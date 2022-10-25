ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

A Surprising Turn in Luxury Homes

Home builders have been rushing to fill the need for more homes over the last two years, but now with the economy slowing, their inventory is piling up. Luxury homes were selling faster than builders could make them just a few years ago. Now, the home sales have plummeted. In...
AUSTIN, TX
Pinch A Penny Store to Open First Store in Austin, TX

Air Force Veteran Will Own Swimming Pool Retail and Services Franchise. The Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa store will open on Friday, October 28 at 11521 N FM 620 in the HEB Shopping Center. The store will hold a grand opening the following day, featuring a magician, balloon artist, giveaways of pizza and other items, including a robotic pool cleaner.
AUSTIN, TX
Thee Vibrancy Luxury Experiences Open in Georgetown, TX

Thee Vibrancy Luxury Experiences is open in Georgetown, TX!. Owned and operated by Purity Kimani, the business specializes in luxurious bubble picnics for special occasions such as date nights, anniversaries, birthdays, engagements or just for fun!. “I really enjoy decorating and making beautiful spaces as well as having a good...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Convenience store TXB breaks ground on 68th store in Kyle

TXB and city of Kyle leadership broke ground Oct. 25 on a new 13,000-square-foot facility in Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Convenience store chain TXB, which stands for Texas born, broke ground on its 68th store Oct. 25 at 145 Lehman Road, Kyle. The chain, formerly known as Kwik Check, has stores throughout the state as well as a handful of stores in Oklahoma.
KYLE, TX
Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore Item Of The Week: Vintage Avon Earrings

Shop the online ReStore for unique, head-to-toe looks to wear to your next holiday dinner or party! From clothing and shoes to jewelry and bags, you’ll find brand name items – in new and gently used condition – for less. This week’s featured item is a pair of Vintage 1984 Avon Convertible Poinsettia Stud Earrings.
AUSTIN, TX
New cafe open in Spider House Cafe location

A new cafe is opening in the former Spider House Cafe spot. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) A new bar and cafe opened Oct. 26 in the former Spider House Cafe location. The new concept, Tweedy's, aims to maintain the character of the Spider House Cafe, said Michel Issa, who owns the 2908 Fruth St., Austin, property with Jimmy Nassour.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Restaurants Offering Free Food and Discounts to Texas Voters

Early voting is now open in Travis County for the Texas midterm elections, and Austin restaurants are ready to encourage people to go out and perform their civic duties in the form of free or discounted food for voters. It’s important to note that, technically, offering free food and drinks...
AUSTIN, TX
12-foot stolen Halloween skeleton replaced by creator in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - You probably remember the story about giant skeleton that was stolen in broad daylight from a yard in Northwest Austin. Shortly after video of the theft went viral, FOX 7 was told the creator of the popular Halloween decoration heard about what happened and shipped a replacement.
AUSTIN, TX
New management firm opens in West Lake Hills

Victor Russo is the co-owner and co-founder of Gated Community Management, a property management firm that opened in West Lake Hills in mid-October. (Courtesy Victor Russo) Gated Community Management opened for business in mid-October at 2716 Barton Creek Blvd., Ste. 611, Austin. The company, owned by Victor Russo and Whitney McKain, is a management firm that provides property management services for property owner associations, homeowners associations and condominium owner associations.
AUSTIN, TX
Despite a Global Pandemic and Historic Freeze, This Couple Created a Thriving Bookstore in Bastrop

Tired of living in Bastrop County but commuting to Austin, Ryan Holiday started searching for office space in 2019 when his wife had a wild notion: “She saw this amazing building and said, ‘What if that was your office and we opened a bookstore underneath?’” he remembers. “And I said, ‘That’s the craziest idea I’ve ever heard,’ but for once the crazy idea was coming from her.”
BASTROP, TX
Spicewood Vet Clinic moves to new location

Dr. Brady Bennett is practicing partner and founder of Spicewood Vet Clinic. The clinic relocated to 22012 O’Dell Fairway Trail, Spicewood, on Oct. 24. (Courtesy Spicewood Vet Clinic) Spicewood Vet Clinic relocated from 21818 Hwy. 71 W., Ste. 400, Spicewood, to 22012 O’Dell Fairway Trail, Spicewood, on Oct. 24....
SPICEWOOD, TX
Austin Sandwich Institution Gourmands Is Closing

Gourmands Neighborhood Pub, one of Austin’s sandwich and pub institutions, is closing. The 2316 Webberville Road restaurant will have its last day around Christmas-time in December. The pub was known for its epic sandwiches and soups. Of the former, there’s the iconic Orgy sandwich, full of hot-peppered pastrami, Swiss...
AUSTIN, TX
Cen-Tex Mini Golf Celebrates 2nd Anniversary in Georgetown, TX

Cen-Tex Mini Golf is celebrating their 2nd anniversary in Georgetown, TX!. Owned and operated by Ted Hindes and Audrey Anderson, the business is Georgetown’s only miniature golf course and the only course of it’s kind in the world. “Cen-Tex Mini Golf is Georgetown’s biggest little secret,” Audrey Anderson,...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Austin, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

