Delray Beach, FL



 

cbs12.com

High school teacher accused of months-long romantic relationship with student

A South Florida teacher has been in and out of jail — and "reassigned" away from a classroom — after he was arrested for having an improper relationship with a student. Lavelle Gordon, 29, worked at Hallandale High School since January 2021, teaching English and journalism, and administrators just learned about the situation earlier this month.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

PBSO: High school wrestling coach arrested for grand theft

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A high school wrestling coach is out on bond after deputies say he used the school's money to purchase items for his own business. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Hans Rasmusson is a wrestling coach at Jupiter High School. Detectives said Rasmusson submitted a Check Requisition form through the Palm Beach School District — where he requested a check payable to the sportswear company for $2,891.96. Rasmusson said the funds were being used for singlets and gear.
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Photos released of man involved in machete, baseball bat attack in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives have released photos of one of the men involved in a violent machete attack in West Palm Beach. On Friday evening, the detectives with the West Palm Beach Police Department released photos of one of the men involved in the brutal attack involving a machete and a baseball bat. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Southdale Shopping Center. The 49-year-old victim remains in critical condition in the hospital.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

‘Devastated': Mom Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Bullied, Attacked at Margate Middle School

An 11-year-old girl is afraid to go back to her Broward County school after he mother said weeks of bullying by other students turned violent. Valentina was a new student at Margate Middle School this year after having recently moved to the United States from Bolivia. Her mother, Sesilia Bacaribera, said her daughter is still learning English and started getting bullied from day one at the school.
MARGATE, FL
cbs12.com

Detectives release sketch of cold case victim strangled and assaulted in the Everglades

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives released a new sketch of a cold case victim who had died almost 25 years ago. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on December 18, 1998, a woman was dragged out into an isolated area off of U.S. 27 and strangled to death. A boater discovered the woman's body the next day.
cbs12.com

Activists want to see Narcan inside Palm Beach County schools

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are now carrying Narcan, a nasal spray that can help reverse the effects of a drug overdose. Despite having more than 2,000 deputies equipped with the life-saving drug activists want to see even more being...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man scares ex by texting 'I have a gun and I'm killing you today,' then rams car into hers

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — What started as a call about an assault ended up being a lot more, and it stemmed from a couple's bad breakup. Early Saturday evening, Boca Raton police got to the victim's apartment complex and found Emmaneul Lewis, 26, in his car, ramming the back of hers. A police officer wrote in the arrest report, “I conducted a felony stop to remove Lewis from the vehicle without incident.”
BOCA RATON, FL

