Tipton County, IN

Following the general election in Tipton County

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 4 days ago

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Tipton County will decide who will take a contested county-wide position. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions.

The contested county-wide election is for the county sheriff. You can follow along below for the latest results from this race.

Note: Races may contain test data until November 7 as we make sure our systems are running properly for election night. This data is randomized, with no input on our end other than selecting the prompt for sample data in our system.
