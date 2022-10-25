Read full article on original website
12newsnow.com
Port Arthur mayor announces rent relief workshop taking place Saturday
The workshop is October 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bob Bowers Civic Center. The goal is to help renters with resources they need to one day own a home.
The City Of Lake Charles Is Hiring Full-Time Employees
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in October 27 Burglary Investigation in Sulphur
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in October 27 Burglary Investigation in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On October 27, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 4000 block of South Beglis Parkway in Sulphur, Louisiana on October 27 at 12:24 AM.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 27, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 27, 2022. Dalton Ryan Meyers, 30, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole. Jesse Wayne Majors, 28, Sulphur: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; criminal conspiracy; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; theft under $5,000; contempt of court.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of molestation of a juvenile
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested on sex allegations that date to 2019 and 2020. Benjamin Hurst, 37, was arrested Wednesday on sex charges out of Cameron Parish. He faces counts of molestation of a juvenile and sexual battery. The Cameron Sheriff’s Office began...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of contractor fraud
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of multiple contractor fraud charges, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their office and the Contractor Fraud Response Team received numerous complaints regarding John L. Foreman, 60, of Foreman Construction, between July and October 2022.
Things To Do in Lake Charles On This Halloween Weekend Oct. 28-31
We finally made it to the weekend and this is a special weekend as it's Halloween weekend. There are a ton of things going on all over Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana to celebrate the holiday. There are Halloween costume contests, football games, trick-or-teat events, and big concerts going on...
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located. On October 26, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Gena has been located and is safe. Original:. On October 25, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are asking for help locating Gena...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash
NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles Announces Opening Date
It is finally happening, the all-new Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles has announced it will be opening its doors on December 12 of this year. The former Isle of Capri closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and then was hit hard by Hurricane Laura. In the last few months, they have been bringing back employees and hiring new ones to train and get ready for its opening.
Westlake City Council 10/17/22
The council had a full agenda, including a presentation on an app from Entergy to report street light outages and more home condemnations. I arrived at 5:00 PM, but the doors were locked. The meeting usually begins at 5:30, so this was understandable. I stood outside with a few others until the door was unlocked for us. Conversation ensued as soon as the room began filling in. I saw many of the same faces of folks who had attended the September meeting. A reporter from the American Press was present.
Lake Charles American Press
LC man accused of stealing from homeowners, subcontractors
A Lake Charles man has been charged with contractor fraud following a three-month investigation by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said between July and October, their office’s Contractor Fraud Response Team received numerous complaints in reference to John L. Foreman, 60, of DBA Foreman Construction.
Washington Man Arrested in Connection With Louisiana Hotel Fire that Injured Two Firefighters
Washington Man Arrested in Connection With Louisiana Hotel Fire that Injured Two Firefighters. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on October 24, 2022, that it had arrested a transient from Washington State for allegedly igniting a fire that caused an empty Sulphur hotel to burn down.
Calcasieu Parish School Board Regular Meeting 10/18/22
Agency holding meeting: Calcasieu Parish School Board. A large part of the discussion centered around supplemental pay for school employees—both teachers and other faculty like bus drivers. Notes. The meeting began at 5:00 p.m. with prayer and the pledge of allegiance. The budget committee reported a current surplus of...
Two back-to-back wrecks briefly back up traffic along Texas 73 Wednesday morning
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Two wrecks, involving two vehicles each, briefly snarled traffic along Texas Highway 73 Wednesday morning. At least four vehicles, including three sport utility vehicles and a van, appeared to be involved in the wrecks on westbound Texas Highway 73 near Texas Highway 82. The wrecks...
No injuries reported after Beaumont ISD school bus, car crash Tuesday afternoon
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating after a Beaumont Independent School District bus and a passenger vehicle crashed Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Iola Street and Westmoreland Avenue. The bus was carrying Beaumont United High School students, according to BISD spokesperson Adam Thibodeaux.
Two suspects indicted for manslaughter of 17-year-old juvenile
Isaiah Brett Carrier, 18, and Donna Granger, 42, both from Eunice, were indicted by a grand jury for the manslaughter of a 17-year-old juvenile.
beauregardnews.com
DeRidder man’s life sentence affirmed
A DeRidder man convicted on battery and kidnapping charges in 2019 had his life sentence affirmed this month by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals, but an amendment was ordered regarding his lesser charges. The appellate court’s ruling found Jeffrey Lynn Cooley’s sentence of life in prison appropriate, but the...
Beaumont Police seeking suspect in jewelry theft at Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a young man caught on camera smashing a jewelry case and grabbing several thousand dollars worth of jewelry. Shortly after Parkdale Mall closed on Sunday, October 9, 2022, a young man hid from security guards and...
