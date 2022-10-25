Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Detroit News
Experts in Crumbley parents' case say there are opportunities to intervene on the 'pathway to violence'
Pontiac — Two experts testified Friday that there are noticeable changes in a child's lifestyle that cannot be ignored and if acted on, can prevent tragedies like the Oxford High School shooting, but the lawyers representing the parents charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case say their testimony is not relevant and shouldn’t be allowed.
fox2detroit.com
A new surge in school shooting threats put strain on districts, police, and parents
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Students at Novi High School were sent home early Wednesday after a threat was found written in a bathroom made school officials shelter everyone in place. The same thing happened at Rochester High School, also today. "It's the same kind of thing where something was...
Davison Girl Kicks Student’s Head Through School Bus Window
A Davison High School student was suspended last week after a violent interaction with another student. A jaw-dropping video that was taken on a Davison school bus back on October 19 has been making its rounds on social media. The video shows a girl leaning over and talking to a...
70-year-old youth referee accused of preying on child athlete in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (TCD) -- A 70-year-old youth referee stands accused of sexual conduct involving a male juvenile. The allegations against the suspect, Gerald Sutter, occurred from 2019 through 2021 in his home on the 700 block of Fitting Avenue, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Sutter, who worked as a multisport official and traveled all over Michigan officiating athletic games, reportedly preyed on young athletes.
Parents demand answers at first Atherton school board meeting after teacher arrested
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Parents are still asking for official communication from Atherton Community Schools after a veteran teacher was arrested last week and charged with six counts of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student. It wasn’t until many parents’ children came home...
Flint area school closes for nearly a week over violent threats sent to students’ phones
In a letter sent home to families on Tuesday, the Superintendent of Atheron Community Schools said “multiple students received airdrop messages threatening school violence.” The messages were sent via AirDrop.
Opinion: I'm a queer Muslim. Dearborn schools pulling LGBTQ books puts kids in danger
Many parents can relate to the nervousness that arises when your toddler looks at you with big, curious eyes: Mommy, where did I come from?. My comfort zone is to stay big picture: You came from stars and our intention to build a family. My daughter looks at me, her...
The Oakland Press
Another school threat found in South Lyon-area school, leads to lock-down
South Lyon High School was locked down Tuesday in response to a reported threat of a school shooting — the second such threat this month in the school district. The threat was written on a second-floor bathroom wall, claiming someone was “Gonna shoot the school up today.” It was found to be non-credible after the school was extensively searched, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
fox2detroit.com
How to spot warning signs of a stroke - when every minute counts
FOX 2 - When talking about a stroke, timing is critical. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says every 40 seconds, someone has a stroke in the US - and someone dies every three minutes. The medical condition doesn't discriminate. It has happened to high-profile politicians like Pennsylvania Lt....
WILX-TV
Your Health: A new knee replacement procedure
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From the everyday wear and tear from running or jogging, to the extreme, like skiing, the knee is the most injured joint in the body. But no two knees are alike. Orthopedic surgeon Jeffrey DeClaire was one of the first to perform a total knee replacement....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Medicine: Health information of more than 30K patients could be exposed after breach
ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine has announced that a recent breach could have exposed private health information. The health system is working to notify approximately 33,850 patients whose information may have been compromised as the result of a cyber attack between Aug. 15-22 directed at employee emails. According to...
fox2detroit.com
Crumbley parents in court • Special needs student dropped at wrong bus stop • Person of Interest in Roseville
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - James and Jennifer Crumbley's trial is set and their son has pled guilty - but the parents of the convicted mass shooter still have more hearings in court before they will be tried for involuntary manslaughter. The parents of the 16-year-old mass shooter will be in...
WILX-TV
Michigan family speaks out about domestic abuse after apparent murder-suicide
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A tragic case of alleged abuse that turned deadly. A husband, who reportedly struggled with addiction, is believed to have shot his wife and himself Wednesday morning in Eaton Rapids. The couple’s oldest son wants to share their story in the hope of saving lives....
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: Detroit bus driver brawls with 7th grader
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit bus driver has been suspended after a video was recorded that showed the driver getting into a brawl with a 7th-grade student all because the girl wouldn't sit down. The shocking video was recorded Tuesday on a bus in Detroit and was confirmed with...
pprowl.com
Tillson Street Decorations
On Tillson street in Romeo, MI, Halloween decorations are plastered all around, free for the public to walk down and look at all through the month of October. “I liked the clown house because it was very detailed, I rate it a four out of five because it was really cold,” junior Bethany Leonard said. “The Hocus Pocus house was my favorite. I also recommend the walkthrough because it is a fun thing to do with family and friends,” sophomore Matilyn Schodowski said.
Michigan Daily
Op-Ed: Stop Ben Shapiro from Speaking at the University of Michigan
On Sept. 22, the Young Americans for Freedom chapter at the University of Michigan announced they were inviting Ben Shapiro to speak at the University of Michigan Rackham Graduate School on Nov. 15th. Shapiro, a divisive political commentator, has based his entire career on promoting extremely anti-abortion, transphobic, Islamophobic, homophobic, racist and misogynistic views, which are commonly surface-level understandings of race and sociology. His opinions, which include blaming critical race theory and the Black Lives Matter movement for America’s demise, have furthered division and hate across the nation.
Family planning walk in downtown Flint to honor woman killed, others lost to domestic violence
FLINT, MI – The sister of a woman shot and killed earlier this year is planning an event she hopes will honor the memory of her lost loved one as well as others who have been victims of domestic violence. Alicia Jackson-Skaggs was 20 years old when she was...
Witness in Flint Family Dollar murder trial arrested after refusing to testify
FLINT, MI – A man prosecutors planned to call as a witness in the trial of three people charged with murder in the death of a 43-year-old Flint Family Dollar security guard was arrested inside Genesee County Circuit Court Wednesday, Oct. 26, after informing the court of his intention to invoke his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination.
$12,000 worth of meth and cocaine seized in joint operation between MSP and Macomb County investigators
A suspect was arrested and more than a pound of crystal meth and cocaine were seized in a recent narcotics investigation conducted in Detroit.
Flint water settlement claims sorted and scanned but some will require more info
FLINT, MI -- The special master in the $626-million Flint water crisis settlement between residents, the state of Michigan and others says claims and supporting documents have all been sorted and scanned but some applicants will be asked for additional information to support their claims. Special master Deborah E. Greenspan...
