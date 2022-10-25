ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

92.9 THE LAKE

The City Of Lake Charles Is Hiring Full-Time Employees

Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in October 27 Burglary Investigation in Sulphur

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in October 27 Burglary Investigation in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On October 27, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 4000 block of South Beglis Parkway in Sulphur, Louisiana on October 27 at 12:24 AM.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 27, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 27, 2022. Dalton Ryan Meyers, 30, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole. Jesse Wayne Majors, 28, Sulphur: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; criminal conspiracy; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; theft under $5,000; contempt of court.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man accused of molestation of a juvenile

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested on sex allegations that date to 2019 and 2020. Benjamin Hurst, 37, was arrested Wednesday on sex charges out of Cameron Parish. He faces counts of molestation of a juvenile and sexual battery. The Cameron Sheriff’s Office began...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man accused of contractor fraud

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of multiple contractor fraud charges, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their office and the Contractor Fraud Response Team received numerous complaints regarding John L. Foreman, 60, of Foreman Construction, between July and October 2022.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash

NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
BEAUMONT, TX
107 JAMZ

Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles Announces Opening Date

It is finally happening, the all-new Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles has announced it will be opening its doors on December 12 of this year. The former Isle of Capri closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and then was hit hard by Hurricane Laura. In the last few months, they have been bringing back employees and hiring new ones to train and get ready for its opening.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Southerly

Westlake City Council 10/17/22

The council had a full agenda, including a presentation on an app from Entergy to report street light outages and more home condemnations. I arrived at 5:00 PM, but the doors were locked. The meeting usually begins at 5:30, so this was understandable. I stood outside with a few others until the door was unlocked for us. Conversation ensued as soon as the room began filling in. I saw many of the same faces of folks who had attended the September meeting. A reporter from the American Press was present.
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

LC man accused of stealing from homeowners, subcontractors

A Lake Charles man has been charged with contractor fraud following a three-month investigation by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said between July and October, their office’s Contractor Fraud Response Team received numerous complaints in reference to John L. Foreman, 60, of DBA Foreman Construction.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Southerly

Calcasieu Parish School Board Regular Meeting 10/18/22

Agency holding meeting: Calcasieu Parish School Board. A large part of the discussion centered around supplemental pay for school employees—both teachers and other faculty like bus drivers. Notes. The meeting began at 5:00 p.m. with prayer and the pledge of allegiance. The budget committee reported a current surplus of...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
beauregardnews.com

DeRidder man’s life sentence affirmed

A DeRidder man convicted on battery and kidnapping charges in 2019 had his life sentence affirmed this month by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals, but an amendment was ordered regarding his lesser charges. The appellate court’s ruling found Jeffrey Lynn Cooley’s sentence of life in prison appropriate, but the...
DERIDDER, LA
