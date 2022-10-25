Read full article on original website
Why would you want to be a paramedic?
We can be our own biggest critics, but also our own best recruiting tool. In the EMS1 “What paramedics want in 2022” report, 3,213 EMS providers were surveyed about job satisfaction, effective leadership, safety and innovation. Of those more than 3,000 respondents, when asked “How likely are you to recommend EMS as a career to others?,” 50% responded with a score of 7 or above in the 0 (not at all likely) to 10 (extremely likely scale). Twelve percent of respondents responded with 10/10 – I will recommend this field.
For Benoit: How to become a resilient provider
This episode of Inside EMS is brought to you by Lexipol, the experts in policy, training, wellness support and grants assistance for first responders and government leaders. To learn more, visit lexipol.com. By request, this episode of Inside EMS tackles the topic of resiliency, based on a conversation cohost Chris...
How to maximize clinical expertise through everyday experiences
Even interfacility transports provide an opportunity to improve your clinical acumen and advancement opportunities. National First Responders Day – Oct. 28, 2022 – honors the paramedics, EMTs, firefighters, police officers and 911 operators who answer the call when a crisis arises, often putting their own lives on the line.
