Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

Woman Killed in North Hollywood Crash Identified

A 37-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area was identified Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Hit by Car and Killed in Long Beach

A man who was hit by a car while running across a street in Long Beach died several hours later at a hospital, police said Friday. The man was injured about 6:25 p.m. Thursday at Pacific Coast Highway and Channel Drive, near Bellflower Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

United Kingdom Man Arrested In Connection With Beverly Hills Shooting

A 20-year-old from the United Kingdom was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting another person in Beverly Hills. Max Alexander Whitehead was located in Santa Ana Thursday morning and placed under arrest for attempted murder in connection with the August shooting, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. BHPD officers were...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Fatally Stabbed in Palmdale; Investigation Underway

A man and a woman were fatally stabbed in Palmdale Thursday, and an investigation was underway. Paramedics sent to the 39800 block of 10th Street West just after 11:50 a.m. on a report of the stabbing found the woman dead at the scene and the man suffering from at least one stab wound in the area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed, Two Injured in Crash on Freeway in Bellflower

A person was killed and at least two other people were injured during a crash Saturday on the Artesia (91) Freeway in Bellflower, authorities said. Paramedics dispatched at 3:17 a.m. to the eastbound freeway at the Bellflower Boulevard off-ramp rushed at least two people to a hospital, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.
BELLFLOWER, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Sentenced for Assaulting Teen in Store Restroom

A man who pleaded no contest to assaulting a 16-year-old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store was sentenced Friday to eight years in state prison. Steven Magdaleno, 39, pleaded no contest Oct. 17 to one count of assault with intent to commit a felony,...
WHITTIER, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected of Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Wildomar Resident

A 27-year-old man suspected of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Wildomar resident was being held Friday on $1 million bail. Alexander Dimitrios Magos of Murrieta was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder following an 18-month Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 32-year-old Shane Carlin.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Assault Investigation Underway in Palmdale

Authorities Thursday were investigating an assault in Palmdale that left at least one person injured. Paramedics sent to the 39800 block of 10th Street West about noon on a report of a stabbing took a person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Brain cancer has silver lining for Valencia resident

After five brain surgeries due to a form of cancer that has a 100% recurrence rate, Valencia resident Greg Walsh said there’s an upside. Walsh, 46 years old, was perhaps once considered a workaholic, spending long days that turned into nights at a finance job in downtown Los Angeles. Now, however, he said he rarely — if ever — misses either of his kids’ games.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Rollover Crash on Hillside East of Anza

A motorist was killed Friday, and a possible second victim was the focus of a search, following a rollover crash on a hillside along Highway 74 just east of Anza. The fatal wreck occurred about 12:10 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway, near Palm Canyon Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.
ANZA, CA
mynewsla.com

Anaheim Stabbing Victim Hospitalized in Critical Condition

A man was stabbed in Anaheim Thursday evening and hospitalized in critical condition. Anaheim Police Department officers were called at approximately 9:30 p.m. to the 2900 block of West Lincoln Avenue, east of Beach Boulevard, where they found the victim with at least one stab wound, Sgt. Shane Carringer told City News Service.
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Gets 10 Years for OC Rampage

A 36-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich was convicted Aug. 23 of two counts of robbery, one count of battery...
FULLERTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Starting Fire in Hemet Police Station, Resisting Officers

A 25-year-old man accused of igniting a fire inside the Hemet Police Department, causing damage and culminating in a fight between him and several officers, during which he tried to take one patrolman’s gun, was charged Friday with arson and other offenses. Bryan Alfaro of Fontana was arrested Wednesday...
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected of Robbing Elsinore Store Apprehended in Arizona

A 61-year-old man suspected of robbing a Lake Elsinore business and fleeing the state was apprehended in Yuma, Arizona, where he was awaiting extradition back to Riverside County, authorities said Friday. George Cardenas of Yuma was arrested by Yuma Police Department officers Wednesday and booked into the Yuma County Detention...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Injured in Traffic Crash in Torrance

A traffic crash in Torrance Thursday left one person injured, authorities said. The crash was reported about 7:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard, Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary told City News Service. The severity of the person’s injury was not immediately known. Artesia Boulevard was closed...
TORRANCE, CA

