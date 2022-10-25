Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted of Murdering Mother of His Four Children
A man was convicted Friday of first-degree murder for dousing the mother of his four children with gasoline and setting her on fire during a domestic dispute in Pomona on Christmas Day in 2015. Jurors who heard the case against Clarence Durell Dear also found true a special-circumstance allegation of...
Westminster woman accused of kidnapping own family during violent home invasion
Two adults and two children were kidnapped during a violent home invasion in Westminster early Friday, and a relative is one of two people arrested in the attack, police said. The incident was reported around 2:35 a.m. in the 14300 block of Pine Street. A man and a woman were found bleeding from head injuries, […]
Man Sentenced for Assaulting Teen in Store Restroom
A man who pleaded no contest to assaulting a 16-year- old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store was sentenced Friday to eight years in state prison.
Murrieta man arrested in connection with fentanyl poisoning death
Authorities on Thursday arrested a Murrieta man in connection with a May 2021 overdose death. Alexander Magos, 27, was arrested following a lengthy investigation that spanned over the course of an entire year, which found him responsible for selling fentanyl to a man who died due to overdose. The incident initially occurred on May 6, 2021, when Riverside Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 23000 block of Peggy Lane after receiving reports of an unresponsive man.They found 32-year-old Shane Carlin unconscious and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Magos was booked for murder and held at Cois Byrd Detention Center.As the investigation continues, detectives are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at (951) 955-1700.
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 15 to Life for Killing Girlfriend’s Baby
A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison for killing his girlfriend’s 13-month-old son in a Santa Ana motel room. Eduardo Centeno pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the Feb. 12, 2018 killing of Adrian Rodriguez, according to court records. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped a count of assault on a child with force likely to produce death.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Knife Assault on Temescal Valley Resident
A 27-year-old man accused of stabbing a Temescal Valley resident numerous times during a confrontation outside a mobile home park was charged Thursday with attempted murder and other offenses. Mario Cervantes Martinez of Temescal Valley was arrested Tuesday following a weeklong Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. In addition to...
Family of 4 kidnaped at gunpoint in Orange County, safely return home
A family of four that was kidnapped early Thursday morning after two suspects broke into their Westminster home and forced the family to leave at gunpoint returned home safely.
mynewsla.com
Smoke Shop Employee Sentenced to 15-to-Life for Man’s Murder
A Koreatown smoke shop employee was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in state prison for fatally stabbing a Los Angeles man whom he accused of shoplifting from the business. Vardan Tokmajyan, now 28, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to second-degree murder. A special-circumstance allegation of murder during the commission...
NBC Los Angeles
Eastvale Mom Accused of Killing 2-Year-Old Son to Undergo Psych Evaluation
A judge Wednesday ordered a woman accused of killing her 2-year-old son in Eastvale to undergo psychiatric evaluations to determine whether she's mentally competent. Xiu Xiu Sun, 31, was arrested Thursday following a Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation into the death of Chris Cui. Sun is charged with murder and...
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 10 Years for OC Rampage
A 36-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich was convicted Aug. 23 of two counts of robbery, one count of battery...
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Wildomar Resident
A 27-year-old man suspected of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Wildomar resident was being held Friday on $1 million bail. Alexander Dimitrios Magos of Murrieta was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder following an 18-month Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 32-year-old Shane Carlin.
foxla.com
Apple Valley father, woman arrested in homicide investigation of 4-year-old girl
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. - An Apple Valley man and woman have been arrested in the homicide investigation of a 4-year-old girl, officials said. Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home on Oct. 25 after 9:30 p.m. regarding a child who was not breathing. The little girl was taken to a local hospital where she died.
vvng.com
Apple Valley couple arrested for the death of a 4-year-old girl
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A couple from Apple Valley was arrested for causing great bodily injury to a 4-year-old girl that resulted in her death. It happened on October 25, 2022, at about 9:35 pm, at the Apple Valley Mobile Home Lodge in the 22300 block of Highway 18.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused in Fatal Shooting in Cathedral City Re-Enters Not Guilty Plea
A 30-year-old man accused in a fatal shooting in Cathedral City re-entered a not guilty plea to a murder charge Thursday. Along with a murder charge, Jose Ernesto Martinez of Desert Hot Springs faces a sentence-enhancing allegation of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury. He re-entered a not guilty...
mynewsla.com
Pair Suspected of Killing Store Owner During Robbery Re-Enter Not Guilty Pleas
Two 20-year-old men accused of gunning down the owner of a Cathedral City convenience store during a robbery re-entered not guilty pleas to felony charges Thursday. Charles Lamar Campbell of Beaumont and Joel Ortiz Hidalgo of Desert Hot Springs were charged with two felony counts, one each of murder and attempted robbery, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Deputies Seek Public’s Help in Finding Suspect in Fatal Hit and Run
Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to locate and identify the driver in a hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of man in San Jacinto. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department San Jacinto Station responded at 10:40 p.m. Thursday to a hit-and-run traffic collision at the intersection of Ramona Expressway and Chase Street. Upon their arrival, deputies found a man lying unresponsive in the roadway, said Sgt. Dawn Blair.
KTLA.com
New details released in accidental shooting that killed Colton Police officer
Authorities released more information Friday about the accidental shooting that claimed the life of an off-duty Colton Police officer. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, Lorenzo Morgan called 911 around 2:45 p.m. Thursday from the National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. “Morgan told dispatch he was on...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Fatally Shooting His Father in Eastvale
A 29-year-old man accused of gunning down his father during an altercation at the victim’s Eastvale home was charged Wednesday with murder and other offenses. Kelvin Jackett Jr. of Eastvale was arrested Friday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of 51-year-old Kelvin Jackett Sr.
Fontana Herald News
Two Fontana men are arrested on drug and weapons charges during traffic stop
Two Fontana men were arrested on drug and weapons charges during a traffic stop, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 27, Deputy Angelini was assigned to proactive patrol in Grand Terrace, and at about 11 p.m., he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for having expired registration.
mynewsla.com
Man and Woman Fatally Stabbed in Palmdale; Suspect in Custody
A man was in custody Friday for allegedly fatally stabbing a man and a woman in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale where the three apparently were living in their vehicles, authorities said. The crime occurred about 11:50 a.m. Thursday in the 39800 block of 10th Street West, according...
