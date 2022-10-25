ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

3 NE TN teams move up in latest AP prep football poll

By Slater Teague, The Associated Press
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — High school football season is winding down and several Northeast Tennessee teams moved up in this week’s AP Tennessee prep football poll.

In Class 6A, Dobyns-Bennett held on to its No. 3 ranking after defeating Oak Ridge 21–12 on Friday.

4 local teams with the best state title chances

Daniel Boone moved up one spot to No. 4 in Class 5A after beating county-rival David Crockett 35–7.

Greeneville continues to lead the Class 4A rankings. The Greene Devils defeated Morristown East 42–7 on Friday.

In Class 3A, Chuckey-Doak moved up to No. 7 following the Black Knight’s 76–6 victory over North Greene.

Hampton has climbed its way back to No. 1 in Class 2A. The Bulldogs shut out Unaka last Thursday by a score of 36–0.

Final Scores & Highlights: Week 10 high school football games

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 25, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

School Record Points Prv
1. Oakland (14) 8-1 140 1
2. Cane Ridge 8-1 125 2
3. Dobyns-Bennett 8-1 105 3
4. Centennial 8-1 83 5
5. Houston 7-2 74 6
6. Maryville 6-3 59 4
7. Farragut 7-2 58 9
8. Bartlett 7-2 40 NR
9. Beech 8-1 34 NR
10. Blackman 7-2 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Collierville 13. Ravenwood 10. Bradley Central 6. Bearden 5. Germantown 1.

Division I – Class 5A

School Record Points Prv
1. Knoxville West (14) 9-0 140 1
2. Nolensville 9-0 123 2
3. Munford 9-0 113 3
4. Daniel Boone 9-0 94 5
5. Henry County 7-2 80 6
6. Powell 7-2 68 7
7. Mt. Juliet 8-2 49 8
8. Page 7-2 46 4
9. White County 7-2 35 9
10. McMinn County 7-2 16 10

Others receiving votes: Green Hill 3. Springfield 3.

Division I – Class 4A

School Record Points Prv
1. Greeneville (14) 9-0 140 1
2. Anderson County 9-0 123 2
3. Haywood County 9-0 115 3
4. Pearl-Cohn 7-2 96 4
5. Upperman 7-2 86 5
6. Marshall County 8-1 68 7
7. Stone Memorial 8-1 49 8
8. Macon County 7-2 37 6
9. Melrose 8-1 32 T10
10. Craigmont 8-1 8 NR

Others receiving votes: DeKalb County 4. East Hamilton 4. Red Bank 4. Elizabethton 3 . Lexington 1.

Division I – Class 3A

School Record Points Prv
1. Alcoa (14) 8-1 140 1
2. Gatlinburg-Pittman 8-1 117 4
3. East Nashville 8-1 94 2
4. Covington 7-2 91 3
5. Waverly 7-1 89 5
6. Smith County 8-1 76 7
7. Chuckey-Doak 8-1 58 8
8. Sweetwater 7-2 37 9
9. Giles County 6-3 28 6
(tie) Fairview 7-2 28 10

Others receiving votes: West Greene 8. Unicoi County 4.

Division I – Class 2A

School Record Points Prv
1. Hampton (3) 8-1 125 2
2. Tyner Academy (7) 8-1 119 1
3. Fairley (2) 9-0 118 3
4. Westview (2) 7-2 95 5
5. Riverside 8-1 87 4
6. East Robertson 8-1 73 6
7. Huntingdon 7-2 56 7
8. Union City 8-1 43 9
9. Lewis County 8-1 30 10
10. Freedom Prep 7-2 18 8

Others receiving votes: Westmoreland 6.

Division I – Class 1A

School Record Points Prv
1. Fayetteville (11) 9-0 136 1
2. McKenzie (2) 9-0 127 2
3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 9-0 115 3
4. South Pittsburg 7-2 88 5
5. Moore County 8-1 77 7
6. Clay County 8-1 68 8
7. Peabody 7-2 64 4
8. Coalfield 8-1 41 9
9. Gordonsville 7-2 29 10
10. Dresden 7-2 21 6

Others receiving votes: McEwen 4.

Division II – Class 1A

School Record Points Prv
1. Friendship Christian (13) 9-0 139 1
2. University-Jackson (1) 8-1 127 2
3. Middle Tennessee Christian 8-1 111 3
4. Jackson Christian 7-1 99 4
5. Nashville Christian School 7-2 84 5

Others receiving votes: none.

Division II – Class 2A

School Record Points Prv
1. Lipscomb Academy (14) 9-0 140 1
2. Knoxville Webb 8-0 126 2
3. Lausanne Collegiate 7-1 112 3
4. Chattanooga Christian 8-1 98 4
5. Franklin Road Academy 8-1 84 5

Others receiving votes: none.

Division II – Class 3A

School Record Points Prv
1. MBA (14) 9-0 140 1
2. Baylor 7-2 117 2
(tie) McCallie 7-2 117 3
4. Brentwood Academy 7-2 102 4
5. Ensworth 6-3 66 5

Others receiving votes: Pope John Paul II 12, MUS 6.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Lebanon Democrat; The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Shelbyville Times-Gazette; Advocate and Democrat , Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

Community Policy