Related
mynewsla.com
COVID Hospitalizations Drop Below 400 in LA County
The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has fallen below 400 again, decreasing by 42 people to 365, according to the latest state numbers released Saturday. Of those patients, 43 were being treated in intensive care, up one from the previous day. County officials have said that...
mynewsla.com
COVID-Positive Hospitalizations Climb Above 400 Again in LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals is again in excess of the 400 mark as health officials continued to urge people to get vaccinated and boosted to prevent a winter strain on the health care system. According to state figures, there were 407 COVID-positive patients in...
mynewsla.com
Dozens of Vote Centers to Open Saturday Across LA County
Election Day isn’t technically until Nov. 8, but early voting is already under way in Los Angeles County, and dozens of vote centers will open Saturday across the county so residents can cast their ballots early. An early voting center has already been operating at the Los Angeles County...
mynewsla.com
Governor Joins Ribbon-Cutting for New Fullerton Homeless Center
Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday hailed a new center in Fullerton that will aim to address the root causes of homelessness. The Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement, or HOPE, Center will be a “unified command center” for social workers and local law enforcement to work together on helping transients get off the streets. The North Orange County Public Safety Collaborative, which comprises officials from 11 cities, has received $35.8 million in state funding to address homelessness in a variety ways.
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Wildomar Resident
A 27-year-old man suspected of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Wildomar resident was being held Friday on $1 million bail. Alexander Dimitrios Magos of Murrieta was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder following an 18-month Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 32-year-old Shane Carlin.
mynewsla.com
Strong Pool Chemical Smell Prompts Evacuation of San Jacinto Homes
A leak of pool chemicals from a shipping container emitted a strong smell in a San Jacinto residential neighborhood Saturday, forcing the evacuation of some homes. At 2:21 a.m., a strong chemical odor was reported in the 800 block of Shaver Street, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. Firefighters located pool chemicals leaking from a large shipping container. A hazardous materials team and cleanup crews were sent to the scene.
mynewsla.com
Toddler on Scooter Hit By Vehicle, Killed in Irvine
Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl was struck by a...
mynewsla.com
Former Newport Bar Security Manager Acquitted of Dealing Deadly Fentanyl Dose
A 48-year-old former security manager for a Newport Beach bar was acquitted Wednesday of distributing fentanyl that killed a man at the club six years ago, but convicted of dealing other drugs. Sean Robert McLaughlin was acquitted of one count of distribution of furanyl fentanyl resulting in death and serious...
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing From Valencia Found Safe
A woman who went missing from Valencia was found safe, authorities announced Wednesday. Evelyn Andrea Sumner, 31, was last seen on Tuesday about 8 a.m. in the 23800 block of McBean Parkway, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find her. “She has...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Set to Wrap Up Week of Raucous Meetings as Krekorian Vows to Carry On
The Los Angeles City Council is set to reconvene Friday to wrap up a week of raucous meetings, which have been impacted by protesters vowing to return to City Hall demanding the council not meet until Councilmen Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo resign. De LeÃ³n and Cedillo...
mynewsla.com
LA Councilman Paul Koretz Transfers $250K to LAPD for Overtime Funding
City Councilman Paul Koretz announced Thursday he was providing $250,000 in overtime funding for the Los Angeles Police Department. The funds will come from Koretz’s office, which said the councilman has provided $750,000 in LAPD overtime funding to date. Koretz said the funds will help lower crime rates. “We...
mynewsla.com
Man, 79, With Dementia Reported Missing in Garden Grove
Authorities sought the public’s help to find a 79-year-old man with dementia who went missing early Friday in Garden Grove. Robert Green was last seen at the Delta Hotel, 12021 Harbor Blvd., according to the Garden Grove Police Department. Green is white, 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds and...
mynewsla.com
Anaheim Stabbing Victim Hospitalized in Critical Condition
A man was stabbed in Anaheim Thursday evening and hospitalized in critical condition. Anaheim Police Department officers were called at approximately 9:30 p.m. to the 2900 block of West Lincoln Avenue, east of Beach Boulevard, where they found the victim with at least one stab wound, Sgt. Shane Carringer told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in North Hollywood Crash Identified
A 37-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area was identified Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
mynewsla.com
Person Injured in Traffic Crash in Torrance
A traffic crash in Torrance Thursday left one person injured, authorities said. The crash was reported about 7:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard, Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary told City News Service. The severity of the person’s injury was not immediately known. Artesia Boulevard was closed...
mynewsla.com
Detectives Seek Help Solving Mysterious Death of MoVal Man
Riverside County sheriff’s investigators Friday requested help from the public in uncovering clues as to how a 28-year-old Moreno Valley man was killed, and who might be responsible. Juan Franco was discovered about 4 a.m. Sunday on Day Street, just south of Eucalyptus Avenue. Sheriff’s Sgt. Chad Craig said...
mynewsla.com
Sheriff’s Secretary Files Latest Internal Employee Suit Against Villanueva
Sheriff Alex Villanueva has been sued by yet another sheriff’s department employee, this time by a secretary who alleges her civil rights were violated when the sheriff blocked a promotion for which she was entitled because she supported a rival candidate in the June primary. Cynthia Gallegos’ Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
Assault Investigation Underway in Palmdale
Authorities Thursday were investigating an assault in Palmdale that left at least one person injured. Paramedics sent to the 39800 block of 10th Street West about noon on a report of a stabbing took a person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Starting Fire in Hemet Police Station, Resisting Officers
A 25-year-old man accused of igniting a fire inside the Hemet Police Department, causing damage and culminating in a fight between him and several officers, during which he tried to take a patrolman’s gun, was charged Friday with arson and other offenses. Bryan Alfaro of Fontana was arrested Wednesday...
mynewsla.com
LA Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Seeks Public Matching Funds for LAUSD Candidates
Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Wednesday proposed candidates for the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education be eligible for the city’s Public Matching Funds program, which allows candidates to receive funding for their campaigns through a public financing system. Candidates running for city office can seek matching funds...
