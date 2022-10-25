Read full article on original website
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10Mark HakePhoenix, AZ
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Semi-Truck Crash on Interstate 10 [Phoenix, AZ]
Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 10 near 67th Avenue Left Woman Dead. According to police, the incident occurred on October 27th, just before 2:00 a.m., involving two semi-trucks and a passenger car. According to reports, a truck rear-ended the passenger vehicle which resulted in the vehicle crashing onto another semi-truck.
AZFamily
Three people hospitalized after severe crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious multi-vehicle accident last night in west Phoenix. Police and fire crews responded to the accident at 75th Avenue and Indian School Road that occurred around 7:45 p.m. Friday. Responders found a white pickup truck and a...
AZFamily
Man arrested after shooting at police officers in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police arrested a man after he allegedly shot at officers in a parking lot Thursday night. It happened near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road just before midnight. Police say two officers were leaving the parking lot in a patrol car when 38-year-old Harry Denman approached the car and started talking to them. The officers told Denman they needed to leave to respond to another call and began to back out of the parking spot. Police say that’s when Denman pulled out a handgun and fired two rounds at the patrol car.
AZFamily
Motorcycle crash on the Loop 303 in West Valley leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt
NEAR GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the West Valley early Friday morning. Troopers say the crash happened around midnight on the Loop 303 near Camelback Road. and involved four vehicles. One person was pronounced dead, and two others were rushed to the hospital. One of those hospitalized had life-threatening injuries while the other is expected to be okay. Detectives say the investigation remains ongoing but early information indicates that say two motorcycles were speeding in the area when one of them crashed into the back of a car. Details on the vehicle two vehicles were not released.
AZFamily
Two car crash damages water line in west Phoenix
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 16...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting at Phoenix officers Thursday night
A man has been arrested after allegedly opening fire toward two Phoenix police officers late Thursday night.
L.A. Weekly
Two Injured in DUI Crash near 33rd Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
The incident happened on October 24th, at around 4:00 p.m., when a vehicle crashed into dd’s DISCOUNTS property. According to police, an intoxicated driver was involved in a vehicle collision in the parking lot and tried to leave the scene. In an attempt to drive away, the driver ran...
AZFamily
Man dead after being hit by a car in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after being hit by a car in south Phoenix late Thursday night. Officers were called out to the area of 19th Street and Broadway Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man seriously injured and crews immediately rendered aid. Phoenix fire crews later pronounced him dead at the scene.
AZFamily
Video shows shootout between Glendale man and SWAT team after father murdered
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New body-cam and drone footage released on Friday shows an August shootout between a man and Glendale officers after police say he shot and killed his father. On Aug. 25, officers received a call around 8:30 p.m. from 26-year-old Rafael Vargas-Olvera inside a home near...
Man arrested for light rail shooting now connected to a second deadly shooting
A man who was arrested over the weekend for shooting someone on the light rail has now been connected to a second shooting incident.
californiaexaminer.net
8-year-old Girl Stabbed, Shot In North Phoenix
The police in north Phoenix are looking into a road rage incident that resulted in three injuries, including a young girl who was stabbed and then shot. The incident occurred on Oct. 27 at 16th Street and Greenway Parkway, according to the Phoenix Police Department. According police Sergeant Brian Bower,...
AZFamily
Eastbound I-10 reopens in west Phoenix after second day of deadly crashes closes freeway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the second day in a row, a deadly crash closed eastbound Interstate 10 in west Phoenix for much of the morning commute. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near 67th Avenue. In this crash, DPS troopers said that at least one person died after an apparent motorcycle crash. Troopers say the motorcyclist, who hasn’t been identified was rear-ended by another car and was pronounced dead on the scene. Aerial video from the scene showed debris dumped throughout the eastbound lanes. No other information was released, but traffic was diverted onto the Loop 202 South Mountain freeway until around 7:30 a.m.
AZFamily
Soccer coach helps save grandmother’s life after being hit by stray bullet in Phoenix park
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the suspect that shot a woman during a soccer practice at a Phoenix park Tuesday night. Club Tigres Soccer Coach Brenda Mendoza helped keep the victim alive until first responders showed up. She says it was a typical soccer practice at Cielito park until it was interrupted. “This has always been one of my fears,” she said. “We’ve been practicing at this park for more than 10 years.”
fox10phoenix.com
4 badly injured, including teenager, in a crash at a Phoenix intersection, fire department says
PHOENIX - Four people, including a teenager, were badly hurt in a two-car crash in Phoenix on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the fire department said. The crash between a sedan and truck happened at the intersection of 67th and Campbell avenues around 4 p.m., says Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.
AZFamily
Woman injured after shooting in El Mirage; suspect in custody
Eastbound Interstate 10 will close between State Route 51 and U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement project. Election Deadline: Friday is last day to request a ballot in the mail. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Forty new early voting locations...
Man dies in shooting involving police officers in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — Police have now identified a man who died after a shooting involving police officers in Mesa Thursday afternoon. The man involved in the shooting has been identified as Breen Reiss, Mesa police said Friday. The shooting occurred around 2:25 p.m. Thursday near Alma School and Broadway...
AZFamily
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body-cam, drone footage show shootout between Glendale man and SWAT team
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 23...
AZFamily
Suspect behind Hobbs’ campaign break-in may have been squatting at nearby office building
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man accused of breaking into Katie Hobbs’ campaign headquarters may have been squatting in a nearby office building for the past week. The burglary at Hobbs’ office is making national headlines, and it doesn’t seem to have been politically motivated. Surveillance video...
Mother, son were suspected of stealing power from APS. Then MCSO allegedly found a bunker full of guns, drugs
WADDELL, Ariz. — A 61-year-old woman and her son are behind bars after Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detectives found an arsenal of weapons and drugs in an underground bunker at their business. Detectives say on Tuesday, MCSO served a search warrant this week on the Hole in One RV,...
AZFamily
House fire in midtown Phoenix leaves four people without a home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Four people were forced out of their home after their house caught fire Friday night in midtown Phoenix. A spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said they received a 911 call around 9:21 p.m. reporting a house near 13th Street and Almeria Road. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the back patio of the home.
