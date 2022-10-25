College students react after appeals court blocks loan reduction plan

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Related
UC Daily Campus
State News: Misinterpreted text message about Connecticut State Rep., Bristol Police officers passing and CSCU board increasing tuition
A text message was sent to East Windsor and Enfield voters claiming Republican State Representative Carol Hall voted to help “prosecute women in other states for having an abortion,” according to the CT Mirror. The text message was sent by a political action committee that is controlled by...
Controversy continues over mask policy at Northampton Public Schools
Continued controversy surrounding mask policy at Northampton Public Schools and who should decide it.
amherstindy.org
Amherst Police Call To Hampshire College Draws Rebuke From Dean Of Students
Amherst Police were called to the Hampshire College campus on October 19 by Hampshire’s Department of Campus Safety and Wellbeing (CSW) to respond to “concerning behavior” of an individual on the Hampshire campus. That student was subsequently identified as a person of interest in an off-campus assault. APD officers conducted a search of campus for the individual and later apprehended them in Hadley. During the course of their search the officers detained a student for questioning and placed them in forceable restraints prior to questioning. That student was not involved in any dangerous behavior and was entirely compliant with the police. In response to that treatment, Hampshire President Ed Wingenbach spoke with both the Amherst Town Manager and the Chief of Police to “express our concerns and objections about the decisions that were made in this situation.” And Dean of Students Zauyah Waite sent a letter to the Hampshire community criticizing APD’s actions on campus and suggesting that students addressing a campus safety issue call CSW first before turning to the APD. That letter follows. For a story on the recent reimagining and reorganization of campus safety at Hampshire College, look here.
ctexaminer.com
Middletown Teacher’s Video Prompts Complaints, Questions by Public School Administration
MIDDLETOWN — A video posted on Facebook on Monday by the district’s supervisor of mathematics for grades 6-12, Yvonne Daniels, has caught the attention of the district administration, and prompted complaints from parents, teachers and staff. The video of Daniels described a conversation with other teachers, who she...
westernmassnews.com
Area colleges address COVID-19 vaccine booster requirements for spring semester
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers about COVID-19 booster mandates. After we saw that some universities in the eastern Massachusetts were requiring the new COVID-19 booster shot for its students for the upcoming spring semester, we wanted to know if local colleges were mandating the shot as well.
Half the trustees at Paulo Freire Charter School in Chicopee resign in disagreement with executive director
CHICOPEE — Half the members of the Board of Trustees at the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School have resigned, creating turmoil at a time when educators are trying to turn around the struggling school and renew its state charter. Kevin J. Dumpson, the board chairman, said he submitted...
Senior citizen center in Longmeadow received five-star rating
The Leavitt Family Jewish Home received the Five-Star Quality Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
westernmassnews.com
Officials announce heating assistance for low-income households
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Help may soon be coming to some households in the Bay State. As the price of heating oil is on the rise and families are worried about making ends meet this winter, the federal government is announcing heating assistance for low-income households. MASSCAP, the Massachusetts Department...
Holyoke accepting statements of interest for $18 million in federal COVID relief funding
HOLYOKE — The Community Development Office set a Nov. 18 deadline for nonprofits and city departments to submit statements of interest for $18 million the city received in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Instead of an application process, Alicia M. Zoeller, the Community Development Office’s director, and Mayor...
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News takes part in Washington Elementary’s career day
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday was career day at Washington Elementary School in Springfield and Western Mass News was there. Our managing editor, Jessica Michalski, and Mary Wilson spoke with students about working in journalism and showed them a behind the scenes look at our studios. They even got a...
As Palmer Superintendent Patricia Gardner leaves, parents say they felt silenced
As the clock winds down on the end of Superintendent Patricia Gardner’s tenure in the Palmer Public School District on Oct. 31, parents have reached out to MassLive to speak about their experiences of feeling retaliated against by Gardner and silenced and ignored by other school officials in recent years.
Fully back open for business in new space, Springfield’s Community Justice Support Center to provide new leases on life
SPRINGFIELD — After spending most of his adult life behind bars, Joe Johnson has held his first legitimate job for a full month now at a local grocery store deli. He been more than seven months clean and sober — his longest stint, really, since he had his first drink at 9 years old, then quickly transitioned to using drugs and all that went with it.
westernmassnews.com
Mother of UMass student struck by car in crosswalk discusses safety concerns
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The mother of a UMass Amherst student hit by a car while in a crosswalk on-campus earlier this month spoke exclusively with Western Mass News on Wednesday about her daughter’s current condition and what she’d like to see change moving forward. “She was crossing...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: avoiding donation scams
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has noticed an increase in complaints about alleged scammers in western Massachusetts both online and on the side of the road. “Scammers have a knowledge of psychology that Freud would have envied and so they’ll always try to appeal to whatever is going to get them some money. Sometimes, it’s empathy or sympathy for a situation,” said Bentley College Professor Steve Weisman, who is also editor of scamicide.com.
nerej.com
South Windsor, CT real estate investor revives 95,000 s/f industrial building in Jaffrey, N.H.
Jaffrey, NH Millipore Sigma, a division of MERCK, is expanding their facilities at Drumlin Industrial Park, 81 Fitzgerald Dr. by 23,000 s/f of warehouse and office space. Millipore Sigma has been a tenant at the property for four years occupying nearly 40,000 s/f. Due to their rapid growth at the location, they needed to secure additional space. The property owner and real estate investor, Daniel Rosow, negotiated the expansion of their current footprint.
Chicopee center blighted building awarded funds
A group of buildings located on the corner of Exchange and Cabot streets in Chicopee center was awarded funds to revitalize.
westernmassnews.com
Hospitals seeing increase in respiratory illnesses in children
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hospitals from coast-to-coast are being overwhelmed with a surge of respiratory viruses, especially among young children. It’s causing emergency departments to fill up, including some throughout the northeast and in western Massachusetts. “We have definitely noticed the acuity going up and the volume going up....
westernmassnews.com
Local police departments partner with DEA for National Drug Takeback Day
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is partnering with local law enforcement for the 22nd National Drug Takeback Day. It is a national event where people can take their old prescription medications and give them to the proper authorities to dispose of. The CDC estimates that over 100,000...
Greenfield appeals verdict of discrimination by police chief, city
Weeks after Hampshire Superior Court Judge denied the city of Greenfield and Police Chief Robert Haigh’s motion for a new trial — in a case in which both parties have been found guilty of discriminating against the police department’s sole Black officer during a round of promotions in 2014 — attorneys for the city and police chief filed Thursday to appeal the court’s verdict, denial of a new trial and the nearly $1 million payout the former officer was ordered to receive.
Balise Auto Group opens laundromat in Springfield’s South End
Balise held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new laundry facility on Main Street in Springfield.
Comments / 1