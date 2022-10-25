Your weekly horoscope, Oct. 26 – Nov. 1

Aries

March 21 – April 20

This week is about resisting the urge to push ahead in order to gain the momentum you thrive on. Yes, I realize this probably isn’t what you want to hear, though I’m sure if you pay attention, you don’t need me to tell you what you need to do. If you need this week to slow down, turn your attention within or simply take a few things off your plate, you’ve got cosmic permission to do just that.

Leo

July 21 – August 20

This week’s eclipse brings stormy weather to your home and family sector. It may simply be the realization that what has been cannot continue in the current shape and form. A deep purge or clean up might be all that’s required or the nature of your family dynamics may need adjusting. Don’t be too proud to extend and olive branch, even more so if you’re not the one who’s done wrong. Forgiveness and forgetting aren’t the same thing.

Sagittarius

November 21 – December 20

Sagittarians are renowned for getting on their soap box from time to time. You thrive in sharing your wisdom and knowledge. This week though, you may need to question a few things you thought you once knew. The world is shifting and changing in dramatic ways, and you too must change accordingly. Quiet contemplation will do wonders for you. This week, listen twice as much as you speak and do your best to take in perspectives other than your own.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

If you’ve been pulled into other people’s drama, either in your personal or professional life, then the situation will likely reach a peak this week. The good news is, one way or another, you’ll know where you stand with a certain person or persons. Whatever does happen, it’s no reason to let it shatter your confidence or question the value of what you bring to the table emotionally, financially or in terms of your skills and abilities.

Virgo

August 21 – September 20

So much about your external life can shift and change depending on how much you’re willing to address your internal life. This week, an eclipse may activate a new way of thinking, a fresh perspective or unlock something in your daily round that can help you answer some big questions. Try and find a sense of continuity between sweating the small stuff as well as the big stuff you’ve got going on now.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 21

You’re at your best when you keep your circle small. Truth, trust and honesty are paramount for you – as is respect. Every now and then though, people infiltrate your circle either at work, within a group or network that you’d be better off without. The truth is, you can’t be everyone’s rock. If you’re doing all the work and someone is taking the credit, pay attention to them. Do what you can to subtly increase the distance between you.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

This week may bring peak frustration as your ruler, Mars, embarks upon a lengthy retrograde phase in your sign that won’t wind up until January. While not the most pleasant of experiences, the tension you experience will help you make some firm choices and changes. Health, wellness and routines are highlighted. Also, if you’re stuck in a subordinate position or continual thankless tasks, especially at work, it’s high tide for turning that situation around.

Libra

September 21 – October 20

Planets in your sign make their last exit this week. As they do, they will activate some pivotal points in your financial life, especially with your cash flow. It’s quite possible that little luxuries or the trimmings of which you’ve become accustomed aren’t as available as they were – either by choice or by circumstance. Adjusting your expenditure in the short term will help you in the long term. Keep a sense of perspective and know the tide will eventually change.

Aquarius

January 21 – February 20

The light at the end of the tunnel is still a little ways off, though at least it can now be seen. With that light, the question now turns to your career and overall life direction. That is where the light is about to shift and change. Things aren’t quite what they seem this week, but be rest assured that the confusion or uncertainty you feel will soon become clarity. Don’t make any ride or die choices just yet. Bide your time. Wait for the tide to change.

Cancer

June 21 – July 20

When it comes to fun, joy and happiness in your life, are you captaining the ship or are you in a state of mutiny? Are you making conscious choices or are you simply letting things happen to you? Situations land better when they come from you rather than happen to you as a result of not having both hands on the wheel. Everything to do with happiness, including dating, mating and relating – as well as children, look set to shift, in dramatic and obvious ways.

Scorpio

October 21 – November 20

It’s a massive week for you. Full of turning points, realizations and letting go. Relationships are especially highlighted where you may decide you’ve reached the end of the road or the road has just begun. If you’re unsure – though I highly doubt it, try having a little more fun, joy and merriment. How does that feel? If you’re willing to face your fears, there’s a lot on offer for you if you’re willing to embrace it.

Pisces

February 21 – March 20

What is life without meaning and purpose? Is a life even lived if it can’t be questioned or examined? These are philosophical questions for the ages, though in some online circles, dare you even ask. Though ask you must do. Flourish or perish. It’s all we can do. With that in mind, this week, give yourself something to look forward to. A holiday, a study pathway or path less travelled – literally or metaphorically. Your soul yearns for it.

