotiating table with carriers until Nov. 14. The earliest a strike could occur would be Nov. 19.  The two sides appear locked in disagreement once again, raising...
Sourcing Journal

A Textile Vet Looks Back on Covid

Remember 2020? That was quite the turning point for us. We came together to face an existential threat, and as we prevailed, so too did the textile industry. One way we were able to succeed was through focusing on the good of the whole. At the height of Covid, I found more collaboration, compassion and cooperation among us. In other words, we became stronger as we saw each other as one. However, just two years later, I feel that sense of camaraderie across our industry is now fading. Before I elaborate, I want to be clear I am in no way...
Sourcing Journal

Higg, Bluesign and ZDHC Partner to Improve Textile-Chemical Management

Higg, Bluesign and ZDHC (Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals) have discovered the power of three in their shared quest to promote the use of environmentally safe chemicals in global textile and apparel production. Higg, a three-year-old public-benefit corporation and sustainability insights platform that helps companies measure their environmental, sustainability and governance success, announced this week that it is partnering with Bluesign and ZDHC, two leaders in sustainable chemical management. The partnerships will further expand the available data on Higg’s platform. This additional information will help textile manufacturers improve chemical management, reduce the risk of water toxicity, better analyze and address human...
Sourcing Journal

How Brands Like Bombas, Parade & Klean Kanteen Boosted Growth & Sustainability in 2022

Success means different things for different brands but there’s one thing they rely on—global trade. Whether it’s balancing stockouts and surplus, navigating disruptions or reducing CO2 emissions, fast-growth brands like Bombas, Parade, Ministry of Supply and Klean Kanteen are winning with digital logistics platforms like Flexport that optimize their supply chains with better visibility and control, even during these turbulent times. Bombas Sped Up Bookings by 30% to Propel Sales & Donations When socks and apparel brand Bombas faced hurdles in scaling its operations to meet demand, it turned to Flexport. From launching new products to managing distribution for its core business...
Sourcing Journal

C&A Ramps Up Denim Production at German Factory

C&A is racking up sustainability achievements. In its new “Sustainability Report 2021,” the German company said it sourced 99 precent more sustainable cotton, 41 percent of its man-made cellulosic fibers was more “sustainably sourced” and 79 percent of the chemicals used were approved as “safe.”  One of its biggest wins for the year, however, was the start of denim production at C&A Factory for Innovation in Textiles (C&A FIT) in Mönchengladbach, Germany, a renovated factory with digital, automatized and CO2-free technologies specialized for sustainable jeans production.  The facility, according to the report, is powered by 100 percent renewable electricity from on-site solar...
Salon

Dairy, drought and the drying of the American West

This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. When most Americans think of U.S. dairy, they picture cows roaming on the verdant pastures of Wisconsin. But in reality, they should replace that image with the tawny fields of California, the largest dairy producing state. California produces more milk and cheese than anywhere...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

What Are the Biggest Logistics Question Marks in 2023?

From labor strikes at major ports and railroads to a crush of goods in transit to volatile freight rates or a warehousing crunch, the current logistics dynamic offers no shortage of unpredictability. While eye-watering freight rates were the major story of 2021 heading into 2022, the tide has changed over the past six months, said Erik Rosica, lead fashion consultant, OEC Group, in a panel at Sourcing Journal’s Fall Summit. “Barring any unforeseen circumstances, which we’re not out of the woods yet, I think after Chinese New Year, everybody will get a pretty favorable [rate] position,” Rosica said. “Whether you’re going direct...
Sourcing Journal

Allbirds ‘Flight Plan’ Cuts Carbon Footprint 12%

Allbirds wants to be “near zero” by 2030. The Lindsay Lohan-approved B Corp known for its merino wool-based footwear released its annual Sustainability Report, outlining progress of its “Flight Plan” first unveiled in July 2021.   As part of the commitment to cutting its per product carbon footprint in half by the end of 2025, the Bay Area brand already cut 1.21 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) since 2020, a 12 percent reduction. Most of that progress came from more responsible use of energy (98 percent), with some help from renewable materials (2 percent). By 2025, Allbirds anticipates taking its CO2e down to...
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Execs Say There’s No Going Back to 2019

The sourcing and manufacturing landscape may be forever changed by the fallout from the pandemic, according to industry executives. Operational and logistical headwinds, material shortfalls, macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical unrest have forced an evolution in the strategies and processes keeping businesses afloat, according to Macy’s senior vice president of sourcing, product development and production Bryan Riviere. At Sourcing Journal’s Fall Summit on Tuesday, Riviere said companies should look to the innovative methods they used to survive the pandemic as a roadmap for future success, taking positive learnings into the next chapter of challenges. “We have a small team and we had to...
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy