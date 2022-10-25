Read full article on original website
Woman hosting Ukrainian refugee probed by police for ‘modern slavery’ after ‘dishes row’
A mother-of-two was investigated for “modern slavery” after a Ukrainian refugee she was hosting in the UK complained to the police. Hannah Debenham and her husband invited the woman and her 10 year-old daughter to stay at their home in Sussex under the Homes for Ukraine scheme in June. Ms Debenham says they had made an arrangement that the woman would provide babysitting services a few days a week, for £200. But the NHS mental health specialist said that after a “honeymoon period” the arrangement soon broke down, with the host claiming the family did not clean up after themselves.On...
Thousands march in South Africa's 1st Pride since COVID-19
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — More than 3,000 people on Saturday took part in the first Pride march in South Africa since the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrating the LGBT community and defying a U.S. warning of a possible terror attack in the area. The U.S. government this week warned of...
German official vows culprits 'will pay' for arson attack
BERLIN (AP) — Those behind a suspected arson attack on a German hotel intended to house refugee families will be tracked down and held to account, a top security official in eastern Germany said Saturday. Police said windows were broken and a fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m....
Pakistani minister hints at action against Imran Khan convoy
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s interior minister alleged on Saturday that the country’s former premier, Imran Khan, who is leading an opposition convoy of thousands of supporters toward Islamabad, plans to use his march to spread “violence and chaos.”. Speaking to reporters in the Pakistani capital, Interior...
Two explosions rock Somalia's capital, killing at least 30
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Two car bombs exploded Saturday at a busy junction in Somalia's capital near key government offices, leaving “scores of civilian casualties" including children, national police said. One hospital worker counted at least 30 bodies. The attack in Mogadishu occurred on a day when the...
