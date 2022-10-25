ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Ask the Expert: Why all the violence against health care workers?

By Kristin Diaz, David Rancken
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WxwZo_0imFxL4G00

It's a story that shocked the medical community and the entire city of Dallas over the weekend. That's when someone carrying a gun went into the maternity ward at Methodist Dallas and started shooting. Two workers died after he apparently kicked his pregnant girlfriend.

Is this a symptom of something bigger here? On today's Ask The Expert, Stephen Love joined us, he's the President and CEO of the DFW Hospital Council. He came out with a statement asking for a moment of silence for Wednesday from noon to 12:01.

"Please join us in this remembrance of our healthcare heroes."

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Healing Hands Ministry Health adds several new services for those in need

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For 17 years, Healing Hands Ministry Health has brought healthcare services to those in need.  "The need for healthcare is huge," HHM Health Chief Development Officer Jean Buys said. "People are trying to decide between feeding their children or going to the doctor, so we make both possible." HHM Health accepts those with no insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, ACA plans and commercial insurance. "It's on a sliding scale fee, so it's based on their income," Buys said. Now, they're adding several new services.Those services include an imaging center offering mammograms and sonograms, nutrition education center, child's play therapy room, expanded vision and dental areas and a new pharmacy that will open later this year."A lot of people struggle to afford their copays or even if you don't have insurance, afford the medication at all," HHM Health Director of Pharmacy Rizwana Islam said. Through a federal program, they're able to buy drugs at a significant discount then pass on the savings.  Right now, this nonprofit is serving more than 15,000 people a year, but they expect those numbers to go up. If their services are something you're interested in looking into, check out more information here. Donations can be made here.
wbap.com

Dangers of Common Anxiety/Sleep Meds Like Xanax, Ativan and Valium [LISTEN]

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Millions of people take take some form of highly addictive prescription medications like Xanax, Ativan and Valium for anxiety and sleep issues. The medications are in a class of prescription drugs known as Benzodiazepines,. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), more than 30...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local City Facing Increasing Numbers of Homeless Families

Tarrant County has experienced such a huge increase in family homelessness that shelters in Fort Worth are now having to turn away families simply because there is not enough room to house them. During a City work session, the City council discussed ways to address the growing problem of homeless...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

Dallas Doctor Who Allegedly Tampered With IVs Claims He Is Being Framed

The Dallas doctor that allegedly tampered with medical IVs pleaded not guilty to the charges brought forth and says that the accusations are not valid. WFAA reported they received a call from Baylor, Scott & White’s Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz who is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center, one day before he was due to appear in a Dallas court to be arraigned on 10 felony counts related to the allegations. He’s pleaded not guilty to the charges. In a 30-minute interview, the anesthesiologist told WFAA the videos being used against him are misleading and don’t tell the whole story.
DALLAS, TX
allnurses.com

Shooting at Dallas Methodist: Kills 2 Nurses

Specializes in Oncology (OCN). Has 19 years experience. “Our hearts are broken. This is unacceptable. No person should fear for their life for merely going to work, especially a nurse or healthcare worker whose passion is to help others heal. We hope our legislators understand that we need to protect our healthcare workers.”
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Animal Services calls on community to help foster and adopt pets

DALLAS - Dallas Animal Services is calling on the community to help them by fostering and adopting pets. At a meeting on Thursday, DAS revealed that euthanasias among dogs have gone up 86% in the last fiscal year. FOX 4 asked Dallas Animal Services director MeLissa Webber what is causing...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

North Texas school shuts down over 'flu-like' cases

ADDISON, Texas — Greenhill School in Addison is cancelling classes for some students due to what they call a "flu-like illness." The private school is reporting a high number of students that were absent because of the virus. Classes were canceled this Thursday and Friday (Oct. 27 and Oct....
ADDISON, TX
wbap.com

Three Tarrant County Police Departments Join Forces

(WBAP/KLIF) — A new pact between three police departments aims at making Tarrant County streets safer. A new inter-departmental agreement between law enforcement agencies in Tarrant county aims to reduce crime and catch thieves. The agreement announced earlier this week between Fort Worth, White Settlement, and Lake Worth police departments is paying dividends.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
beckersasc.com

Texas physician guilty in $54M Medicare fraud scheme

Daniel Canchola, MD, pleaded guilty for his role in a $54 million Medicare fraud scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 25. From August 2018 to April 2019, Dr. Canchola, 49, of Flower Mound, Texas, signed orders for durable medical equipment and cancer genetic testing that he knew were used to submit fraudulent claims to Medicare, the Justice Department said. He received about $30 in exchange for each order, totaling more than $466,000.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy