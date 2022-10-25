We can be our own biggest critics, but also our own best recruiting tool. In the EMS1 “What paramedics want in 2022” report, 3,213 EMS providers were surveyed about job satisfaction, effective leadership, safety and innovation. Of those more than 3,000 respondents, when asked “How likely are you to recommend EMS as a career to others?,” 50% responded with a score of 7 or above in the 0 (not at all likely) to 10 (extremely likely scale). Twelve percent of respondents responded with 10/10 – I will recommend this field.

