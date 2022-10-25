Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted in 1983 Inglewood Killing Cleared After Decades in Prison
A man who served 38 years in prison for the 1983 abduction and killing of a woman in Inglewood is a free man Friday, with authorities saying newly tested DNA evidence exonerated him of the crime and identified a different person as the culprit in the slaying. “I’m not pointing...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in North Hollywood Crash Identified
A 37-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area was identified Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
2urbangirls.com
Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
fox10phoenix.com
Actor Leslie Jordan’s cause of death listed as ‘deferred’ by LA County coroner’s office
LOS ANGELES - The cause of death for popular actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, who died after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Hollywood, has been listed by the coroner's office as "deferred pending additional investigation," officials said Wednesday. Jordan, 67, was pronounced dead at the...
Driver booked for murder, bail set at $4 million after Porter Ranch crash that killed 2 teenagers
Bail has been set at $4.01 million for a hospitalized motorist who allegedly triggered a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers inside his vehicle and injured eight other people.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Hit by Car and Killed in Long Beach
A man who was hit by a car while running across a street in Long Beach died several hours later at a hospital, police said Friday. The man was injured about 6:25 p.m. Thursday at Pacific Coast Highway and Channel Drive, near Bellflower Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
United Kingdom Man Arrested In Connection With Beverly Hills Shooting
A 20-year-old from the United Kingdom was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting another person in Beverly Hills. Max Alexander Whitehead was located in Santa Ana Thursday morning and placed under arrest for attempted murder in connection with the August shooting, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. BHPD officers were...
mynewsla.com
Two Fatally Stabbed in Palmdale; Investigation Underway
A man and a woman were fatally stabbed in Palmdale Thursday, and an investigation was underway. Paramedics sent to the 39800 block of 10th Street West just after 11:50 a.m. on a report of the stabbing found the woman dead at the scene and the man suffering from at least one stab wound in the area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
One Killed, Two Injured in Crash on Freeway in Bellflower
A person was killed and at least two other people were injured during a crash Saturday on the Artesia (91) Freeway in Bellflower, authorities said. Paramedics dispatched at 3:17 a.m. to the eastbound freeway at the Bellflower Boulevard off-ramp rushed at least two people to a hospital, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.
Family of 4 kidnaped at gunpoint in Orange County, safely return home
A family of four that was kidnapped early Thursday morning after two suspects broke into their Westminster home and forced the family to leave at gunpoint returned home safely.
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced for Assaulting Teen in Store Restroom
A man who pleaded no contest to assaulting a 16-year-old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store was sentenced Friday to eight years in state prison. Steven Magdaleno, 39, pleaded no contest Oct. 17 to one count of assault with intent to commit a felony,...
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Wildomar Resident
A 27-year-old man suspected of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Wildomar resident was being held Friday on $1 million bail. Alexander Dimitrios Magos of Murrieta was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder following an 18-month Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 32-year-old Shane Carlin.
mynewsla.com
Assault Investigation Underway in Palmdale
Authorities Thursday were investigating an assault in Palmdale that left at least one person injured. Paramedics sent to the 39800 block of 10th Street West about noon on a report of a stabbing took a person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
signalscv.com
Brain cancer has silver lining for Valencia resident
After five brain surgeries due to a form of cancer that has a 100% recurrence rate, Valencia resident Greg Walsh said there’s an upside. Walsh, 46 years old, was perhaps once considered a workaholic, spending long days that turned into nights at a finance job in downtown Los Angeles. Now, however, he said he rarely — if ever — misses either of his kids’ games.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Rollover Crash on Hillside East of Anza
A motorist was killed Friday, and a possible second victim was the focus of a search, following a rollover crash on a hillside along Highway 74 just east of Anza. The fatal wreck occurred about 12:10 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway, near Palm Canyon Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.
mynewsla.com
Anaheim Stabbing Victim Hospitalized in Critical Condition
A man was stabbed in Anaheim Thursday evening and hospitalized in critical condition. Anaheim Police Department officers were called at approximately 9:30 p.m. to the 2900 block of West Lincoln Avenue, east of Beach Boulevard, where they found the victim with at least one stab wound, Sgt. Shane Carringer told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 10 Years for OC Rampage
A 36-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich was convicted Aug. 23 of two counts of robbery, one count of battery...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Starting Fire in Hemet Police Station, Resisting Officers
A 25-year-old man accused of igniting a fire inside the Hemet Police Department, causing damage and culminating in a fight between him and several officers, during which he tried to take one patrolman’s gun, was charged Friday with arson and other offenses. Bryan Alfaro of Fontana was arrested Wednesday...
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Robbing Elsinore Store Apprehended in Arizona
A 61-year-old man suspected of robbing a Lake Elsinore business and fleeing the state was apprehended in Yuma, Arizona, where he was awaiting extradition back to Riverside County, authorities said Friday. George Cardenas of Yuma was arrested by Yuma Police Department officers Wednesday and booked into the Yuma County Detention...
mynewsla.com
Person Injured in Traffic Crash in Torrance
A traffic crash in Torrance Thursday left one person injured, authorities said. The crash was reported about 7:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard, Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary told City News Service. The severity of the person’s injury was not immediately known. Artesia Boulevard was closed...
Comments / 0