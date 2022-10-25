Queens middle school warns parents after man in van tries to abduct student

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Queens middle school sent out a warning to families on Monday after a man attempted to lure a girl who is a student at the school into his van last week.

The incident took place around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the intersection of 62nd Road and Yellowstone Boulevard near Stephen A. Halsey JHS 157 in Rego Park as the girl walked home from her after-school program.

The man pulled over in a blue van and asked the girl to get in. She declined and ran home for help.

The student and a parent filed a police report and informed the school about the incident the next day.

Halsey sent an email obtained by the New York Post to parents and guardians, the school described the incident and outlined safety protocols for students.

“This communication intends to raise awareness of this specific situation and to remind all parents, guardians and students that Daylight Savings time is approaching, and it will get dark earlier in the afternoon,” principal Vincent Suraci wrote.

The memo recommended children travel to and from the school with an adult or in a group; stay on busy routes; and avoid speaking to strangers.

The school also told students to leave the area immediately if they start to feel unsafe and to call out “leave me alone!” if approached by a stranger.

Students will review the guidelines in class this week.

Police have not yet made any arrests, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.