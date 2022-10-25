ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Dozens of Vote Centers to Open Saturday Across LA County

Election Day isn’t technically until Nov. 8, but early voting is already under way in Los Angeles County, and dozens of vote centers will open Saturday across the county so residents can cast their ballots early. An early voting center has already been operating at the Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Seeks Public Matching Funds for LAUSD Candidates

Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Wednesday proposed candidates for the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education be eligible for the city’s Public Matching Funds program, which allows candidates to receive funding for their campaigns through a public financing system. Candidates running for city office can seek matching funds...
mynewsla.com

Governor Joins Ribbon-Cutting for New Fullerton Homeless Center

Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday hailed a new center in Fullerton that will aim to address the root causes of homelessness. The Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement, or HOPE, Center will be a “unified command center” for social workers and local law enforcement to work together on helping transients get off the streets. The North Orange County Public Safety Collaborative, which comprises officials from 11 cities, has received $35.8 million in state funding to address homelessness in a variety ways.
FULLERTON, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD Station to Be Renamed in Honor of First Female Deputy Chief

The Los Angeles Police Department Friday will announce the renaming of the Northeast Area Community Police Station in honor of Margaret “Peggy” York, the department’s first female deputy chief. LAPD Chief Michel Moore called the renaming of the station in Glassell Park “a true testament to her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Councilman Paul Koretz Transfers $250K to LAPD for Overtime Funding

City Councilman Paul Koretz announced Thursday he was providing $250,000 in overtime funding for the Los Angeles Police Department. The funds will come from Koretz’s office, which said the councilman has provided $750,000 in LAPD overtime funding to date. Koretz said the funds will help lower crime rates. “We...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Hotel Company Faces Trial for Alleged Bribery of Ex-LA City Councilman

Jury selection is expected to begin Thursday in the federal criminal trial of a hotel company, owned by a fugitive real estate developer, charged with bribing former Los Angeles City Councilman JosÃ© Huizar in exchange for his official support of a downtown redevelopment project. Shen Zhen New World...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Long Beach Harbor Receives $30 Million Federal Grant

A $30 million federal grant will go toward a project to replace diesel yard tractors with electric yard tractors, and construction of electric equipment charging infrastructure in Long Beach, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday. The Middle Harbor Terminal Zero Emission Conversion Project, part of a $94 million federal...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

COVID Hospitalizations Drop Below 400 in LA County

The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has fallen below 400 again, decreasing by 42 people to 365, according to the latest state numbers released Saturday. Of those patients, 43 were being treated in intensive care, up one from the previous day. County officials have said that...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Charged with Attacking 2 Girls in Fountain Valley

A 27-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting two girls as they got out of school in Fountain Valley. Anisa Marie Lopez of Anaheim was charged with two felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. Lopez was accused of...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Starting Fire in Hemet Police Station, Resisting Officers

A 25-year-old man accused of igniting a fire inside the Hemet Police Department, causing damage and culminating in a fight between him and several officers, during which he tried to take a patrolman’s gun, was charged Friday with arson and other offenses. Bryan Alfaro of Fontana was arrested Wednesday...
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected of Robbing Elsinore Store Apprehended in Arizona

A 61-year-old man suspected of robbing a Lake Elsinore business and fleeing the state was apprehended in Yuma, Arizona, where he was awaiting extradition back to Riverside County, authorities said Friday. George Cardenas of Yuma was arrested by Yuma Police Department officers Wednesday and booked into the Yuma County Detention...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
mynewsla.com

Person of Interest Sought in Killing at Laguna Niguel Hotel

Authorities asked for the public’s help Thursday to locate a person of interest in a killing at a hotel in Laguna Niguel. Investigators want to talk to David Moreno, 38, of San Juan Capistrano in connection with the death of 36-year-old Griselda Petra Pinedareta, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Todd Hylton.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected of Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Wildomar Resident

A 27-year-old man suspected of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Wildomar resident was being held Friday on $1 million bail. Alexander Dimitrios Magos of Murrieta was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder following an 18-month Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 32-year-old Shane Carlin.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Assault Investigation Underway in Palmdale

Authorities Thursday were investigating an assault in Palmdale that left at least one person injured. Paramedics sent to the 39800 block of 10th Street West about noon on a report of a stabbing took a person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALMDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy