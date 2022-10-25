Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
LA Council Set to Wrap Up Week of Raucous Meetings as Krekorian Vows to Carry On
The Los Angeles City Council is set to reconvene Friday to wrap up a week of raucous meetings, which have been impacted by protesters vowing to return to City Hall demanding the council not meet until Councilmen Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo resign. De LeÃ³n and Cedillo...
mynewsla.com
Dozens of Vote Centers to Open Saturday Across LA County
Election Day isn’t technically until Nov. 8, but early voting is already under way in Los Angeles County, and dozens of vote centers will open Saturday across the county so residents can cast their ballots early. An early voting center has already been operating at the Los Angeles County...
mynewsla.com
LA Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Seeks Public Matching Funds for LAUSD Candidates
Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Wednesday proposed candidates for the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education be eligible for the city’s Public Matching Funds program, which allows candidates to receive funding for their campaigns through a public financing system. Candidates running for city office can seek matching funds...
mynewsla.com
Governor Joins Ribbon-Cutting for New Fullerton Homeless Center
Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday hailed a new center in Fullerton that will aim to address the root causes of homelessness. The Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement, or HOPE, Center will be a “unified command center” for social workers and local law enforcement to work together on helping transients get off the streets. The North Orange County Public Safety Collaborative, which comprises officials from 11 cities, has received $35.8 million in state funding to address homelessness in a variety ways.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Station to Be Renamed in Honor of First Female Deputy Chief
The Los Angeles Police Department Friday will announce the renaming of the Northeast Area Community Police Station in honor of Margaret “Peggy” York, the department’s first female deputy chief. LAPD Chief Michel Moore called the renaming of the station in Glassell Park “a true testament to her...
mynewsla.com
LA Councilman Paul Koretz Transfers $250K to LAPD for Overtime Funding
City Councilman Paul Koretz announced Thursday he was providing $250,000 in overtime funding for the Los Angeles Police Department. The funds will come from Koretz’s office, which said the councilman has provided $750,000 in LAPD overtime funding to date. Koretz said the funds will help lower crime rates. “We...
mynewsla.com
Hotel Company Faces Trial for Alleged Bribery of Ex-LA City Councilman
Jury selection is expected to begin Thursday in the federal criminal trial of a hotel company, owned by a fugitive real estate developer, charged with bribing former Los Angeles City Councilman JosÃ© Huizar in exchange for his official support of a downtown redevelopment project. Shen Zhen New World...
mynewsla.com
Local Political Legend Roz Wyman, Who Helped Lure Dodgers to LA, Dies at 92
Funeral services were pending Thursday for Rosalind “Roz” Wiener Wyman, who was the youngest person ever elected to the Los Angeles City Council and is credited with playing a key role in luring the Dodgers to Los Angeles from Brooklyn. “I’m heartbroken at the passing of Roz Wyman,...
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Harbor Receives $30 Million Federal Grant
A $30 million federal grant will go toward a project to replace diesel yard tractors with electric yard tractors, and construction of electric equipment charging infrastructure in Long Beach, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday. The Middle Harbor Terminal Zero Emission Conversion Project, part of a $94 million federal...
mynewsla.com
COVID Hospitalizations Drop Below 400 in LA County
The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has fallen below 400 again, decreasing by 42 people to 365, according to the latest state numbers released Saturday. Of those patients, 43 were being treated in intensive care, up one from the previous day. County officials have said that...
mynewsla.com
COVID-Positive Hospitalizations Climb Above 400 Again in LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals is again in excess of the 400 mark as health officials continued to urge people to get vaccinated and boosted to prevent a winter strain on the health care system. According to state figures, there were 407 COVID-positive patients in...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (October 28, 2021)…Jury Orders City to Pay $1.2 Million to LAPD Sergeant in Retaliation Suit
One Year Ago Today (October 28, 2021)…A jury awarded $1.2 million to a Los Angeles police sergeant who said he was denied promotions because he had filed a previous lawsuit against the city accusing a supervisor of sexual harassment. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel deliberated for about a...
mynewsla.com
Sheriff’s Secretary Files Latest Internal Employee Suit Against Villanueva
Sheriff Alex Villanueva has been sued by yet another sheriff’s department employee, this time by a secretary who alleges her civil rights were violated when the sheriff blocked a promotion for which she was entitled because she supported a rival candidate in the June primary. Cynthia Gallegos’ Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted in 1983 Inglewood Killing Cleared After Decades in Prison
A man who served 38 years in prison for the 1983 abduction and killing of a woman in Inglewood is a free man Friday, with authorities saying newly tested DNA evidence exonerated him of the crime and identified a different person as the culprit in the slaying. “I’m not pointing...
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Attacking 2 Girls in Fountain Valley
A 27-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting two girls as they got out of school in Fountain Valley. Anisa Marie Lopez of Anaheim was charged with two felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. Lopez was accused of...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Starting Fire in Hemet Police Station, Resisting Officers
A 25-year-old man accused of igniting a fire inside the Hemet Police Department, causing damage and culminating in a fight between him and several officers, during which he tried to take a patrolman’s gun, was charged Friday with arson and other offenses. Bryan Alfaro of Fontana was arrested Wednesday...
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Robbing Elsinore Store Apprehended in Arizona
A 61-year-old man suspected of robbing a Lake Elsinore business and fleeing the state was apprehended in Yuma, Arizona, where he was awaiting extradition back to Riverside County, authorities said Friday. George Cardenas of Yuma was arrested by Yuma Police Department officers Wednesday and booked into the Yuma County Detention...
mynewsla.com
Person of Interest Sought in Killing at Laguna Niguel Hotel
Authorities asked for the public’s help Thursday to locate a person of interest in a killing at a hotel in Laguna Niguel. Investigators want to talk to David Moreno, 38, of San Juan Capistrano in connection with the death of 36-year-old Griselda Petra Pinedareta, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Todd Hylton.
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Wildomar Resident
A 27-year-old man suspected of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Wildomar resident was being held Friday on $1 million bail. Alexander Dimitrios Magos of Murrieta was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder following an 18-month Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 32-year-old Shane Carlin.
mynewsla.com
Assault Investigation Underway in Palmdale
Authorities Thursday were investigating an assault in Palmdale that left at least one person injured. Paramedics sent to the 39800 block of 10th Street West about noon on a report of a stabbing took a person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Comments / 0