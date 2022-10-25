Read full article on original website
Hit-and-run results in 100+ mph police pursuit in western Wisconsin
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say three people were injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 94 early Friday afternoon.Wisconsin State Patrol says they received a report of a hit-and-run crash on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 33. The report says a blue BMW with front-end damage left the crash scene.Deputies from the Dunn County Sheriff's Department say they located the BMW and attempted to stop it. The pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph.Police in Eau Claire spotted the BMW on Highway 37 where the two occupants fled on foot.Both suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody and are being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.The incident is under investigation.
WLUC
Marquette man runs away from officers, arrested for outstanding warrants
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man is in jail after Marquette police arrested him for outstanding warrants and uncovered a stolen motorcycle in his possession. The Marquette Police Department says its officers were dispatched Wednesday to the 2000 block of Longyear Avenue after reports of a suspicious subject in the area.
WJFW-TV
Woman killed in crash with Wisconsin State Senator was driving 100 MPH
ASHLAND - A Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a car crash involving Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving 100 mph at the time of the crash. Records show 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, was traveling nearly 60 mph over the speed limit when the collision with Bewley and another driver occurred in Ashland on July 22. Ortman's 5-year-old daughter was also in the car and died as a result of the crash.
KELOLAND TV
Person arrested with meth near North Dakota border
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota resident is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in South Dakota. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before midnight Wednesday near the North Dakota border. During a search, nearly 26 grams of meth and nearly 3-thousand dollars were found in the car.
WLUC
Michigan State Police bring back cadet program
Negaunee, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Department is bringing back its cadets’ program. This program was designed for young people that have an interest in law enforcement. The minimum requirements require you to be 18 years old and must be enrolled in a technical or vocational school,...
Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator
Police say a Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph seconds before the collision. The Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday released documents including an inspection of the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, who was killed along with her 5-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Fink, in the July 22 crash. The crash involved two other vehicles, one of which was driven by Democratic Sen. Janet Bewley. Police say Bewley pulled out onto a highway in front of Ortman's car. Ortman collided with Bewley then her car spun across the median of a highway and into the path of another vehicle.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED 2 WEEKS AGO: Man Attempted to Kill 3 Forest County Sheriff Deputies | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #49
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Robert Jacobson was one of them. His release was discretionary. 49th in the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Victim identified in fatal workplace shooting in central Minnesota
(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota man is accused of shooting a woman to death outside their workplace after she repeatedly rejected his advances. Michael Carpenter, 36, of St. Cloud, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond. Authorities responded Monday morning to a textile business on the northeast side of St. Cloud on a report of a gunshot. Police reportedly found Hammond lying near in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the neck. Carpenter was arrested several hours later at an apartment in Sauk Rapids.
wnmufm.org
Humboldt crash injures Florence, Wisconsin man
HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, MI— A driver was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Humboldt Township Tuesday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 8:20 p.m. on M-95 just south of County Road FH. A minivan driven by a Florence, Wisconsin man was northbound when it crossed the centerline. The vehicle left the road, went into the ditch, and hit a tree.
wnmufm.org
Two people arrested on drug charges in Gladstone
GLADSTONE, MI— A traffic stop turned into a drug stop in Gladstone over the weekend. Saturday around 10:30 p.m., Gladstone Public Safety officers pulled over a vehicle for defective equipment on US-2&41/M35 near Delta Avenue. During the stop, the officer discovered meth, money, and drug paraphernalia. A 29-year-old woman...
wearegreenbay.com
One trapped, another thrown from truck in Outagamie County crash
OSBORN, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash sent two people to local hospitals, after a pickup truck and a minivan collided in Outagamie County. According to a release from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of WIS 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn.
wnmufm.org
UPSET arrests duo suspected of drug delivery in UP
BERGLAND, MI— Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team following a stop near Bergland last week. UPSET had developed information the 30-year-old Hancock woman and 31-year-old Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin man had been bringing large quantities of meth to Hancock for months. Officers determined the pair were traveling back from Minneapolis on Thursday. The MSP Hometown Security Team, along with troopers from the Calumet and Wakefield Posts, located the vehicle on M-28 near Wakefield and pulled it over near Bergland.
Man, woman freed from vehicle after crash in West Michigan
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Crews rescued a woman and her passenger, hurt and pinned inside a vehicle, late Wednesday morning. The two people were injured after being hit by another car. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 10:57 a.m. report Wednesday, Oct. 26, of a two-vehicle crash near...
abc10up.com
Hancock Woman Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine
A Hancock woman and a man from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin were arrested in a drug bust in Bergland Thursday. Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team say they had been investigating the pair for two months, and believe they had been bringing large quantities of methamphetamine into the Hancock area. The two were pulled over as they returned to the Copper Country from Minneapolis. Troopers say that they observed the man throw something from the car window as they pulled the vehicle over. With the help of a tracking dog, they recovered a large quantity of meth. The Hancock woman was held at the Gogebic County Jail on several outstanding warrants. The Wisconsin man was taken to the Houghton County Jail on separate warrants. The case is being reviewed by the Ontonagon County Prosecutor’s office. Investigators say charges of Possession With Intent to Delivery Methamphetamine are expected to be filed. That’s a 20-year felony.
WLUC
Lower Michigan firefighters get married after fighting Menominee warehouse fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A joke over breakfast turned into a life-changing moment for two Lower Michigan firefighters. They were in Upper Michigan - hours from home - battling the Menominee warehouse fire. Joshua Halliday is a firefighter at the Frederic Fire Department near Grayling. His wife, Stephanie Halliday, is...
WLUC
Colorado brewery remembers friend killed in ‘Seney Stretch’ crash
DENVER, Colo. (KUSA) - A family is mourning a former Coloradan who was killed in an unusual crash while in Upper Michigan with his wife. The Michigan State Police report 31-year-old Matt Morgrette was killed on the Seney Stretch on Sunday afternoon. Police said Morgrette was driving down M-28 when a kayak and roof rack on another car came loose, and the roof rack pierced his windshield. Morgrette’s wife was also in the car but was not physically injured.
WLUC
Gladstone Public Safety approved for new cadet and K9 programs
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gladstone Public Safety has some new programs on the way. The department was approved for both a cadet program and a new K9. Ron Robinson is the director of Gladstone Public Safety. He’s been in law enforcement for 29 years. “Just to help people. I...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DOJ investigating officer-involved incident that initially started in Iowa
(WFRV) – An officer-involved critical incident that reportedly started in Iowa and ended in Wisconsin is under investigation by the DOJ. The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information regarding an officer-involved critical incident that happened on October 22. A Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a cross-country police chase that started in Grant County.
Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
tmj4.com
Fond Du Lac County man charged with double voting in November 2020 election
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Fond Du Lac County man is charged with double voting in Wisconsin and Michigan in the November 2020 election. District Attorney Eric Toney announced that Edward A. Malnar has been charged with felony election fraud and obstructing an officer. Malnar is due in court on Nov. 15.
