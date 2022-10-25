Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
OSP Fish & Wildlife asking the public to help identify poaching suspects
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On October 25th around 6:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Troopers received a report of two elk being shot within 100 yards of the freeway, near milepost 84, I-5 south, Glendale, OR. According to OSP, the two elk, one bull and one cow,...
KVAL
Fireworks banned in the City of Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department stated that effective Saturday, October 29, 2022, all consumer fireworks are banned in the City of Eugene. (See Council ordinance #20674) EPD says that people can no longer sell, purchase, or use fireworks within the city's limits. Officials say examples include:. Sparklers.
KVAL
Police: California man dies in I-5 crash in Douglas County
RICE HILL, Ore. — Around 12:40 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry driven by David Feaver, 77, of Modesto, California, lost control on the...
KVAL
Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale
UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
KVAL
North Bend High School went into lockdown after student brought a weapon
NORTH BEND, Ore. — At around 9:17 a.m., The North Bend High School went into a "Secure and Hold" lockdown on Friday, October 28th after a student alleged to a staff member that another student had stated they would be bringing a weapon to school today. We immediately called...
KVAL
House fire in Eugene on 1500 block of West 28th Street, Thursday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: A Eugene-Springfield official says that the fire was determined to be accidental. The fire was caused by an extension cord. The Electrical Safety Foundation International (EFSI) offers many extension cord safety tips. Here are a few to follow:. Do not overload extension cords or allow...
KVAL
Cedar Creek Fire now 68% contained
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Friday afternoon, the Eastern Area Silver Incident Management Team transferred command of the Cedar Creek Fire to a Type 3 organization. With the reduction in fire behavior with the past weeks rain and precipitation, Cedar Creek Fire crews are transitioning to a smaller organization as a result in the reduction of fire behavior over the last week.
KVAL
Lane County cities prepare for leaf collection
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Fall is in full swing, and leaves are piling up across the area. Now cities across Lane County are beginning their annual leaf collection. Starting on November 7th the city of Eugene will begin clearing drainage systems of fallen leaves. Residents are responsible for leaf...
KVAL
Semi-truck hits flagger's car on Highway 58; no injuries reported
East of Oakridge, over on Highway 58 at mile marker 32 a semi-truck hit where a flagger's car. The flagger's car was with a backhoe doing work on the side of the highway. ODOT confirms there are no injuries in this collision, and as of right now all lanes of Highway 58 are open.
KVAL
RSV cases in children expect to rise in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — As of Friday, October 28, local health officials say they're averaging 2-3 cases per day so far of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in children at PeaceHealth at Riverbend. They believe that cases will climb from there. Health officials see RSV every year from winter to...
KVAL
Prescription Drug Take Back event in Veneta, Saturday
VENETA, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to help community members to safely dispose of their prescription drugs. LCSO says this is a no-questions-asked prescription drug drop off, in effort to prevent the unsafe disposal of prescription drugs and to prevent...
KVAL
Springfield public safety levy on ballot again
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — For the fifth time in 20 years, Springfield residents will vote on whether to renew a public safety levy that would fund the Springfield jail and other police services. The current levy is set to expire in July of next year. Based on an information mailer...
KVAL
UO student life gives message of safety to students for Halloween weekend
EUGENE, Ore. — The Student Life division at the University of Oregon is encouraging students to stay safe and keep each other safe for the holiday weekend. That also means being remaining in good conduct and behavior on and off campus. Party patrols with Eugene Police will be out...
KVAL
BLM lifts fire restrictions on southern Oregon coast
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Coos Bay District has lifted the fire restrictions on public lands administered by the BLM on the southern Oregon coast. BLM says the end of the fire restrictions is effective today, Friday, Oct. 28 at 12:01 a.m. in Douglas,...
KVAL
Halloween fun in Eugene and Springfield
Share your Halloween fun photos and videos with us!. Saturday, October 29 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through the month of October. October 30 and 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Bring your little goblins and ghouls to the Haunted Market for some tricks and...
KVAL
Eugene homeowners may face paying more in taxes if street levy passes
EUGENE, Ore. — Voters can see this measure on the November 8th ballot this year. If it passes, it will also be the fourth time it passes since 2008. The city has a list of 42 streets in Eugene that are in line for improvement. One of those roads is between the intersections of River Road and Division. Brian Richardson says curb ramps will be needing some revisions to comply with ADA standards.
KVAL
Lane County Clerk: Precautions in place to protect voters
As election day quickly approaches, the Lane County Clerk’s Office has partnered with the Secretary of State’s office to ensure voters feel safe. So far, the clerk’s office has been alerted to one instance of someone being photographed while turning in their ballot. They are placing “Know...
KVAL
Senior Meals program in need of dozens of volunteers
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County is in need of volunteers to keep their Senior Meals program operating smoothly. The program, part of a division of the Lane Council of Governments, provides meals and safety checks on local seniors. The Meals on Wheels initiative ensures those over 60 can...
KVAL
Douglas County Tax Collector issues statement on printing error
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Tax Collection Office has issued a statement Thursday in the form of a letter from Dan Wilson, the County Tax Collector. In it, Wilson states he'd like to "sincerely apologize" to property owners "for the unfortunate error on your property tax billing statement this year."
KVAL
City of Coburg accepting write-in candidates for mayor on ballot
COBURG, Ore. — If you live in Coburg, you may have noticed there are no candidates running for mayor on the ballot. The City of Coburg says they will be conducting a write-in campaign. They say on the ballot, there will be a line for a write-in vote, which will allow a write-in candidate to self-promote in the community.
Comments / 0