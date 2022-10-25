Read full article on original website
Jesse Watters Dismisses Paul Pelosi Attack: People Get 'Hit With Hammers Every Day'
The Fox News host sought to accuse his political opponents of being soft on crime.
What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — A man broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home in San Francisco and severely beat her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer early Friday while the Democratic lawmaker was in Washington. Paul Pelosi had surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious...
Sunday shows preview: Midterm campaigns approach final week
The upcoming midterm elections are expected to dominate this week’s Sunday show circuit as campaigns enter their final stretch before Election Day on Nov. 8. Polling has shown Senate races becoming increasingly tight as that day approaches, including in swing states such as Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin where key races could determine which party…
