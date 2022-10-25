Read full article on original website
Collierville liquor store theft leads to crash, chase, arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police say a man carrying bottles stolen from a liquor store tried to ram an officer with his car in a getaway attempt, then wrecked his car and led officers on a chase Friday. Officers were called to Cheer’s Wine and Spirits on New Byhalia Road about 2:15 p.m. Madyson Durand […]
Birthday breakup leads to roadway shooting: Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Memphis man rammed the back of his girlfriend’s car and tried to shoot her when she broke up with him on her birthday. It happened last month, but Demarcus Hughes was booked in the Shelby County Jail on Thursday on a charge of assault. The victim said she got […]
One dead after Parkway Village shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting early Saturday morning and found a man who had died from a gunshot wound. MPD arrived at the 4000 block of Chuck Ave around 4 a.m. Police said that a man was located, but he was pronounced dead on the scene. There are no suspects in […]
Man shot, critically injured in North Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital after gunfire rang out in North Memphis Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a man was found shot on Faxon Avenue around 6:20 p.m. When police found him, he was in critical condition and...
Accused shoplifter arrested after chase where Collierville Police said he attempted to ram squad car
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested and charged after Collierville Police said a shoplifting incident turned into a chase where the suspect attempted to ram a squad car. Kirk Sandifer, 39, is in custody, charged with theft, aggravated assault, felony evading arrest, and reckless driving. According...
actionnews5.com
1 dead in southeast Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in southeast Memphis that left one man dead Saturday morning. MPD said around 4 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Chuck Avenue in Memphis. One man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said...
Police look for Challenger with pink stripe after North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis shooting left a man in critical condition Friday evening, and police are looking for the shooter. Police responded to the 800 block of Faxon Avenue near Ayers around 6 p.m. One male victim was found shot, and was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The suspect fled […]
localmemphis.com
North Memphis shooting leaves man in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot Friday evening in North Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to 899 Faxon Ave. around 6 p.m. A man was found shot and was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
actionnews5.com
3 men arrested after drug, stolen guns bust
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested three men after a drug and gun bust Thursday. Memphis Police Department received information about a Black Dodge Charger with Texas tags in Boulevard Apartments on Oct. 27 around midnight. Jeffrey Cervero, Calvin Brisco, and Francisco Montero were inside the Black Dodge...
Teen threatens mom with knives, bleaches and burns property, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mom says her son came at her with knives after he bleached and burned most of her belongings. Police were called to Gospel Gardens Apartments in Whitehaven on Wednesday and Thursday and took Theodore Bailey, 18, into custody. Tatika Mosley told police her son poured bleach all over her clothing, […]
Accused carjacker targets two victims just minutes apart
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman faced some scary moments when she was forced to outrun two people trying to steal her car in Hickory Hill. Police say the pair didn’t get her vehicle but were able to carjack another driver minutes later. Keytaveyon Bell, 20, was locked up this week after both victims identified […]
Memphis Police car appears to be doing donuts in parking lot in viral video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is under fire after a video of an officer doing what appears to be donuts went viral. We know all too well the issue of reckless driving and the need for police to fight it, but was this officer doing it himself?
2 juveniles, 1 adult injured in Orange Mound shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are recovering following a shooting in Orange Mound Thursday night, police say. The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Hamilton. Three victims were taken to Methodist by a private vehicle before police arrived at the scene. They are now in non-critical condition. A woman was found […]
actionnews5.com
MPD: Man wanted for robbery in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for a man in connection with a robbery in Frayser. According to police, Tommy Driskell approached the victim with a handgun on Sept. 2. at 7:43 p.m on Watkins Street. Driskell held the victim against his will and forced him to...
WREG
Teen jailed after vandalizing, sleeping in daycare van: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is in jail after Memphis police say he vandalized a daycare bus and threatened employees at the Hickory Hill daycare. Thursday morning, a few parents got a more frightening start to the day after Memphis police say a man threatened people at the facility.
Burglar in stolen Infiniti uses sledgehammer to try and break into liquor store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man in a stolen Infiniti used a sledgehammer to try to break into a Memphis liquor store early Monday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said two black Infinitis pulled up to a liquor store on Getwell around 1:30 a.m. on October...
Man accused of robbing, shooting cousin at family funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of robbing, then shooting his cousin several times at a family funeral in North Memphis. Three months after the shooting at Danny Thomas and T.M. Henderson, Willie Malone was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and convicted felon in possession of a […]
actionnews5.com
The Investigators: Most kidnapping victims in Memphis know their abductors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eliza Fletcher seemed to be doing everything right the morning of Sept. 2. She went out for her daily run, logging miles long before her two young children woke, and before she headed to St. Mary’s where she taught junior kindergarten. The 35-year-old was kidnapped...
Man forges another man’s personal information, attempts to steal $26K from bank, MPD says
Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a forgery of identity at a bank. On Sep. 20 at approximately 11:55 AM, Memphis Police responded to a forgery at First Horizon Bank on Summer Avenue. A man was contacted by his bank, that an unknown man attempted...
actionnews5.com
Man shot, killed at Memphis apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex Wednesday night. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 2335 Pendelton Street to find a man shot to death on the scene. The address is inside the Astro Airways Villa Apartments. MPD says...
