Fenton, MI

Detroit News

Experts in Crumbley parents' case say there are opportunities to intervene on the 'pathway to violence'

Pontiac — Two experts testified Friday that there are noticeable changes in a child's lifestyle that cannot be ignored and if acted on, can prevent tragedies like the Oxford High School shooting, but the lawyers representing the parents charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case say their testimony is not relevant and shouldn’t be allowed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
truecrimedaily

70-year-old youth referee accused of preying on child athlete in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (TCD) -- A 70-year-old youth referee stands accused of sexual conduct involving a male juvenile. The allegations against the suspect, Gerald Sutter, occurred from 2019 through 2021 in his home on the 700 block of Fitting Avenue, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Sutter, who worked as a multisport official and traveled all over Michigan officiating athletic games, reportedly preyed on young athletes.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Another school threat found in South Lyon-area school, leads to lock-down

South Lyon High School was locked down Tuesday in response to a reported threat of a school shooting — the second such threat this month in the school district. The threat was written on a second-floor bathroom wall, claiming someone was “Gonna shoot the school up today.” It was found to be non-credible after the school was extensively searched, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

How to spot warning signs of a stroke - when every minute counts

FOX 2 - When talking about a stroke, timing is critical. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says every 40 seconds, someone has a stroke in the US - and someone dies every three minutes. The medical condition doesn't discriminate. It has happened to high-profile politicians like Pennsylvania Lt....
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Your Health: A new knee replacement procedure

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From the everyday wear and tear from running or jogging, to the extreme, like skiing, the knee is the most injured joint in the body. But no two knees are alike. Orthopedic surgeon Jeffrey DeClaire was one of the first to perform a total knee replacement....
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

VIDEO: Detroit bus driver brawls with 7th grader

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit bus driver has been suspended after a video was recorded that showed the driver getting into a brawl with a 7th-grade student all because the girl wouldn't sit down. The shocking video was recorded Tuesday on a bus in Detroit and was confirmed with...
DETROIT, MI
pprowl.com

Tillson Street Decorations

On Tillson street in Romeo, MI, Halloween decorations are plastered all around, free for the public to walk down and look at all through the month of October. “I liked the clown house because it was very detailed, I rate it a four out of five because it was really cold,” junior Bethany Leonard said. “The Hocus Pocus house was my favorite. I also recommend the walkthrough because it is a fun thing to do with family and friends,” sophomore Matilyn Schodowski said.
ROMEO, MI
Michigan Daily

Op-Ed: Stop Ben Shapiro from Speaking at the University of Michigan

On Sept. 22, the Young Americans for Freedom chapter at the University of Michigan announced they were inviting Ben Shapiro to speak at the University of Michigan Rackham Graduate School on Nov. 15th. Shapiro, a divisive political commentator, has based his entire career on promoting extremely anti-abortion, transphobic, Islamophobic, homophobic, racist and misogynistic views, which are commonly surface-level understandings of race and sociology. His opinions, which include blaming critical race theory and the Black Lives Matter movement for America’s demise, have furthered division and hate across the nation.
ANN ARBOR, MI

