Onondaga County, NY

Prescription take back event Saturday in Onondaga County

By Reegan Domagala
 7 days ago

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29.

This event is for people who have unused or expired prescription medications and can dispose of them properly. If these medications are not taken care of in the correct way, they can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 29, members of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office will be at the following locations:

  • Wegmans on 3955 Route 31, Liverpool
  • Wegmans on 7519 Oswego Road, Liverpool
  • Wegmans on 4979 West Taft Road, Liverpool
  • Walgreens on 5942 South Salina Street, Nedrow

These collection sites will not accept needles, syringes or liquids, only unused or expired prescription medications.

This event is open to the public, free and no questions will be asked.

WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

