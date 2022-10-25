Read full article on original website
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
cbs12.com
High school teacher accused of months-long romantic relationship with student
A South Florida teacher has been in and out of jail — and "reassigned" away from a classroom — after he was arrested for having an improper relationship with a student. Lavelle Gordon, 29, worked at Hallandale High School since January 2021, teaching English and journalism, and administrators just learned about the situation earlier this month.
cbs12.com
PBSO: High school wrestling coach arrested for grand theft
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A high school wrestling coach is out on bond after deputies say he used the school's money to purchase items for his own business. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Hans Rasmusson is a wrestling coach at Jupiter High School. Detectives said Rasmusson submitted a Check Requisition form through the Palm Beach School District — where he requested a check payable to the sportswear company for $2,891.96. Rasmusson said the funds were being used for singlets and gear.
cbs12.com
No jail, no job for high school athletic director accused of taking $16k+ but not coaching
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A high school athletic director in Palm Beach County is out of a job but won't be going to jail on charges of grant theft and official misconduct. This case had to do with supplementary payments that teachers get for extra work coaching athletics.
athleticbusiness.com
No Jail for Another Former Palm Beach AD Who Siphoned Coaching Stipends
A day after AB Today shared the case of a former high school athletic director pocketing stipends for coaching duties she never performed comes word that a similar situation within the same Florida school district has reached resolution. As reported by CBS affiliate WPEC in West Palm Beach, Olympic Heights...
Parent sues Florida school district for displaying LGBTQ pride flags
A Florida father is suing his son’s school district after two LGBTQ pride flags were hung in one of his seventh-grade child’s classrooms, alleging that the school district violated the state’s “Parents Bill of Rights,” a new Florida education law banning classroom discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity.
Former Atlantic High School athletic director arrested following investigation
Palm Beach County School District employee Andrea Smith-Thomas was arrested Monday morning on charges of grand theft, official misconduct and organized scheme to defraud valued less than $20,000 during her time as athletic director at Atlantic High School. A PBCSD investigation alleges that Smith-Thomas, 56, of Delray Beach, stole $4,609.80...
Miami Mother Arrested For Egging Son To Fight School Kid, Joining The Brawl
Police accused the mother of holding the victim by the jacket and hitting him several times.
cbs12.com
Photos released of man involved in machete, baseball bat attack in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives have released photos of one of the men involved in a violent machete attack in West Palm Beach. On Friday evening, the detectives with the West Palm Beach Police Department released photos of one of the men involved in the brutal attack involving a machete and a baseball bat. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Southdale Shopping Center. The 49-year-old victim remains in critical condition in the hospital.
NBC Miami
‘Devastated': Mom Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Bullied, Attacked at Margate Middle School
An 11-year-old girl is afraid to go back to her Broward County school after he mother said weeks of bullying by other students turned violent. Valentina was a new student at Margate Middle School this year after having recently moved to the United States from Bolivia. Her mother, Sesilia Bacaribera, said her daughter is still learning English and started getting bullied from day one at the school.
cbs12.com
Police investigate suspicious incident involving child and stranger in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating a suspicious incident involving an 11-year-old boy walking home from school, and a stranger. Investigators said the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, but the police department received a report of it on Wednesday. According to police, the boy said...
Click10.com
Despite new photos, BSO not taking additional action after deputy used boat, taxpayer-bought gas for personal use
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – There are new pictures, new allegations and shocking new details following a Local 10 News investigation, but so far, there is no new action against a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of using a BSO boat for personal use. That deputy is accused of...
He fled from a crash as his passenger died and never called for help, PBSO says. Now he's in jail.
WEST PALM BEACH — Ten days before what would have been Jennifer Fortin's 30th birthday, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies arrested the man they believe is responsible for her death. Deputies arrested Gary Dana Grieser Jr. Wednesday on charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash...
cw34.com
Dad sues Palm Beach Co. schools, says teacher 'put up 2 gay pride' flags, 'proselytized'
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A father in Palm Beach County is suing the school district — along with his 12-year-old son's school, the principal, and teacher — but not exactly under a controversial new Florida law. Dr. Francisco Catalin Deliu's complaint claims that last month, he learned...
cbs12.com
Gun and ammo found at Treasure Coast High School, 3 students arrested
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested three high school students after officers found a gun and ammunition on the campus of Treasure Coast High School. Two of the students are 16 years old. The third is 15 years old. Police said a teacher overheard a student talking...
Dad sues Palm Beach County school district over LGBTQ pride flags in classroom
A Wellington father is suing the School District of Palm Beach County after he claimed his son's teacher put up two LGBTQ pride flags in her classroom.
Palm Beach County high school football live scores, including Wellington-Palm Beach Central
High school football in Palm Beach County is rapidly approaching the end of the 2022 regular season. Stay tuned with The Palm Beach Post for live scoreboard updates on the top local programs!. The Post has several on-site reporters around the area on Thursday and Friday nights. Recent:Former Atlantic High...
Click10.com
DeSantis’s Broward school board appointee gives superintendent 90 days for progress report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County School Board members gave the superintendent another chance to prove herself and in 90 days she will have to provide a progress report. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright responded with a report on her progress after receiving criticism from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointee Torey Alston,...
cbs12.com
Detectives release sketch of cold case victim strangled and assaulted in the Everglades
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives released a new sketch of a cold case victim who had died almost 25 years ago. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on December 18, 1998, a woman was dragged out into an isolated area off of U.S. 27 and strangled to death. A boater discovered the woman's body the next day.
cbs12.com
Activists want to see Narcan inside Palm Beach County schools
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are now carrying Narcan, a nasal spray that can help reverse the effects of a drug overdose. Despite having more than 2,000 deputies equipped with the life-saving drug activists want to see even more being...
cbs12.com
Man scares ex by texting 'I have a gun and I'm killing you today,' then rams car into hers
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — What started as a call about an assault ended up being a lot more, and it stemmed from a couple's bad breakup. Early Saturday evening, Boca Raton police got to the victim's apartment complex and found Emmaneul Lewis, 26, in his car, ramming the back of hers. A police officer wrote in the arrest report, “I conducted a felony stop to remove Lewis from the vehicle without incident.”
