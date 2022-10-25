Ask the Expert: Why all the violence against health care workers?

It's a story that shocked the medical community and the entire city of Dallas over the weekend. That's when someone carrying a gun went into the maternity ward at Methodist Dallas and started shooting. Two workers died after he apparently kicked his pregnant girlfriend.

Is this a symptom of something bigger here? On today's Ask The Expert, Stephen Love joined us, he's the President and CEO of the DFW Hospital Council. He came out with a statement asking for a moment of silence for Wednesday from noon to 12:01.

"Please join us in this remembrance of our healthcare heroes."

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram