Parents invite everyone in daughter’s class to birthday party — except one: ‘It sounds like a manipulative ploy’
A mom is holding her ground after a parent accused her of teaching her daughter to be a “bully.”. She asked Reddit’s “Relationship Advice” forum to weigh in. Her 7-year-old daughter Payton is having a birthday party. She invited everyone in her class except one student. Now the student’s mom is furious.
Mother questions whether it was wrong to exclude daughter’s ‘bully’ from her seventh birthday party
A woman has questioned whether she was wrong to not invite a classmate who has bullied her daughter to the child’s upcoming seventh birthday party.The parent, who goes by the username u/Opposite-leg2854, posed the question to the Reddit subreddit AITA [Am I the A**hole], where she asked: “AITA for not inviting one child from my daughter’s class to a party?”In the accompanying post, the 28-year-old mother explained that her six-year-old daughter Payton attends a small school with 20 children in her grade, and that, ahead of her seventh birthday the next month, she’d sent out invites to all of...
