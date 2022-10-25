ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

COVID Hospitalizations Drop Below 400 in LA County

The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has fallen below 400 again, decreasing by 42 people to 365, according to the latest state numbers released Saturday. Of those patients, 43 were being treated in intensive care, up one from the previous day. County officials have said that...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Dozens of Vote Centers to Open Saturday Across LA County

Election Day isn’t technically until Nov. 8, but early voting is already under way in Los Angeles County, and dozens of vote centers will open Saturday across the county so residents can cast their ballots early. An early voting center has already been operating at the Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Governor Joins Ribbon-Cutting for New Fullerton Homeless Center

Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday hailed a new center in Fullerton that will aim to address the root causes of homelessness. The Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement, or HOPE, Center will be a “unified command center” for social workers and local law enforcement to work together on helping transients get off the streets. The North Orange County Public Safety Collaborative, which comprises officials from 11 cities, has received $35.8 million in state funding to address homelessness in a variety ways.
FULLERTON, CA
Man Suspected of Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Wildomar Resident

A 27-year-old man suspected of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Wildomar resident was being held Friday on $1 million bail. Alexander Dimitrios Magos of Murrieta was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder following an 18-month Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 32-year-old Shane Carlin.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Strong Pool Chemical Smell Prompts Evacuation of San Jacinto Homes

A leak of pool chemicals from a shipping container emitted a strong smell in a San Jacinto residential neighborhood Saturday, forcing the evacuation of some homes. At 2:21 a.m., a strong chemical odor was reported in the 800 block of Shaver Street, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. Firefighters located pool chemicals leaking from a large shipping container. A hazardous materials team and cleanup crews were sent to the scene.
SAN JACINTO, CA
Toddler on Scooter Hit By Vehicle, Killed in Irvine

Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl was struck by a...
IRVINE, CA
Woman Reported Missing From Valencia Found Safe

A woman who went missing from Valencia was found safe, authorities announced Wednesday. Evelyn Andrea Sumner, 31, was last seen on Tuesday about 8 a.m. in the 23800 block of McBean Parkway, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find her. “She has...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LA Councilman Paul Koretz Transfers $250K to LAPD for Overtime Funding

City Councilman Paul Koretz announced Thursday he was providing $250,000 in overtime funding for the Los Angeles Police Department. The funds will come from Koretz’s office, which said the councilman has provided $750,000 in LAPD overtime funding to date. Koretz said the funds will help lower crime rates. “We...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man, 79, With Dementia Reported Missing in Garden Grove

Authorities sought the public’s help to find a 79-year-old man with dementia who went missing early Friday in Garden Grove. Robert Green was last seen at the Delta Hotel, 12021 Harbor Blvd., according to the Garden Grove Police Department. Green is white, 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds and...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Anaheim Stabbing Victim Hospitalized in Critical Condition

A man was stabbed in Anaheim Thursday evening and hospitalized in critical condition. Anaheim Police Department officers were called at approximately 9:30 p.m. to the 2900 block of West Lincoln Avenue, east of Beach Boulevard, where they found the victim with at least one stab wound, Sgt. Shane Carringer told City News Service.
ANAHEIM, CA
Woman Killed in North Hollywood Crash Identified

A 37-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area was identified Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Person Injured in Traffic Crash in Torrance

A traffic crash in Torrance Thursday left one person injured, authorities said. The crash was reported about 7:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard, Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary told City News Service. The severity of the person’s injury was not immediately known. Artesia Boulevard was closed...
TORRANCE, CA
Detectives Seek Help Solving Mysterious Death of MoVal Man

Riverside County sheriff’s investigators Friday requested help from the public in uncovering clues as to how a 28-year-old Moreno Valley man was killed, and who might be responsible. Juan Franco was discovered about 4 a.m. Sunday on Day Street, just south of Eucalyptus Avenue. Sheriff’s Sgt. Chad Craig said...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Assault Investigation Underway in Palmdale

Authorities Thursday were investigating an assault in Palmdale that left at least one person injured. Paramedics sent to the 39800 block of 10th Street West about noon on a report of a stabbing took a person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALMDALE, CA
Man Charged with Starting Fire in Hemet Police Station, Resisting Officers

A 25-year-old man accused of igniting a fire inside the Hemet Police Department, causing damage and culminating in a fight between him and several officers, during which he tried to take a patrolman’s gun, was charged Friday with arson and other offenses. Bryan Alfaro of Fontana was arrested Wednesday...
HEMET, CA
LA Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Seeks Public Matching Funds for LAUSD Candidates

Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Wednesday proposed candidates for the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education be eligible for the city’s Public Matching Funds program, which allows candidates to receive funding for their campaigns through a public financing system. Candidates running for city office can seek matching funds...

